North Carolina Democrats May Benefit from Population Growth in Metro AreasMatt O'HernCharlotte, NC
Newly Local Cary Crafter Uses Laser Cutting to Create Jewelry and Other ProductsJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary Christmas Tree Farm to Open the Day After ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
Nonprofit supporting family homelessness receives home donationThe Triangle TribuneWendell, NC
College basketball rankings: North Carolina knocked out of top spot in AP Top 25
North Carolina entered the 2022-23 campaign with a ton of hype after going to the National Championship game. But the Tar Heels did not look like a cohesive group in the early going despite having four starters back and a host of key contributors off the bench. North Carolina suffered a pair of losses this week at the loaded Phil Knight Invitational.
College basketball rankings: Iowa State joins Top 25 And 1 after upset of UNC sends Tar Heels plummeting
North Carolina entered this season with understandable hype after returning four starters from a team that played in the title game of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Just about everybody was high on the Tar Heels, myself included. Over time, they might prove to be the great team the roster suggests they're capable of being. But the truth is that they've looked less-than-sharp in every game they've played this season — and that reality finally got them beat Friday.
Tar Heels suffer first loss at the hands of Iowa State
Eight minutes after North Carolina's heartbreaking loss to N.C. State on the gridiron, the Tar Heels were dealt another blow across the country in Portland. Iowa State guard Caleb Grill entered Friday night's matchup against North Carolina shooting 4-for-24 from three on the season. Grill eclipsed his season total in 40 minutes, connecting on seven three-point attempts and scoring 31 points in Iowa State's 70-65 upset win over the Tar Heels.
Twitter erupts after Iowa State upsets No. 1 UNC basketball in shocking fashion
Iowa State pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the 2022 college basketball season after taking down no. 1 UNC basketball during Friday’s showdown at the Phil Knight Invitational tournament. Naturally, it sent the whole Twitterverse buzzing. The Iowa State Cyclones have Caleb Grill to thank for the...
Pete Nance gets real on Tar Heels’ shocking loss to Iowa State
After coming in this week being ranked as the No. 1 team in the country, the UNC Tar Heels suffered a shocking, 70-65, loss on Friday to the Iowa State Cyclones in the semifinals of the Phil Knight Invitational. After the game, UNC graduate student Pete Nance exclaimed that the Tar Heels can’t get too down about the loss as per Andy Katz of NCAA.com.
Leonard's late TD toss sinks Wake Forest 34-31
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Riley Leonard threw for a career-best 391 yards and four touchdowns and Duke used a late touchdown to close out the regular season with a 34-31 victory over Wake Forest on Saturday. Leonard, who completed 29-of-41 passes, connected with Sahmir Hagans for the game-winning score, a 20-yard reception with just over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Hagans finished with two touchdowns and set career-highs in receptions and receiving yards, as did Duke’s Jalon Calhoun. As a duo, Hagans and Calhoun accounted for 19 receptions and 313 receiving yards. With the win, the Blue Devils (8-4, 5-3 ACC) snapped a three-game losing streak in their series with the Demon Deacons and recorded their first eight-win regular season since 2014. “I think we put down a marker about how long it’s going to take for Duke football to get competitive,” said first-year Duke coach Mike Elko, who inherited a program that went 5-18 in 2020 and 2021.
Duke Falls To #3 UConn
Duke is off to a solid start this season, but UConn is a measuring stick and the Blue Devils came up short, 78-50 in the Phil Knight Legacy. Kara Lawson’s team was undefeated going into this but UConn spanked the Devils, holding. Duke to 32.8 percent overall and 25...
UNC football: Tar Heels' disappointing end to regular season highlighted by media after loss to NC State
UNC had a chance to clinch a 10-win season in Year 4 under Mack Brown but fell short against NC State and suffered its second straight home loss to end the regular season 9-3. Kicker Noah Burnette missed a short one in regulation and another one that would have sent the game to a third overtime, as NC State escaped with a 30-27 victory. The Wolfpack started their fourth quarterback of the season in redshirt freshman Ben Finley.
Greene Central football player killed in crash
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - A Greene Central High School football player is dead after an automobile crash this weekend, according to the school’s Facebook page. The post refers to Jah’Tayvious Edwards as a leader and great teammate to all. Coach Jay Wilson tells WITN Edwards was “always...
Extended Highlights from 1A Fourth Round Playoff matchup between Mount Airy vs. Eastern Randolph
Mount Airy gets the 35-17 win. The Granite Bears will host Draughn next week in the 1A West Regional Final.
