Lamar Jackson completed 16 of his 32 passes for 254 yards and a touchdown while adding 14 rushes for 89 yards and a lost fumble in a 28-27 loss to the Jaguars in Week 12. Jackson did not have a good day passing, completing just 50% of his passes for a season-low in that department. His fumble was a costly one as it came in Jacksonville territory late in the fourth quarter. Jackson should have had a bigger afternoon but Mark Andrews dropped a would-be touchdown. It has been slow going for the explosive quarterback of late as he has just seven passing touchdowns over his past eight contests. Jackson will be on the QB1 radar in a tough home matchup against the Broncos in Week 13.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO