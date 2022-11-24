Read full article on original website
fantasypros.com
Russell Wilson embarrasses self in abysmal loss
Russell Wilson was atrocious on Sunday, completing just 19-of-35 passes for 142 yards and one touchdown and he lost a fumble in a Broncos' 23-10 loss to the Panthers on Sunday. Fantasy Impact:. Wilson was lucky to come out of the game with any scores at all, as his 9-yard...
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Panic Meter: Christian McCaffrey, Mike Evans, Terry McLaurin (Week 13)
As fantasy managers, we often face difficult decisions. To sit, or not to sit? In an age where data is coming at us more frequently than ever, it’s easy for information to become over-saturated or lost in translation. This article series will be here each week to help you filter through the jungle of statistics so you can make more educated lineup decisions. Welcome to the “Panic Meter.”
fantasypros.com
Derrick Henry bottled up on ground in Week 12 loss to Bengals
Derrick Henry was bottled up on the ground in Week 12, rushing 17 times for just 38 rushing yards while also hauling in all three targets for 79 receiving yards in the Titans' 20-16 Week 12 loss to the Bengals. Fantasy Impact:. Henry's quiet day on the ground would have...
fantasypros.com
Lamar Jackson throws for 254 yards, one TD vs. Jaguars
Lamar Jackson completed 16 of his 32 passes for 254 yards and a touchdown while adding 14 rushes for 89 yards and a lost fumble in a 28-27 loss to the Jaguars in Week 12. Jackson did not have a good day passing, completing just 50% of his passes for a season-low in that department. His fumble was a costly one as it came in Jacksonville territory late in the fourth quarter. Jackson should have had a bigger afternoon but Mark Andrews dropped a would-be touchdown. It has been slow going for the explosive quarterback of late as he has just seven passing touchdowns over his past eight contests. Jackson will be on the QB1 radar in a tough home matchup against the Broncos in Week 13.
fantasypros.com
Justin Fields not expected to play Sunday
Justin Fields (shoulder) is not expected to play Sunday against the Jets. The expectation is Trevor Siemian will start for the Bears. (Adam Schefter on Twitter ) Fields was listed as questionable with a separated shoulder. The Bears planned on allowing Fields a chance to warm up and he would only play if he was 100%, but Siemian is in line to start against the Jets. Fields will now look to recover and return to the lineup in Week 13.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Heat Index: Mike White, Zay Jones, Brian Robinson
For those unfamiliar with the column, every Monday during the NFL season, we dig into the players whose performances through Sunday jumped out to us the most. Along with their stats (half-point PPR scoring) and positional rank for the week, we’ll rank their rest-of-season prospects on a scale of 🔥 to 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥. Week 12 saw Josh Jacobs (RB – LV) run all over the Seahawks, but we already knew he was good. Below are some players whose production was unexpected.
fantasypros.com
Byron Pringle scores in Week 12
Byron Pringle caught a four-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Siemian in the second quarter of the 31-10 loss to the Jets. He finished the day with two catches for 12 yards on two targets. Fantasy Impact:. It was the first touchdown of the season for Pringle who has just five...
fantasypros.com
Broncos D/ST falls in Week 12 to Sam Darnold's Panthers
The Broncos D/ST allowed 23 points while recording no sacks and recovering a fumble in a Week 12 loss to Carolina. In another game that QB Russell Wilson and the Broncos' offense could get absolutely nothing going, the defense struggled to contain debuting QB Sam Darnold and company. WR DJ Moore scored and surpassed 100 yards receiving, and RB D'Onta Foreman managed 113 yards of his own on the ground. The Broncos' season has long been over, and they face the Ravens next week. Their D/ST will not be a recommended streaming option in that matchup.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups & FAAB Advice: Tight Ends (Week 13)
Check out our top waiver wire targets for Week 13 of the 2022 fantasy football season. If you want to dive deeper into fantasy football, be sure to check out our award-winning slate of Fantasy Football Tools as you navigate your season. From our Start/Sit Assistant – which provides your optimal lineup, based on accurate consensus projections – to our Waiver Wire Assistant – which allows you to quickly see which available players will improve your team, and by how much – we’ve got you covered this fantasy football season.
fantasypros.com
Waiver Wire Pickups: Wide Receivers to Stash Ahead of Week 13 (2022 Fantasy Football)
Week 12 is here, and the bye weeks are making managing fantasy rosters even trickier than the usual glut of injuries and under-performers does. Week 13 is just around the corner. These are the players you should be picking up now to get ahead of your league mates. Check out...
fantasypros.com
Will Gus Edwards Play in Week 12? (2022 Fantasy Football)
Gus Edwards showed off his potential brilliance in Week 7 when he finished as RB6 with 66 yards and two touchdowns. Unfortunately, his knee injury sent him back to the shelf in Week 9, leading to two missed games. There is optimism that Edwards will be ready for Baltimore’s tilt against Jacksonville this weekend. So will Gus Edwards play in Week 12? And if he does, is he worth a start? Here’s where things stand.
fantasypros.com
Jordan Love throws touchdown pass in Week 12
Jordan Love played in the fourth quarter in relief of an injured Aaron Rodgers. He completed six of his nine passes for 113 yards including a 63-yard touchdown pass on a catch and run to Christian Watson. Fantasy Impact:. Love looked sharp in relief of Rodgers. With Rodgers dealing with...
fantasypros.com
Jimmy Garoppolo throws for 222 yards and a touchdown in Week 12
Jimmy Garoppolo completed 26 of his 37 pass attempts for 222 yards and one touchdown in San Francisco's Week 12 win against New Orleans. He added four carries for four yards. Garoppolo threw for a similar amount of yards compared to last week, but notched just a single touchdown in this low-scoring affair. He did not commit any turnovers for the fourth straight game. Garoppolo will almost certainly need to keep throwing the ball in Week 13's big date with the Dolphins, especially if Elijah Mitchell is sidelined for that matchup. Fantasy managers should continue playing him as a solid QB2 option.
fantasypros.com
Sam Darnold picks up two touchdowns in Week 12 win
Sam Darnold completed 11-of-19 pass attempts for 164 yards and one touchdown while adding three rushes for three yards and a touchdown in Carolina's 23-10 win over the Broncos on Sunday. Fantasy Impact:. Darnold led the Panthers to a win in his first start with the team of the season...
fantasypros.com
Dolphins D/ST dominate with five sacks and a score in Week 12
The Dolphins D/ST recorded five sacks, two interceptions, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown while allowing 15 points in Sunday's 30-15 win over the Texans. The Dolphins D/ST has been very up-and-down this season. However, they've been opportunistic at times with three defensive touchdowns on the year. In the right matchup, the Dolphins D/ST have a nice ceiling but still carry the prospect of a low floor. The Dolphins D/ST face a difficult task as they play the 49ers in Santa Clara in Week 13.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Rest of Season Rankings: Week 13 (2022)
Each week through the NFL season, we’ll look at our rest of season rankings to help you make roster decisions. Below you can find the complete rest of season rankings from several of our experts. Check out the rest of our weekly fantasy football advice >>
fantasypros.com
Josh Archibald posts two points Friday against Flyers
Josh Archibald posted two points for the Penguins Friday, scoring one goal and adding one assist in a 4-1 win over the Flyers. Archibald has picked points in just four of his last 11 games for the Penguins, posting a 0.45 point per game (three goals, two assists) in that span as more of a defensive specialist as part of head coach Mike Sullivan's forward group. The 30-year-old can be left off rosters for the time being, posting just six points (four goals, two assists) in 20 games so far this season.
fantasypros.com
Week 12 Monday Night Football Showdown DFS Primer (Steelers at Colts) PREMIUM
The Colts are 1-1 since the head-scratching hiring of Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach. The Steelers are visiting them and are 1-1 since their bye in Week 9. Sadly, if you’re a fan of fireworks, this game probably isn’t for you. The game’s total is under 40 points. However, the spread is small. Does that mean gamers should build balanced lineups? Not necessarily.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Week 12 Takeaways: Surprises & Disappointments (2022)
Thanksgiving Week is always a special one on the NFL calendar. Being around friends and/or family, it links fantasy matchups of seasons past to specific memories in a way other weeks of the season don’t. That said, it also helps when we get a side of good football with...
fantasypros.com
NFL Week 12 Injury Report Analysis (2022 Fantasy Football)
For the winning injury edge in fantasy football and betting, make sure to follow us on Twitter (@SportMDAnalysis, @FantasyPros) and IG (@sportsmedanalytics, @fantasypros). Enjoy. Check out all of our weekly fantasy football content >>. Ja’Marr Chase (WR – CIN) TBD. Lean towards playing. We wouldn’t bank on 100%...
