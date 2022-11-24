Read full article on original website
Related
Jacob deGrom Rumors: This Team Is ‘Big Threat’ To Sign Pitcher
If the Jacob deGrom sweepstakes turn into a bidding war, the Mets might be in trouble. New York is in jeopardy of losing its superstar right-hander this offseason, as deGrom is one of the best starting pitchers available in Major League Baseball free agency. The two-time National League Cy Young Award winner reportedly is looking to become baseball’s highest-paid pitcher, a label the Mets gave Max Scherzer last offseason when they signed him to a three-year, $130 million deal.
MLB Rumors: ‘Surprise’ Team In Mix For Xander Bogaerts
Xander Bogaerts apparently is drawing some interest out west. It’s a good offseason to be a shortstop, as four of Major League Baseball’s best players at the position are free agents. Bogaerts is a part of an elite quartet that also includes Carlos Correa, Trea Turner and Danby Swanson, all of whom are in line to sign rich, long-term contracts at some point this winter.
Here's Why Yankees Re-Signing Aaron Judge Would Be Great News For Red Sox
Boston fans should be keep a close eye on the Judge sweepstakes
Kate Upton: First Photos of Supermodel Celebrating Husband Justin Verlander’s World Series Win
Kate Upton proved she is the ultimate proud partner as she was seen ecstatically celebrating her husband, Houston Astros’ star pitcher Justin Verlander’s, World Series win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Sports illustrated Swimsuit Issue icon rocked an Astros baseball jersey, backwards baseball cap and a huge smile as she ran up to greet Justin after the victory. The adorable couple were joined by their even more adorable 5-year-old daughter Genevieve.
Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart
At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly eyeing trade target to replace Trea Turner
As the Los Angeles Dodgers prepare to lose shortstop Trea Turner to MLB free agency, the perennial World Series contender
Yardbarker
Yankees could target under-the-radar shortstop in free agency
The New York Yankees have been connected to a myriad of different free agents this off-season. Slugger Aaron Judge remains their top priority, but having alternatives on deck is only reasonable given Judge is currently out west meeting with the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers. General manager Brian...
Odell Beckham kicked off plane: Here is his lawyer’s response, as Giants visit nears
Odell Beckham had a rather eventful Sunday, four days before his free agency tour begins with a visit to the Giants’ training facility in East Rutherford. Beckham was kicked off a flight from Miami to Los Angeles, before the plane took off. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
2 new teams reportedly enter the mix for Xander Bogaerts
Bogaerts is one of the top prizes in MLB free agency this offseason. The MLB offseason is now a couple of weeks underway. While there haven’t been any major signings or trades, it does look like the stove is starting to heat up, even if it’s just a slight increase in the temperature.
Dodgers: Radio Personality Believes LA Will Not Acquire a Big Name This Off-Season
AM570 hosts doesn’t think the Dodgers should sign a big name
CNBC
Mattress Mack's record $75 million Astros payout will cost Caesars, Penn big this quarter
Mattress Mack's record-breaking $75 million payout on a wager that the Houston Astros would win the World Series will cost Caesars and Penn Entertainment big. Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale placed $10 million on his beloved Houston Astros to win this year's World Series, across several wagers. Caesars and Penn are...
1 perfect MLB trade Red Sox must make this offseason
The Boston Red Sox did not have a successful 2022 season, and will now be looking to make the proper upgrades during the offseason in an effort to reemerge as a championship team. This is an extremely important offseason for the Sox, and the moves they end up making (or not making) could determine the direction of this franchise for the next few years.
Yardbarker
Mets Reportedly Ink Free Agent Deal With Former Red Sox Relief Prospect
The New York Mets reportedly made a move Wednesday. New York has been busy this offseason and continued to rack up signings Wednesday as they inked a minor league deal with former Boston Red Sox prospect and Baltimore Oriole Denyi Reyes. The 26-year-old right-handed pitcher signed with Boston as an...
Former Dodgers Favorite Wins NL Comeback Player of the Year Award
The impact Albert Pujols made in his final season will be one to remember
Ex-Red Sox Joe Kelly Rips ‘Outdated And Cheesy’ Free Agency
Former Boston Red Sox World Series champion Joe Kelly has a bone to pick with free agency. With the Major League Baseball 2022 campaign a chapter of the past, all focus has been redirected to the offseason with several household names available for grabs before the start of next season.
New York Yankees reportedly very high on a specific free-agent pitcher
As the New York Yankees engage in a bidding war with the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers for
Dodgers Rumors: LA Could Be In On Carlos Rodon Sweepstakes
The Dodgers have their eyes on pitching help
Yankees reportedly 'pursuing many' top free agents
Negotiations between American League MVP Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees are ongoing. However, according to the Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the club is also pursuing several high-profile free agents. On the starting pitching front, Heyman says the Yankees are investigating several avenues to add to...
Yankees: Top international prospects to target in January 2023
As the New York Yankees continue to tread water in the beginning stages of Major League Baseball free agency, it will be interesting to also follow the sweepstakes of the international market. Players from across the globe will prepare their profiles for an opportunity to possibly sign a contract with the most established club in sports.
Red Sox Reportedly Have Shown Interest In Intriguing All-Star Outfielder
Boston has been tied to anyone and everyone so far this offseason
Comments / 0