ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Jacob deGrom Rumors: This Team Is ‘Big Threat’ To Sign Pitcher

If the Jacob deGrom sweepstakes turn into a bidding war, the Mets might be in trouble. New York is in jeopardy of losing its superstar right-hander this offseason, as deGrom is one of the best starting pitchers available in Major League Baseball free agency. The two-time National League Cy Young Award winner reportedly is looking to become baseball’s highest-paid pitcher, a label the Mets gave Max Scherzer last offseason when they signed him to a three-year, $130 million deal.
QUEENS, NY
NESN

MLB Rumors: ‘Surprise’ Team In Mix For Xander Bogaerts

Xander Bogaerts apparently is drawing some interest out west. It’s a good offseason to be a shortstop, as four of Major League Baseball’s best players at the position are free agents. Bogaerts is a part of an elite quartet that also includes Carlos Correa, Trea Turner and Danby Swanson, all of whom are in line to sign rich, long-term contracts at some point this winter.
HollywoodLife

Kate Upton: First Photos of Supermodel Celebrating Husband Justin Verlander’s World Series Win

Kate Upton proved she is the ultimate proud partner as she was seen ecstatically celebrating her husband, Houston Astros’ star pitcher Justin Verlander’s, World Series win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Sports illustrated Swimsuit Issue icon rocked an Astros baseball jersey, backwards baseball cap and a huge smile as she ran up to greet Justin after the victory. The adorable couple were joined by their even more adorable 5-year-old daughter Genevieve.
HOUSTON, TX
Distractify

Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart

At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Yankees could target under-the-radar shortstop in free agency

The New York Yankees have been connected to a myriad of different free agents this off-season. Slugger Aaron Judge remains their top priority, but having alternatives on deck is only reasonable given Judge is currently out west meeting with the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers. General manager Brian...
ATLANTA, NY
Boston

2 new teams reportedly enter the mix for Xander Bogaerts

Bogaerts is one of the top prizes in MLB free agency this offseason. The MLB offseason is now a couple of weeks underway. While there haven’t been any major signings or trades, it does look like the stove is starting to heat up, even if it’s just a slight increase in the temperature.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

1 perfect MLB trade Red Sox must make this offseason

The Boston Red Sox did not have a successful 2022 season, and will now be looking to make the proper upgrades during the offseason in an effort to reemerge as a championship team. This is an extremely important offseason for the Sox, and the moves they end up making (or not making) could determine the direction of this franchise for the next few years.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Mets Reportedly Ink Free Agent Deal With Former Red Sox Relief Prospect

The New York Mets reportedly made a move Wednesday. New York has been busy this offseason and continued to rack up signings Wednesday as they inked a minor league deal with former Boston Red Sox prospect and Baltimore Oriole Denyi Reyes. The 26-year-old right-handed pitcher signed with Boston as an...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Ex-Red Sox Joe Kelly Rips ‘Outdated And Cheesy’ Free Agency

Former Boston Red Sox World Series champion Joe Kelly has a bone to pick with free agency. With the Major League Baseball 2022 campaign a chapter of the past, all focus has been redirected to the offseason with several household names available for grabs before the start of next season.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Yankees reportedly 'pursuing many' top free agents

Negotiations between American League MVP Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees are ongoing. However, according to the Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the club is also pursuing several high-profile free agents. On the starting pitching front, Heyman says the Yankees are investigating several avenues to add to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Yankees: Top international prospects to target in January 2023

As the New York Yankees continue to tread water in the beginning stages of Major League Baseball free agency, it will be interesting to also follow the sweepstakes of the international market. Players from across the globe will prepare their profiles for an opportunity to possibly sign a contract with the most established club in sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy