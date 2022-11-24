Read full article on original website
bodyslam.net
Ronda Rousey And Shayna Baszler Injure Raquel Rodriguez On Friday’s SmackDown
The two most dangerous women in WWE took out Raquel Rodriguez, stacking the deck in Ronda’s favour ahead of Rousey vs Shotzi at tomorrow’s Survivor Series event. During Friday’s SmackDown, Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez were set to be interviewed ahead of a tag match with Baszler and Rousey, but prior to the interview getting underway, Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey struck, focusing on Rodriguez, beating her down before crushing her arm in a storage box backstage before walking away.
bodyslam.net
Live WWE Survivor Series 2022 Results (11/26/22)
Tonight, WWE presents Survivor Series 2022 from Boston, MA. – Men’s War Games Match: The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, & Sami Zayn) vs. Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens & The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, & Butch). – Women’s War Games Match: Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai,...
bodyslam.net
NJPW World And Super Junior Tag League Results (11/27/22)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling held night three of its World Tag League tournament and night four of its Super Junior Tag League tournament on November 27 from Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium (Dolphins Arena) in Aichi, Japan. The event aired on NJPW World. You can read the full results for the show below.
bodyslam.net
Watch: Unseen Backstage Footage Of Becky Lynch’s Return
While Damage CTRL have found allies in Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley ahead of War Games, Bianca Belair’s team was still missing one person even after Mia Yim joined them. However, yesterday night on SmackDown, Bianca revealed the fifth member of her team was none other than the returning Becky Lynch.
bodyslam.net
NXT Level Up Results (11/25/22)
WWE aired the latest episode of NXT Level Up on November 25. Matches were taped from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL on November 22. The show aired on Peacock. You can read the full results below. – Damon Kemp def. Dante Chen. – Elektra Lopez def. Amari Miller.
bodyslam.net
Konosuke Takeshita, Eddie Kingston, And More Set For Tonight’s AEW Dark Elevation
The match card for tonight’s edition of AEW Dark Elevation has been revealed. AEW announced the following matches for this week’s show. Best Friends & Rocky Romero vs. Davey Bang, Freedom Ramsey, & Yabo. Brandon Cutler vs. Man Scout. Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. The Factory (Aaron Solo...
bodyslam.net
Preston “10” Vance Turns On The Dark Order, Joins La Faccion Ingobernable On AEW Rampage – 11/25/22
AEW Rampage kicked off at a special start time of 4PM EST. RUSH, Butcher and The Blade took on Jon Sliver, Alex Reynolds and 10 in the main event. Well, kind of. 10 did not enter to the ring with Dark Order and didn’t come out to the ring until the very end of the match. For essentially being a handicap match, The Dark Order were holding their own. That was until 10 ran out, acted like he was facing off with RUSH, then hit the nasty discus clothesline to Silver. A move that was handed down to him by the late great Brodie Lee. RUSH has been trying to recruit the now Preston Vance for weeks upon weeks and now, he did the deed.
bodyslam.net
Tony Schiavone Isn’t A Fan Of DQ Finishes To Matches
Tony Schiavone recently appeared on the latest episode of What Happened When. During the episode, Conrad Thompson pointed out that sometimes a match will have a DQ finish, leading to a big brawl before the show goes off the air. To this, Schiavone said:. “That’s a storytelling device. You can...
bodyslam.net
Watch: Ozzy Osbourne Performs In Survivor Series 2022 Cold Open
Ozzy Osbourne featured on the cold open for the Survivor Series premium live event. The big four premium live event is always treated as one of the marquee events and the stars were out in the cold open for the event as Ozzy Osbourne would perform the theme for the event, ending the performance with a welcome to the structure with his haunting laugh echoing at the end of the cold open.
bodyslam.net
Bray Wyatt Denies Attacking LA Knight On Last Week’s SmackDown, Uncle Howdy Tells Bray To Let HIM In
In recent weeks, Bray Wyatt has struggled with an inner turmoil with himself with regards to LA Knight. On Friday’s SmackDown, Bray would explain himself to the fans as he appeared live on SmackDown. During his promo, he would deny being the one who attacked LA Knight before he...
bodyslam.net
WWE Planning On Doing More Post Show Press Conferences Going Forward
Survivor Series concluded last night, and it was a night of memorable moments and great matches. It also featured a press conference following the match. Per Fightful Select, it was reported that WWE plans on doing more press conference events in the future, considering the success she already had. We’re...
bodyslam.net
Tony Khan Says AEW Had 0 Known Covid-19 Transmissions
Last year, several pro wrestlers tested positive for the virus and it resulted in numerous shows being cancelled as well. AEW dealt with numerous COVID-19 cases since 2020 and was criticized for that reason. While speaking with The Athletic, Tony Khan recalled having to produce shows during the COVID-19 pandemic....
bodyslam.net
Teddy Long Is A Big Fan of Matt Riddle’s Weed Jokes On WWE TV
Matt Riddle is famous for his weed jokes all over WWE. It has come as a shock to many as they know something like this would not fly a decade ago due to WWE’s strict policy on narcotics. Recently a WWE Hall of Famer came to appreciate the relaxed attitude of WWE around marijuana.
bodyslam.net
Road Dogg Reveals WWE Re-Hired Him As His Severance Pay Was Ending
Road Dogg was hired back to WWE right as they were about to stop paying him. Speaking to Military News, Road Dogg spoke about WWE hiring him back after releasing him earlier this year. He also called it “divine intervention” and mentioned he was not expecting it to happen.
bodyslam.net
NJPW STRONG Showdown Results (11/26/22)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling aired NJPW STRONG Showdown on November 26. Matches were taped on October 16 from The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. The event aired on NJPW World. You can read the full results for the show below. – Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) def. Greg...
bodyslam.net
Becky Lynch Returns On SmackDown, US Fans Miss It Due To College Football Game Running Overtime
WWE fans missed out on the live return of Becky Lynch on SmackDown due to Fox prioritizing College Football. Becky Lynch kicked off SmackDown, revealing that she was returning to WWE after suffering a separated shoulder she suffered back at SummerSlam. It was reported earlier this week she would be the fifth member of Bianca Belair’s team at War Games. However, fans in the US would miss the return of “The Man” due to a college football game running over six minutes overtime, leading to fans missing out on the former RAW and SmackDown Women’s Champion returning as Team Bianca Belair’s fifth member. WWE would repeat the segment after their first commercial break in an attempt to let fans who missed the opening know what happened.
bodyslam.net
Roman Reigns Had Heat With Kevin Owens After War Games Spot Miscommunication
It looks like something that occurred during the War Games match on Saturday lead to heat between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens. Fightful Select now reports that after the match, Roman Reigns returned backstage and he was not happy with Kevin Owens. Fightful Select has learned that Roman Reigns was...
bodyslam.net
WWE Muted “We Want Sasha” Chants During Survivor Series
Sasha Banks walked out of WWE earlier this year, but that has not prevented fans from demanding her back on their screens. Despite her absence, fans have clearly not stopped wanting her to come back to the company. This was made more evident by the fact that fans started chanting “We want Sasha” during Survivor Series.
bodyslam.net
Triple H Brought Major Culture Change In WWE When He Took Over Creative
Triple H brought a culture change to WWE when he took over creative control of WWE. Fightful Select now reports that changes in WWE are also apparent backstage. It is noted that backstage morale has improved in big ways over the last several months, and “the culture” has changed within the company as well.
bodyslam.net
Triple H On Wether Or Not War Games Will Continue As A Survivor Series Staple
Triple H joined the post-Survivor Series press conference where he was asked if War Games will be a permanent fixture for Survivor Series moving forward. He didn’t give a definitive answer, but said we will see. I think we’ll see. I think, as I just mentioned, I think it...
