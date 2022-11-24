Read full article on original website
Watch: Unseen Backstage Footage Of Becky Lynch’s Return
While Damage CTRL have found allies in Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley ahead of War Games, Bianca Belair’s team was still missing one person even after Mia Yim joined them. However, yesterday night on SmackDown, Bianca revealed the fifth member of her team was none other than the returning Becky Lynch.
NXT Level Up Results (11/25/22)
WWE aired the latest episode of NXT Level Up on November 25. Matches were taped from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL on November 22. The show aired on Peacock. You can read the full results below. – Damon Kemp def. Dante Chen. – Elektra Lopez def. Amari Miller.
Watch: Ozzy Osbourne Performs In Survivor Series 2022 Cold Open
Ozzy Osbourne featured on the cold open for the Survivor Series premium live event. The big four premium live event is always treated as one of the marquee events and the stars were out in the cold open for the event as Ozzy Osbourne would perform the theme for the event, ending the performance with a welcome to the structure with his haunting laugh echoing at the end of the cold open.
NWA USA Stream And Results (11/26/22)
The latest episode of NWA USA was held on Saturday, November 26, 2022. You can watch the full episode on NWA’s Youtube channel. The full results for the show can be found below. – The Pope & JTG def. The Miserably Faithful (w/Father James Mitchell & Sal Rinauro) –...
Becky Lynch To Open Tonight’s RAW While The Opening Hour To Be Commercial Free
Tonight’s RAW will begin in the big time. The fallout of Survivor Series begins tonight and one of the big questions out of the event is what’s next for Becky Lynch. It seems like we’ll find out as soon as RAW goes on the air. WWE have announced that Becky will open the show while the opening hour of RAW will also be commercial free.
Live WWE Survivor Series 2022 Results (11/26/22)
Tonight, WWE presents Survivor Series 2022 from Boston, MA. – Men’s War Games Match: The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, & Sami Zayn) vs. Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens & The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, & Butch). – Women’s War Games Match: Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai,...
1/4 Of Tickets Available For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite
The ticket sales for this Wednesday’s Dynamite seem to be trending in the direction of a sellout. WrestleTix’s Patreon reported that out of the current seating capacity of 4,616, 3,429 tickets have been distributed. This means that only 1,187 tickets are yet to be sold. Given that the 3/4th of the tickets have been sold with two days to go, it is most likely that the show will be sold out or is close to selling out.
Tony Schiavone Isn’t A Fan Of DQ Finishes To Matches
Tony Schiavone recently appeared on the latest episode of What Happened When. During the episode, Conrad Thompson pointed out that sometimes a match will have a DQ finish, leading to a big brawl before the show goes off the air. To this, Schiavone said:. “That’s a storytelling device. You can...
AEW Dynamite Viewership Up This Week As Key Demo Holds Steady
The viewership for this week’s AEW Dynamite is in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite drew 880,000 viewers on November 23. This number is up from last week’s episode which drew 818,000 viewers. The show posted a 0.32 in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is the same 0.32 rating that the show posted last week.
Teddy Long Is A Big Fan of Matt Riddle’s Weed Jokes On WWE TV
Matt Riddle is famous for his weed jokes all over WWE. It has come as a shock to many as they know something like this would not fly a decade ago due to WWE’s strict policy on narcotics. Recently a WWE Hall of Famer came to appreciate the relaxed attitude of WWE around marijuana.
Tony Khan Says AEW Had 0 Known Covid-19 Transmissions
Last year, several pro wrestlers tested positive for the virus and it resulted in numerous shows being cancelled as well. AEW dealt with numerous COVID-19 cases since 2020 and was criticized for that reason. While speaking with The Athletic, Tony Khan recalled having to produce shows during the COVID-19 pandemic....
This Week’s WWE SmackDown Preliminary Viewership Down For Survivor Series Go Home Show
The preliminary viewership numbers for this week’s SmackDown are in. SpoilerTV reports Friday’s WWE SmackDown averaged 2.064 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. The first hour produced 2.224 million viewers while the second hour produced 1.904 million viewers. The November 18 episode scored 2.127 million preliminary viewers with a final viewership number of 2.232 million viewers. Friday’s episode averaged a 0.45 preliminary rating in the 18 to 49 demographic with the first hour scoring a 0.5 and the second hour scoring a 0.4. The November 18 episode scored a 0.56 final rating.
WWE Planning On Doing More Post Show Press Conferences Going Forward
Survivor Series concluded last night, and it was a night of memorable moments and great matches. It also featured a press conference following the match. Per Fightful Select, it was reported that WWE plans on doing more press conference events in the future, considering the success she already had. We’re...
Friday Night SmackDown Results (11/25/22)
Tonight’s edition of SmackDown is sure to be an explosive edition of the blue brand as we are just one night away from Survivor Series: War Games. This article will be updated as the show airs. Becky Lynch kicks off the show as the fifth member of Team Bianca...
AEW Rampage Sees Drop Of Over 50,000 Viewers With Black Friday Edition
The numbers are in for this week’s edition of Friday Night Rampage. Alfred Konuwa reports that the Black Friday episode of AEW Rampage drew a fast national rating of 391,000 viewers for their special 4:00 PM time slot. They also drew 129k in the 18 to 49 demographic. The...
Triple H Brought Major Culture Change In WWE When He Took Over Creative
Triple H brought a culture change to WWE when he took over creative control of WWE. Fightful Select now reports that changes in WWE are also apparent backstage. It is noted that backstage morale has improved in big ways over the last several months, and “the culture” has changed within the company as well.
NJPW World And Super Junior Tag League Results (11/27/22)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling held night three of its World Tag League tournament and night four of its Super Junior Tag League tournament on November 27 from Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium (Dolphins Arena) in Aichi, Japan. The event aired on NJPW World. You can read the full results for the show below.
NJPW STRONG Showdown Results (11/26/22)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling aired NJPW STRONG Showdown on November 26. Matches were taped on October 16 from The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. The event aired on NJPW World. You can read the full results for the show below. – Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) def. Greg...
Survivor Series 2022: Finn Balor vs AJ Styles Recap And Match Result
Two of the originators of the Bullet Club go one on one in singles action. Balor out first with Dominik and Damien Priest. Balor once again wearing a faceless mask during his entrance. Ripley is noticeably absent after the War Games match opening the show. Styles out second as he is joined by the OC while wearing his own mask. Early on the match, the two lock up with stalemates between the two before they began exchanging blows.
Ric Flair Once Dressed In Drag To Prank Another Pro Wrestler
While Ric Flair’s professional life was on the rise, his personal life was moving in the opposite direction, which resulted in some financial troubles for the “Nature Boy”. Therefore, a good way for someone like Flair to wind down and take his mind off his many problems was to prank people.
