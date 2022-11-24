The ticket sales for this Wednesday’s Dynamite seem to be trending in the direction of a sellout. WrestleTix’s Patreon reported that out of the current seating capacity of 4,616, 3,429 tickets have been distributed. This means that only 1,187 tickets are yet to be sold. Given that the 3/4th of the tickets have been sold with two days to go, it is most likely that the show will be sold out or is close to selling out.

2 HOURS AGO