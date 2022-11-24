Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative Receives Grant from The Cordelia Lee Beattie Foundation for "Visions in Black" Initiative

Read full article on original website
Related
srqmagazine.com
SRQ DAILY Nov 28, 2022
"Unequivocally, my focus is the ensure every decision we are doing is to maintain stability and what is in the best interest of the district and its working and learning environment." [Education] Sarasota School Board Parting Ways With Superintendent. Jacob Ogles, jacob.ogles@srqme.com. A new Sarasota County School Board has been...
srqmagazine.com
The Surf Signature RV Resort to Host a Grand Opening Event On November 30, 2022
The Surf Signature RV Resort by Zeman announced today that it will host a grand opening celebration on Wednesday, November 30th at 11 a.m. The event is free and open to the public. Located just minutes from the Gulf of Mexico in Palmetto, FL, this luxurious 55+ resort features 449 oversized RV sites with full hook-ups, as well as a variety of world-class amenities and social events.
srqmagazine.com
Sarasota School Board Parting Ways With Superintendent
A new Sarasota County School Board has been in place less than a week. But the board has already seen its lead counsel depart, and the holiday weekend was spent negotiating resignation terms for the superintendent. Discussions of a severance package unfolded after the School Board voted 4-1 last Tuesday...
Comments / 0