Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative Receives Grant from The Cordelia Lee Beattie Foundation for "Visions in Black" Initiative

The Surf Signature RV Resort by Zeman announced today that it will host a grand opening celebration on Wednesday, November 30th at 11 a.m. The event is free and open to the public. Located just minutes from the Gulf of Mexico in Palmetto, FL, this luxurious 55+ resort features 449 oversized RV sites with full hook-ups, as well as a variety of world-class amenities and social events.

PALMETTO, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO