DEACONS DOWN: Duke football defeats Wake Forest in exciting regular-season finale

Duke’s regular-season finale against Wake Forest was a heavyweight bout resembling that of a boxing match. There was a certain suspenseful atmosphere that lingered throughout the whole game, heightened by the back-and-forth push. No team ever had complete momentum, as a crushing blow that left one of them stumbling would simply be countered with a haymaker by the other. There was still, however, this sensation that a knockout punch could come at any moment.
Freshmen once again define Duke men’s basketball in win against Xavier at Phil Knight Legacy

PORTLAND, Ore.—Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: How far Duke will go depends on how far its freshmen will take it. It should come as no surprise that a program that has produced eight one-and-done top-three draft selections in the past 14 years is going to be defined by its freshmen. That was the case for the eighth-ranked Blue Devils in their 71-64 win over Xavier in Friday's Phil Knight Legacy semifinal. Duke not only started four freshmen for the fourth time this year, but two of them were among its top three leading scorers and three of them led the team in plus-minus.
Thoughts on the AP Poll: Duke men's basketball drops to No. 17 after loss to Purdue

After a big week of tournaments featuring contests between top teams, the fourth AP Poll dropped Monday afternoon. This week, Duke faced a steep drop to No. 17:. Duke faced its second loss of the season Sunday, falling to Purdue in the Phil Knight Legacy title game. The Blue Devils' youth was certainly important to their losses, as both were handed to them by more experienced teams with long-established coaches. The Boilermakers' Zach Edey overpowered the Blue Devil defense with a masterful performance, slipping past two five-star bigs to get the job done. Duke’s offensive woes were also apparent as it struggled from downtown all afternoon against Purdue. Coming into the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, Duke is now ranked No. 17. The opportunity for ranked non-conference wins is dwindling, meaning Duke must avoid another loss before ACC play begins. But a matchup with a talented 25th-ranked Ohio State team Wednesday night may prove another tough task for the young Blue Devils.
5 observations and more from Duke football's first half against Wake Forest

On Thanksgiving weekend, featuring college football’s most heated rivalries, Duke took on Wake Forest at home. After two quarters of football, the Blue Devils and Demon Deacons are locked in a tight, high-scoring battle, but Duke has a slight 20-17 advantage heading into the locker room:. Five observations:. Third...
X-MEN: Duke men's basketball takes down Xavier, punches ticket to Phil Knight Legacy championship game

PORTLAND, Ore.—One of history’s great questions concerns who fired the infamous “shot heard ‘round the world” to kickstart the Revolutionary War. In the semifinal of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament at the Moda Center Friday afternoon, the question was not who shot first, but who shot next. No. 8 Duke shook Thursday’s wasteful shooting performance en route to a 71-64 victory against Xavier, spearheaded once again by its talented freshman class and an impressive 21-point showing from junior captain Jeremy Roach.
