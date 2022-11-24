Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina Democrats May Benefit from Population Growth in Metro AreasMatt O'HernCharlotte, NC
Newly Local Cary Crafter Uses Laser Cutting to Create Jewelry and Other ProductsJames TulianoCary, NC
Brown ready to lift St. Aug’s program to new heightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Cary Christmas Tree Farm to Open the Day After ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
Chronicle
Sportswrap: Football wins, women's soccer falls at NCAA tournament in high-stakes week for Duke athletics
Sportswrap is your one-stop shop for everything Duke athletics, where we’ll recap how each of Duke’s sports currently in competition performed over the last week and give a brief look ahead. Here’s our recap for the week of Nov. 21-27. Football. Duke ended its regular season with...
Chronicle
No. 7-seed Duke men's soccer holds on to slim lead to beat No. 10-seed FIU in NCAA tournament third round
It is an important time for soccer, with the World Cup in full swing in Qatar. Sunday afternoon, a heavyweight matchup between Spain and Germany raged on overseas. Meanwhile, No. 7-overall seed Duke laced up its boots at Koskinen Stadium for its third-round NCAA tournament matchup against No. 10-overall seed Florida International.
Chronicle
Duke women’s basketball outlasts Oregon State in offensively stagnant Phil Knight Legacy finale
PORTLAND, Ore.—The PK85 tournaments have seen some excellent exhibitions of basketball, from the women’s thriller between UConn and Iowa to the Iowa State men’s big upset of North Carolina. But Sunday’s finales were filled with bizarre affairs—and on a day when one game went to quadruple overtime, Duke and Oregon State may have topped them all.
Chronicle
Extra point: Explosive air attack propels Duke football past Wake Forest in regular season finale
In its final regular season game, Duke football defeated Wake Forest in a thrilling contest, 34-31. The Blue Zone breaks down the Blue Devils’ performance with three key takeaways, stats and a look ahead:. Three key takeaways:. 1. Riley Leonard’s career day. With hopes of earning a better...
Chronicle
Transition offense a point of emphasis for Duke women's basketball against Oregon State at Phil Knight Legacy
For the last few seasons, Duke head coach Kara Lawson has often emphasized her main goal for offense: She wants to play fast. One of the main qualities of the 2022-23 squad she has touted is its athleticism, which lends itself to an effective transition offense. “A lot of our...
Chronicle
DEACONS DOWN: Duke football defeats Wake Forest in exciting regular-season finale
Duke’s regular-season finale against Wake Forest was a heavyweight bout resembling that of a boxing match. There was a certain suspenseful atmosphere that lingered throughout the whole game, heightened by the back-and-forth push. No team ever had complete momentum, as a crushing blow that left one of them stumbling would simply be countered with a haymaker by the other. There was still, however, this sensation that a knockout punch could come at any moment.
Chronicle
Career day for Proctor a bright spot for Duke men's basketball despite loss to Purdue at Phil Knight Legacy
PORTLAND, Ore.—The phrase “it’s always darkest before the dawn” does not make much sense. But for Blue Devil freshman Tyrese Proctor, it seems that truer words have never been spoken. Proctor exploded for 16 points on 57.6% true-shooting in the eighth-ranked Blue Devils’ 75-56 loss to...
Chronicle
Beats' picks: Will Duke football close out regular season with a win against Wake Forest?
Before every game this season, our football beat writers predict whether the Blue Devils will pick up a win in their weekly matchup and keep track of their records throughout the year. Duke has one last regular-season game Saturday when Wake Forest comes to Wallace Wade Stadium for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff.
Chronicle
Freshmen once again define Duke men’s basketball in win against Xavier at Phil Knight Legacy
PORTLAND, Ore.—Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: How far Duke will go depends on how far its freshmen will take it. It should come as no surprise that a program that has produced eight one-and-done top-three draft selections in the past 14 years is going to be defined by its freshmen. That was the case for the eighth-ranked Blue Devils in their 71-64 win over Xavier in Friday's Phil Knight Legacy semifinal. Duke not only started four freshmen for the fourth time this year, but two of them were among its top three leading scorers and three of them led the team in plus-minus.
Chronicle
Thoughts on the AP Poll: Duke men's basketball drops to No. 17 after loss to Purdue
After a big week of tournaments featuring contests between top teams, the fourth AP Poll dropped Monday afternoon. This week, Duke faced a steep drop to No. 17:. Duke faced its second loss of the season Sunday, falling to Purdue in the Phil Knight Legacy title game. The Blue Devils' youth was certainly important to their losses, as both were handed to them by more experienced teams with long-established coaches. The Boilermakers' Zach Edey overpowered the Blue Devil defense with a masterful performance, slipping past two five-star bigs to get the job done. Duke’s offensive woes were also apparent as it struggled from downtown all afternoon against Purdue. Coming into the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, Duke is now ranked No. 17. The opportunity for ranked non-conference wins is dwindling, meaning Duke must avoid another loss before ACC play begins. But a matchup with a talented 25th-ranked Ohio State team Wednesday night may prove another tough task for the young Blue Devils.
Chronicle
5 observations and more from Duke football's first half against Wake Forest
On Thanksgiving weekend, featuring college football’s most heated rivalries, Duke took on Wake Forest at home. After two quarters of football, the Blue Devils and Demon Deacons are locked in a tight, high-scoring battle, but Duke has a slight 20-17 advantage heading into the locker room:. Five observations:. Third...
Chronicle
CRIMSON TRIED: Duke women’s soccer’s season ends as Elite Eight comeback falls short in overtime at Alabama
One of the sporting world’s greatest truths, as stated by American soccer star Alex Morgan is that “winning and losing isn’t everything; sometimes, the journey is just as important as the outcome.” The Blue Devils, who closed their historic season Friday night with a 15-5-3 record, experienced that truth.
Chronicle
And one: Jeremy Roach turns in all-star performance as Duke men's basketball tops Xavier
After each Duke men’s basketball game this season, check back here for the Player of the Game and more. The Blue Devils stayed alive in the Phil Knight Legacy after taking down Xavier, and the Blue Zone breaks down the game:. One player: Jeremy Roach. After a middling start...
Chronicle
Three points: Duke men's basketball must restrict Edey, start out strong against Purdue
Duke takes on No. 24 Purdue in the Phil Knight Legacy championship for its second ranked contest this season. Before tipoff at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Portland, Ore., the Blue Zone has three crucial points for a Blue Devil victory:. Stop Zach Edey. Freshman centers Kyle Filipowski and Dereck Lively...
Chronicle
X-MEN: Duke men's basketball takes down Xavier, punches ticket to Phil Knight Legacy championship game
PORTLAND, Ore.—One of history’s great questions concerns who fired the infamous “shot heard ‘round the world” to kickstart the Revolutionary War. In the semifinal of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament at the Moda Center Friday afternoon, the question was not who shot first, but who shot next. No. 8 Duke shook Thursday’s wasteful shooting performance en route to a 71-64 victory against Xavier, spearheaded once again by its talented freshman class and an impressive 21-point showing from junior captain Jeremy Roach.
Chronicle
Duke women’s basketball falls to No. 3 UConn at Phil Knight Legacy for first loss of season
PORTLAND, Ore.—Shayeann Day-Wilson had season-highs of 17 points and seven rebounds, UConn’s top three scorers combined for 54 points on 58.8% shooting, and the Blue Devils lost to the Huskies behind a swell of UConn transition points. Duke fell to the third-ranked Huskies 78-50 Friday, dropping its first...
Comments / 0