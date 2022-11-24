PORTLAND, Ore.—Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: How far Duke will go depends on how far its freshmen will take it. It should come as no surprise that a program that has produced eight one-and-done top-three draft selections in the past 14 years is going to be defined by its freshmen. That was the case for the eighth-ranked Blue Devils in their 71-64 win over Xavier in Friday's Phil Knight Legacy semifinal. Duke not only started four freshmen for the fourth time this year, but two of them were among its top three leading scorers and three of them led the team in plus-minus.

DURHAM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO