Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of peopleMark StarNew York City, NY
‘Monster Mom’ Charged with Stabbing Sons to Death in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
House of Horror - Boys Stabbed to Death in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Mother Was Charged For Allegedly Killing Her 2 ToddlersAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
Bronx-born Oscar-winning singer, Irene Cara, dead at 63Welcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Related
New York City's Non-Profit that Gives Out Backpacks to Homeless People (and Those Backpacks Aren't Empty)
NYC skylinePhoto byfaabi via Freepik.com (licensed) New York City is an amazing place, filled with opportunities and culture... And also financial hardship, high housing costs, and many other issues. One may say that every city and town has problems of their own, but it doesn't change the fact that homelessness is a huge problem for NYC.
Small Business Saturday: Organic Botanica, a community staple for 60+ years
In honor of Small Business Saturday, News 12 sat down with a local business that has been passed down for generations.
Brooklyn Mason Organization serves Thanksgiving feast to New Yorkers in need
Dozens gathered at the Brooklyn Masonic Temple for the annual Thanksgiving dinner run by volunteers.
Food banks prepare to feed hundreds in need this Thanksgiving
Montclair Salvation Army delivering 210 turkey-day meals around Essex County. On this Thanksgiving Eve, as many families are preparing for a holiday feast, plenty more don’t know whether they’ll be able to put food on the table at all. With rising rents and food costs, food banks across the state are gearing up for a busy holiday season.
From diapers to housing, Mercy House will address many needs | Faith Matters
In the first half of the 20th century, St. Paul’s Church in Greenville, Jersey City, was perhaps the largest parish in the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Newark. It grew so much that it was split in 1963 to form Our Lady of Mercy Church in Country Village on the other side of the Boulevard. Its parish school enrolled almost 2,000 students with over 30 Dominican Sisters of Newburgh (now Hope) living in the convent across the street. By 2003 when the school closed, a handful of nuns remained until it was vacant.
8,000+
While many people in the United States are enjoying turkey dinners, Black Friday deals and one of the most profitable seasons for corporations, inflation and costs continue to soar. Fulfill NJ, the food bank that serves Monmouth and Ocean counties, is providing more than 8,000 Thanksgiving meals to families across the two counties. The New Jersey Gasoline, Convenience Store, and Automotive Association, or NJGCA, contributed $2,700 from its annual Turkey Drive. “This time of year especially we know how important it is to give back to our communities, especially during challenging economic times for so many families that are facing a holiday without a special meal to feed their loved ones,” said Eric Blomgren, chief administrator of NJGCA.
NJ businesswoman spreading faith through fashion
LIVINGSTON, N.J. (PIX11) – God is Great Apparel was established in 2016 and has been online since October 2017. A spiritually based brand created to inspire people to celebrate their courage and resilience and encourage them to keep on going because we are all living proof that God is Great. Lunic Adisson Boyd admitted that […]
norwoodnews.org
NYC Department of Sanitation Announces Special Leaf Collection Schedule
New York City Department of Sanitation has announced a special leaf collection schedule for City residents. Instead of decomposing in a landfill, the collected leaves will be turned into renewable energy or compost, and added to soil to nourish street trees, soil and parks. The department will collect leaves in paper leaf bags, unlined containers or curbside composting bins. Department officials advise residents not to use plastic bags.
Nonprofit that helps people leaving prison expands its reach
NJ Reentry Corporation, run by former Gov. Jim McGreevey, expands into Union County. For many people leaving prison, challenges like finding a job, accessing housing, health care, and even getting a Social Security card can be overwhelming. That’s where the New Jersey Reentry Corporation comes in. Run by former New Jersey Gov. Jim McGreevey, the nonprofit announced this week that it’s expanding into Union County.
bkreader.com
East NY Mother Serves Entire Thanksgiving Meal to New Yorkers on L Train
A Brooklyn woman invited all of New York City to her Thanksgiving dinner this week, setting up a whole meal inside a subway car to feed strangers. CBS2’s Hannah Kliger has more on the story behind the viral movement. Videos are circling online, many with more than 1 […]...
Paterson, New Jersey kicks off first restaurant week
Seventeen local restaurants are offering three-course prix-fixe menus costing $17.92 through next Friday.
Spotlight New Jersey: Adenah Bayoh & Companies
The developer and entrepreneur is aiming to build affordable housing in Newark and inspire a new generation of girls to enter the industry.
Harlem restaurant vandalized and robbed, community rallies to help keep it open
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Russell Jackson is fighting to keep his Harlem restaurant afloat. His business on Frederick Douglass Boulevard was vandalized and robbed. Now, his community is coming together to help save the much-loved restaurant. Like many other businesses in Harlem, Reverence struggled to stay open during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. But Jackson […]
High on the Heights? Jersey City area is a hot spot for proposed dispensaries
As entrepreneurs spread out across Jersey City to open cannabis businesses, the Heights neighborhood has become a hot spot destination for proposed dispensaries. At least three dispensaries have all the local approvals needed before getting state approval, according to an analysis by The Jersey Journal. Blossom Dispensary plans to open on Tonnelle Avenue, while two of them, The Leaf Joint and Decades Dispensary, are setting up in the Central Avenue shopping district.
Convoy of Essex County sheriff officers deliver Thanksgiving food to Newark food pantries
The department has been supplying food to soup kitchens and churches in Newark for the last 30 years in time for Thanksgiving.
Where are out-of-state millennials putting down roots? Hint: It’s not New York City.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City lost six times more millennials to out-of-state metro areas than any other U.S. city in 2021, a recent study of U.S. Census Bureau data has found. While less than 4% of millennials moved between states in 2021, new Census Bureau data showed...
JC Fridays is coming on December 2nd
Art House Productions has announced the lineup for the upcoming JC Fridays on Friday, December 2, a variety of happenings including visual art exhibitions, musical performances, and studio tours from 20+ artists, businesses, and organizations. Visitors are encouraged to travel place to place to discover artwork and to support artists...
Christmas season kicks off with Dasher’s Light Show in Newark
NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — It’s time to turn on one of the most beautiful holiday light displays in the country. Friday marked the beginning of the Christmas season in Newark with Dasher’s Light Show. PIX11’s Steve Kuzj has more in the video player, and for more holiday events, visit PIX11’s holiday guide.
Jersey City, New Jersey is over 400 years old!
As of 2017, Jersey City is the second largest city in New Jersey, after Newark. It's also the second most populous city in the state, again after Newark. But did you know that it's over 400 years old?
The world’s largest go-kart track will open in NJ in December
We now have an opening date for what is being billed as the world’s largest indoor go-kart track in Edison. The grand opening is scheduled for Dec. 16. The operation is owned by Supercharged Entertainment and in addition to go-karts, the facility will have axe throwing, a gaming arcade, bionic bumper cars, a drop and twist tower, and virtual reality.
NJ Spotlight
Montclair, NJ
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
380K+
Views
ABOUT
NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.http://www.njspotlight.com
Comments / 1