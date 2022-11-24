ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ Spotlight

Food banks prepare to feed hundreds in need this Thanksgiving

Montclair Salvation Army delivering 210 turkey-day meals around Essex County. On this Thanksgiving Eve, as many families are preparing for a holiday feast, plenty more don’t know whether they’ll be able to put food on the table at all. With rising rents and food costs, food banks across the state are gearing up for a busy holiday season.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NJ.com

From diapers to housing, Mercy House will address many needs | Faith Matters

In the first half of the 20th century, St. Paul’s Church in Greenville, Jersey City, was perhaps the largest parish in the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Newark. It grew so much that it was split in 1963 to form Our Lady of Mercy Church in Country Village on the other side of the Boulevard. Its parish school enrolled almost 2,000 students with over 30 Dominican Sisters of Newburgh (now Hope) living in the convent across the street. By 2003 when the school closed, a handful of nuns remained until it was vacant.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ Spotlight

8,000+

While many people in the United States are enjoying turkey dinners, Black Friday deals and one of the most profitable seasons for corporations, inflation and costs continue to soar. Fulfill NJ, the food bank that serves Monmouth and Ocean counties, is providing more than 8,000 Thanksgiving meals to families across the two counties. The New Jersey Gasoline, Convenience Store, and Automotive Association, or NJGCA, contributed $2,700 from its annual Turkey Drive. “This time of year especially we know how important it is to give back to our communities, especially during challenging economic times for so many families that are facing a holiday without a special meal to feed their loved ones,” said Eric Blomgren, chief administrator of NJGCA.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

NJ businesswoman spreading faith through fashion

LIVINGSTON, N.J. (PIX11) – God is Great Apparel was established in 2016 and has been online since October 2017. A spiritually based brand created to inspire people to celebrate their courage and resilience and encourage them to keep on going because we are all living proof that God is Great. Lunic Adisson Boyd admitted that […]
LIVINGSTON, NJ
norwoodnews.org

NYC Department of Sanitation Announces Special Leaf Collection Schedule

New York City Department of Sanitation has announced a special leaf collection schedule for City residents. Instead of decomposing in a landfill, the collected leaves will be turned into renewable energy or compost, and added to soil to nourish street trees, soil and parks. The department will collect leaves in paper leaf bags, unlined containers or curbside composting bins. Department officials advise residents not to use plastic bags.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ Spotlight

Nonprofit that helps people leaving prison expands its reach

NJ Reentry Corporation, run by former Gov. Jim McGreevey, expands into Union County. For many people leaving prison, challenges like finding a job, accessing housing, health care, and even getting a Social Security card can be overwhelming. That’s where the New Jersey Reentry Corporation comes in. Run by former New Jersey Gov. Jim McGreevey, the nonprofit announced this week that it’s expanding into Union County.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

Harlem restaurant vandalized and robbed, community rallies to help keep it open

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Russell Jackson is fighting to keep his Harlem restaurant afloat. His business on Frederick Douglass Boulevard was vandalized and robbed. Now, his community is coming together to help save the much-loved restaurant. Like many other businesses in Harlem, Reverence struggled to stay open during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. But Jackson […]
MANHATTAN, NY
NJ.com

High on the Heights? Jersey City area is a hot spot for proposed dispensaries

As entrepreneurs spread out across Jersey City to open cannabis businesses, the Heights neighborhood has become a hot spot destination for proposed dispensaries. At least three dispensaries have all the local approvals needed before getting state approval, according to an analysis by The Jersey Journal. Blossom Dispensary plans to open on Tonnelle Avenue, while two of them, The Leaf Joint and Decades Dispensary, are setting up in the Central Avenue shopping district.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

JC Fridays is coming on December 2nd

Art House Productions has announced the lineup for the upcoming JC Fridays on Friday, December 2, a variety of happenings including visual art exhibitions, musical performances, and studio tours from 20+ artists, businesses, and organizations. Visitors are encouraged to travel place to place to discover artwork and to support artists...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
PIX11

Christmas season kicks off with Dasher’s Light Show in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — It’s time to turn on one of the most beautiful holiday light displays in the country. Friday marked the beginning of the Christmas season in Newark with Dasher’s Light Show. PIX11’s Steve Kuzj has more in the video player, and for more holiday events, visit PIX11’s holiday guide.
NEWARK, NJ
Beach Radio

The world’s largest go-kart track will open in NJ in December

We now have an opening date for what is being billed as the world’s largest indoor go-kart track in Edison. The grand opening is scheduled for Dec. 16. The operation is owned by Supercharged Entertainment and in addition to go-karts, the facility will have axe throwing, a gaming arcade, bionic bumper cars, a drop and twist tower, and virtual reality.
EDISON, NJ
NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight

Montclair, NJ
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
380K+
Views
ABOUT

NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.

 http://www.njspotlight.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy