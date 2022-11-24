ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian Revealed She Reached Out To Kanye West “At The Height” Of Their Feud In Order To Collect His Valuables For Their Kids After Revealing He Often “Gives It All Away”

By Leyla Mohammed
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cysNS_0jM5q83P00

Kim Kardashian is continuing to shed light on her explosive feud with ex-husband Kanye West.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nQtYx_0jM5q83P00
John Lamparski / Getty Images

For those who need a quick refresher, the discord between the exes began to erupt publicly in January this year after Ye, as he is now known, began taking aim at Kim — who filed for divorce from him in February 2021 — and her then–new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, in a series of Instagram posts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RfzTr_0jM5q83P00
John Shearer / Getty Images

He had expressed his disapproval when Kim kissed Pete as part of a Saturday Night Live sketch just months earlier, in October 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Uo7y_0jM5q83P00
Gotham / Getty Images

And Ye wound up taking several jabs at the comic over the next few months, all while simultaneously expressing his hopes of a reconciliation with Kim and slamming her parenting style in his song lyrics. The pair have four kids together: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Instagram: @kimkardashian

He memorably went on to coin the nickname “Skete” for Pete while encouraging his own fans to “scream” at Pete in public and accusing him of “ destroying ” his and Kim’s family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42nXkR_0jM5q83P00
NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

However, Kim largely remained calm as ever during the months that this was unfolding publicly, entering the online conversation only twice to hit back at Ye’s string of public attacks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22n9V0_0jM5q83P00
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

She released a statement in February calling Ye out for his “constant attacks.” The following month, she commented on one of his posts to directly refute his claim that he hadn’t been “allowed” to see their kids.

Instagram: @commentsbycelebs

And when she was asked about the harassment in interviews, Kim maintained that she was focused on “handling it all privately” and would never outright criticize Ye.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LerZ8_0jM5q83P00
Rachpoot / GC Images

However, with the rollout of Season 2 of her family’s Hulu show, The Kardashians , we’ve seen little snippets of how Kim was really coping while all this was going down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kh7Ta_0jM5q83P00
Rachpoot / GC Images

In this week’s episode, aka the season finale, Kim actually addresses the “height” of the messy feud for the first time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jxhjB_0jM5q83P00
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for the Met Museum/Vogue

Things begin with Kim explaining the history behind Ye’s iconic Pastelle jacket that their eldest daughter, North, wore at Paris Fashion Week in July.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pb5G8_0jM5q83P00
Pierre Suu / GC Images

Behind the scenes of the esteemed event, Kim cheers North on as she poses in the familiar garment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EuS6q_0jM5q83P00
Marc Piasecki / WireImage

“That’s her dad’s jacket,” Kim says before showing pictures of Ye wearing the piece at the American Music Awards in 2008 and adding that North's wearing it was set to be a “huge fashion moment.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WRWvX_0jM5q83P00
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

But Kim goes on to explain that acquiring the jacket wasn’t as simple as some might have assumed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23hyDa_0jM5q83P00
Nino / GC Images

“Kanye tends to not care about his stuff and gives it all away, and [the jacket] ended up on the internet,” she reveals, adding that she “got it last week.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49npDs_0jM5q83P00
Gotham / GC Images

And Kim then details just how committed she is to obtaining all of Ye's valuables, explaining that she made sure to reach out to him even “at the height” of their feud.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p2sCp_0jM5q83P00
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

“Kanye knows that I’m so protective of his stuff for the kids,” she explains. “Even now, when he was at the height of not speaking to me and being angry with me, he won a few Grammys and I still reached out to him.”

Instagram: @kimkardashian

She divulges, “I was like, ‘I know you just won a few Grammys; I gotta add them to the vault.’ And he goes, ‘OK.’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28csUN_0jM5q83P00
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

She adds, “’Cause the kids want them, you know? And I want them all together. So I have them all together.”

Instagram: @kimkardashian

Interestingly, Kim’s new comments come just weeks after she admitted to finding the entire feud “exhausting” in another Kardashians episode.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wXAjp_0jM5q83P00
Araya Doheny / Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Explaining why she ultimately decided to call Ye out for lying in the comments of one of his Instagram posts, Kim said, “Kanye posted, ‘I can’t see the kids.’ And I’m like, ‘You were here this morning. Stop with this narrative.’ ... I can’t take it anymore.”

Instagram: @kimkardashian

However, Kim then quickly added that she didn’t want to “go back and forth on the internet,” explaining her decision to once again keep things offline.

Instagram: @kimkardashian

You can watch the latest episode of The Kardashians on Hulu now or on Disney+ internationally.

Comments / 14

TunisianKnifeFighter
5d ago

Kim is a disaster of a person and I fear that her terrible morals will bleed over to her child. Be a better human

Reply
16
Hannibal Thompson
5d ago

now she's going to paint him as unstable, and she's going to take some kind of legal action against him and use these material things for the kids as an excuse

Reply
5
Unknown2u
5d ago

but kanye is teaching them a lesson. what it's like to not have and that your items are not so precious. it's no true value.

Reply
6
