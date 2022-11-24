Read full article on original website
2023 Subaru Outback Review: Rugged All-Rounder Keeps On Keepin' On
Staking out a niche with very few rivals is a good route to success, but Subaru leaves little to chance with its 2023 Outback refresh.
Musk Details Plans For Color-Coded Verification Badges On Twitter
Since Elon Musk took over, Twitter has been a rollercoaster, particularly when it comes to the verification process. Here's what Musk's latest solution is.
The WOW! Signal Is Just As Mysterious As It Was In 1977
Over 40 years ago, scientists discovered a radio anomaly known as "the WOW! signal" — and despite continuous research, its origin continues to remain unknown.
Rode's Astonishingly Good Headphones Just Got A Snap-On Microphone Upgrade
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Rode is snapping a useful accessory onto its NTH-100 headphones, with the new NTH-Mic turning the reference cans into a content-creation tool, too. Launched in March 2022, the NTH-100 headphones distinguished themselves from rivals by virtue of their transparency rather than their outright tuning, aiming for the ears of audio and video editors familiar with the brand's microphones. That meant a flatter frequency curve than headphones you might ordinarily reach for when listening to music or movies, where the EQ is typically biased to emphasize bass or the high-end for speech.
Google's Little-Known Apple Freeform Alternative Has Been Around For Years
Nothing beats a good old whiteboard for lively brainstorming, creating a mood board, planning your next trip itinerary, school work, or even dumping and explaining ideas to your team. You can pin documents, draw and highlight, stick notes on it, and more. Now imagine collaborating with a whiteboard just the same way, but virtually.
How To Use Live Captions On MacOS Ventura, And Why You Might Want To
One of the upgrades included in the recently released MacOS Ventura is the ability to get audio captions in real-time whenever conversations are happening, or when there's audio and video playback ongoing. The "Live Captions" feature, which is currently still in the beta stages of development, automatically detects speech and transcribes it into readable text on your Mac computer. You can use it when you use your device to listen to podcasts, play videos, or even participate in FaceTime video calls.
