The Top 5 Plays from Wednesday's Celtics-Mavericks Game

By Bobby Krivitsky
 4 days ago

Jayson Tatum's denying Luka Doncic at the rim, leading to Jaylen Brown delivering the knockout blow and the moment that best captured the energy and activity Boston played with headline the top five plays from Wednesday's Celtics-Mavericks game.

A Team Tommy Point to End the First Frame

After Malcolm Brogdon's layup doesn't go down, Grant Williams slides in and snatches Christian Wood's outlet pass to Luka Doncic. Williams rushes a three from the right wing, but the rebound goes over Wood's outstretched arm, off Doncic's hand, and Brogdon retrieves the miss.

Brogdon thinks about taking the open mid-range jumper, but he instead circles the paint and drops a bounce pass to a cutting Jaylen Brown, who switches hands and lays the ball in to close the quarter and cap an opening frame Boston won convincingly, 34-23.

The Play Best Capturing the Energy and Activity the Celtics Played with in Wednesday's Win

In one of the Celtics' prettiest plays of the season, after serving as one half of a staggered screen, Brogdon flared out for a pass at the left wing, got into the paint, kicked the ball to Al Horford at the right wing, and he delivered an entry pass to Marcus Smart on the right block.

Smart then leaves a bounce pass for a cutting Jayson Tatum, who inverted his wrist for a righty layup from the left side of the basket for two points at the cup.

Jayson Tatum Bests Dorian Finney-Smith

Tatum generated 37 points in Wednesday's win, producing 14 within the paint. But more than anything else, this play's about him being a star.

Tatum's unfazed by Dorian Finney-Smith's tight defense, and he gets him out of his stance and off the ground with a pump fake. Now that he's gained a step on him, the Celtics' star sells the spin to the middle of the paint, which Finney-Smith has to respect.

That creates more separation, and when Finney-Smith swipes at the ball, it results in a late contest and a clean look at what's still a tough fadeaway jump shot that Tatum buries.

Tatum Makes Light Work of Dallas' Double Team

Last year, Tatum struggled with the Mavericks' physicality and double teams. Here, the double team never catches up with him, as Doncic is in a poor defensive stance, playing too elevated, and at times, he's off balance.

He also keeps his arms up to avoid fouling, further helping Tatum turn the corner as Spencer Dinwiddie watches Tatum take off for the two-handed slam.

Tatum Denies Doncic at the Rim; Brown Delivers the Knockout Blow at the Other End

With Williams and Smart focused on the off-ball action involving Wood and Reggie Bullock, Doncic shoots the gap, getting into the middle of the paint.

He gets all the way to the rim, but Tatum stays on his back hip, and with Doncic taking a wide angle when he goes up for the layup, it allows Tatum to get in front of him and swat his shot without fouling.

That sparks a Celtics' fast break, and even though they don't have numbers, no one on Dallas matches up with Brown, forcing Bullock to come off Williams for a late contest that has no impact on the outcome as Brown delivers the dagger.

