Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It’s a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie WalkJen PayneBranford, CT
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWallingford, CT
Threats Against Synagogue Was Not Idle: 2 Men Were Charged After Threatening NYC SynagoguesAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
GIVE ART: A Special Holiday Exhibit & Sale at City GalleryJen PayneNew Haven, CT
Lifetime Movie "The 12 Days Of Christmas Eve’' Starring Kelsey Grammer Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaMontville, CT
Related
Eyewitness News
People face traffic as they head home after holiday weekend
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - We are at the end of the holiday weekend and some people are looking at a long drive home. A rest stop in North Haven is full of people who didn’t get much sleep after having nightmares of brutal post-Thanksgiving traffic. “We always leave...
Danbury Homeowner Inundated With Field Mice, Is the Hat City One Giant Mouse House?
There's a mouse in the house, or many, in this case. That is the issue for one Danbury Homeowner who took to Reddit to see if others were encountering the same issue. u/humanagain12 shared the following post on the Danbury Reddit page a few months back:. "I know someone with...
ctexaminer.com
Stamford Approves, Old Saybrook Rejects Marijuana Outlet — a Tale of Two Cities and Traffic
It’s a tale of two municipalities. One, Stamford – population 136,300 – is Connecticut’s second-largest city. The other, Old Saybrook – population 10,600 – is among the state’s smallest towns.Subscribe to CT ExaminerFor just $15/year or $5/month you receive full access to CT Examiner’s award-winning nonpartisan state and local news We will never sell your personal information Easy online cancellation Ad-free […]
milfordmirror.com
Milford restaurant marks 15 years in a spot picked for sibling proximity
MILFORD — When Elena Fusco opened Bin 100 Restaurant, she didn't know much about Milford. But after 15 years at 100 Landsalve Ave., Fusco says it's been great owning a restaurant in the city. "I picked Milford to be a little further away from the restaurants owned by my...
Glow Hartford is a Unique ‘One-Of-A-Kind’ Indoor Festival Of Lights
We had a corner 3-story house growing up in Kansas and every season my dad would climb to the very top of the highest peak to put lights up. The entire house was outlined in twinkling white lights every single year. Lights are up and lighting up neighborhoods all over...
New Britain Herald
Christmas crafts and creations fly home with shoppers of local fairs
Holiday shopping season has begun, and shoppers picked up all the handmade and unique gifts they could get their hands on at several holiday fairs over the weekend. One of the biggest and most well-attended was the Holiday Craft Fair Show at the Aqua Turf in Southington, which featured over 200 vendors. Run by Mike and Pats’ New England Craft Shows, this one has been going on for more than two decades.
Volunteers clean up New Haven park
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Dozens of volunteers came together Sunday to clean up a park and pier in New Haven. The WeLoveU Foundation and employees from Power Home Remodeling teamed up to remove litter from Fort Hale Park. The volunteers said it’s good to give back. “We’ve been volunteering for a few years,” Stephanie […]
First responders hold honorary hockey game for fallen Bristol officers ahead of family puck drop
HARTFORD, Conn. — First responders from 18 departments across Connecticut and Massachusetts held an honorary hockey game Saturday at the XL Center for Bristol Police Officers Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, both shot and killed in October in the line of duty. DeMonte's pregnant wife, Laura, dropped...
granbydrummer.com
Festive Christmas light displays are an annual drive-by tradition
When December rolls around, many families make a tradition of driving around to see the spectacular Christmas lights in town. One home in West Granby that has garnered attention for the past several years is that of Granby native John Ridel. The “Christmas lights guy” has delighted passers-by with his home’s ever-expanding light display at 165 West Granby Road (see his 2021 display below).
Pratt Streets opens Winter Village
HARTFORD, Conn. — An all-new outdoor holiday market opened Saturday morning on Pratt Street in Hartford just in time to shop locally for any gifts this season. The “Winter Village” will run every weekend for most of December with pop-up vendors lining the street. Musical performers and holiday demonstrations will also take place each weekend.
Eyewitness News
Bar and restaurant hosts benefit to support Bristol fallen officers
The companies promise 4 payments, interest free but Senator Richard Blumenthal is warning customers, it may be too good to be true this holiday season. Soccer fans pack Hartford’s Pratt Street as USA draws against England. Updated: 15 hours ago. The US and England played to a 0-0 draw...
hk-now.com
Sunday Morning Sights in the Skies Over Higganum
(November 27, 2022) — Frequent contributor Phil Devlin captured these images on the morning of November 27, 2022 at 6:50 a.m., taken from Christian Hill Road and the Methodist Church on Route 154. He contacted WFSB-TV and learned that these are an unusual formation of mammatus clouds, which are...
hk-now.com
CSP: Stop Sticks Used to Stop Motor Vehicle from Racing on Route 9 in Cromwell and Middletown
(November 26, 2022)—On 11/26/2022 at approximately 0042 hours Troopers were investigating a large group of cars that had been observed operating at a high rate of speed and racing on RT-9 in the towns of Cromwell and Middletown. Troopers followed the group of vehicles to the DOT Commuter Lot located off of Industrial Park Rd in Cromwell, a large group of cars were observed engaging in reckless and dangerous activities.
Milford mom works to bring her quadriplegic son home from health care facility
A Milford woman whose son was critically injured in a car accident is in the process of bringing him home.
New Kelsey Grammer Lifetime Holiday Movie Was Filmed In Connecticut
A couple of months or more ago we pointed out that 'Frasier' himself was in Connecticut filming a holiday movie for Lifetime and that movie has now made its debut. I have to be completely honest with you about this whole Lifetime movie thing. Not a fan and will probably not see a second of this film unless it happens by accident. It's a tough sell to get me to watch anything that doesn't involve football or basketball. Don't get me wrong, I believe I have a good eye when it comes to television and the quality of which I will partake in that is not a live sporting event. That being said, Lifetime movies have an audience, and needless to say, I am not in that group.
WCVB
Raging fire destroys popular New England marina overnight
STONINGTON, Conn. — A massive four-alarm fire destroyed part of a Connecticut marina overnight. The fire broke out at Seaport Marine on Washington Street in Mystic at about 9 p.m. Sunday. Responding firefighters found heavy smoke and flames at the front of the marina building. Officials said they were...
zip06.com
Clinton Shellfishing Beds Now Open Year Round
Good news for shellfishers in Clinton: the town's shellfish beds have been approved to remain open year-round, according to Shellfish Commission Chair Wayne Church. Three years ago, Clinton’s shellfish beds reopened for the first time in decades to much acclaim. Just because the beds reopened, however, did not mean the Shellfish Commission stopped working and that commitment has paid off. Church said that the department of agriculture has recently given the commission the authority to open the beds year-round.
New Christmas Festival lights up Connecticut Convention Center
HARTFORD, Conn. — There is a new Christmas light display happening in the city of Hartford. It’s called Hartford Glow and it opened on Friday. The entire festival is indoors and it’s the first year this indoor light festival has ever happened in Hartford. Light gardens, activities, treats, and live entertainment can be found there all while staying warm.
NBC Connecticut
Massive Fire Rips Through Mystic
Fire crews from across southeastern Connecticut responded to a four-alarm fire near the Mystic River in the vicinity of 2 Washington St. At least one business was engulfed by the flames which could be seen throughout Groton and Stonington. The Stonington Police Department asked residents to avoid the downtown Mystic...
Pet of the Week: Lilo!
(WTNH) — This week’s pet of the week is a gorgeous guy named Lilo! Lilo is a sleek, racy, lean, and muscular 3-year-old hound mix. He’s also equipped with acute sniffing powers, and an innate desire to be part of the pack. Whether that pack is human or canine, he doesn’t care either way! Lilo […]
Comments / 1