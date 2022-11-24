ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, CT

i95 ROCK

New Kelsey Grammer Lifetime Holiday Movie Was Filmed In Connecticut

A couple of months or more ago we pointed out that 'Frasier' himself was in Connecticut filming a holiday movie for Lifetime and that movie has now made its debut. I have to be completely honest with you about this whole Lifetime movie thing. Not a fan and will probably not see a second of this film unless it happens by accident. It's a tough sell to get me to watch anything that doesn't involve football or basketball. Don't get me wrong, I believe I have a good eye when it comes to television and the quality of which I will partake in that is not a live sporting event. That being said, Lifetime movies have an audience, and needless to say, I am not in that group.
CONNECTICUT STATE
westportjournal.com

Remembering Paul Newman hits home with hometown crowd

WESTPORT — In a conversation reminiscent of having coffee with a neighbor, Melissa Newman, daughter of renowned actors and longtime local residents, Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward, chatted about her late father’s new memoir at a Sunday program in the Westport Country Playhouse. The second of the couple’s...
WESTPORT, CT
New Britain Herald

Berlin resident getting first solo art exhibit at Gallery 66 in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN – Gallery 66 will be hosting an opening reception for the Abstract Window Art Exhibit on Thursday. “The opening is at a weird time, but I think it’s going to work because it’s the same night as the Tree Lighting and Happy Hour at the Assembly Room,” said Adrian Elliott, curator of Gallery 66. “It’s perfectly placed so hopefully we’ll get art enthusiast who may come to the tree lighting who want to experience amazing abstract art.”
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

Power duo: Conn. mother, daughter graduate together from SNHU

Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut mother and daughter had the chance to celebrate their triumphs together this holiday season. Shannon Freda, 40, of Danbury, and her daughter, 22-year-old Courtney Miles, graduated from Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) on November 19. Freda, a mother of five, said that it was amazing to be able to walk […]
DANBURY, CT
WTNH

Pet of the Week: Lilo!

(WTNH) — This week’s pet of the week is a gorgeous guy named Lilo! Lilo is a sleek, racy, lean, and muscular 3-year-old hound mix. He’s also equipped with acute sniffing powers, and an innate desire to be part of the pack. Whether that pack is human or canine, he doesn’t care either way! Lilo […]
FOX 61

New Christmas Festival lights up Connecticut Convention Center

HARTFORD, Conn. — There is a new Christmas light display happening in the city of Hartford. It’s called Hartford Glow and it opened on Friday. The entire festival is indoors and it’s the first year this indoor light festival has ever happened in Hartford. Light gardens, activities, treats, and live entertainment can be found there all while staying warm.
HARTFORD, CT
zip06.com

Restaurant Raffle Returns Dec. 1

To help local eateries, the Old Saybrook Chamber of Commerce is hosting a restaurant raffle with gift cards to all the restaurants in town this holiday season. The drawing will be on Friday, Dec. 16. Interested parties can purchase a raffle ticket for $20. Tickets go on sale Thursday, Dec....
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
hk-now.com

Sunday Morning Sights in the Skies Over Higganum

(November 27, 2022) — Frequent contributor Phil Devlin captured these images on the morning of November 27, 2022 at 6:50 a.m., taken from Christian Hill Road and the Methodist Church on Route 154. He contacted WFSB-TV and learned that these are an unusual formation of mammatus clouds, which are...
fox61.com

How to make vegan Shepherd's Pie from Thanksgiving leftovers | Meal House

HARTFORD, Conn. — Jazz up your average leftovers from Thanksgiving dinner by making Shepherd's Pie, and complement it with some vegan cornbread. Soulfully Vegan shares how to make them. Day After Shepherd's Pie:. Leftover vegan meatballs. Leftover roasted carrots. Leftover creamed corn. Peas. Leftover mashed potatoes. Place into a...
HARTFORD, CT
zip06.com

Nighthawks Represented by Two Swimmers in State Open

The North Haven girls’ swimming and diving team sent two athletes to participate in the State Open Championship last week. Seniors Mikayla Rapuano and Alice Scalmani represented the Nighthawks when the State Open was hosted at Yale University on Nov. 20. Rapuano posted an 11th-place finish in the 100-yard...
NORTH HAVEN, CT
granbydrummer.com

Holcomb Farm preserved

Last month, we took a break from reporting on the usual activities of the Friends of Holcomb Farm to share the news of the Town’s decision to permanently preserve 277 of the Farm’s acreage as open space and enter into a long-term agreement with the Friends to “lease and use” the land for agriculture, education and passive recreation, for the benefit of all of Granby. Today, it’s back to work; doing what we have done for 30 years—with your support—stewarding the “jewel of Granby.” Happy holidays to all, and here’s to a healthy and fruitful 2023!
GRANBY, CT
Travel Maven

This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must Visit

Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Constitution State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas markets is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
NEWINGTON, CT
WJLA

Firefighters battle massive fire in Connecticut

STONINGTON, C.T. (WJAR) — Firefighters were at the scene of a massive fire in Connecticut on Sunday night. A four-alarm fire broke out at the Seaport Marine in Mystic, which is a village that overlaps Groton and Stonington. Footage shows huge flames and large plumes of smoke. The Norwich...
STONINGTON, CT

