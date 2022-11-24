Read full article on original website
2022 8-Man State Championship Preview: Rector vs. Izard County
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - State football finals weekend in Little Rock will kick off with an all Region 8 matchup. Rector faces Izard County for the 8-Man State Championship. Cougars guaranteed to win, we’ll find out which color Thursday at 7:00pm at War Memorial Stadium. The game will be televised on Arkansas PBS.
Football Friday Night (11/25/22)
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The state playoffs continued tonight in Arkansas. One matchup was in NEA. Osceola fell to Booneville 35-20 in the 3A State Quarterfinals. The Seminoles end their season 8-4. FFN airs at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com and the Region 8 News app. CALL IN A FINAL SCORE...
Arkansas State men’s basketball hosts Bethel in Sunday afternoon tilt
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State men’s basketball will look to bounce back in a tune-up game against NAIA foe Bethel (TN) for a 2:00 PM tipoff at First National Bank Arena Sunday. The Red Wolves enter the matchup 3-3 on the year after falling to Prairie View just...
A-State men’s hoops bounces back with win over Bethel
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Malcolm Farrington led five double-figure scorers for the Arkansas State men’s basketball team in a 90-65 Sunday-afternoon victory over Bethel (Tenn.) inside First National Bank Arena. Farrington notched a career-high 18 points to lead the Red Wolves (4-3), who shot 58.6 percent from the floor...
Arkansas State women’s basketball hosts Kansas City Saturday morning
Arkansas State women’s basketball (2-3) vs. Kansas City. Saturday, November 26th - First National Bank Arena - 11:00am. Arkansas State is closing out a four-game home stand Saturday, hosting Kansas City. The Red Wolves are seeking their third win of the season after dropping a 95-70 decision to 22nd-ranked Oklahoma Tuesday night.
A-State football collapses in second half, ends season with loss against Troy
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football (3-9, 1-7 Sun Belt) led 19-14 at the end of the third quarter, but Troy (10-2, 7-1 SBC) scored 34 unanswered points in the 4th quarter to win 48-19 at Centennial Bank Stadium Saturday afternoon. With the win, the Trojans, under first-year head...
Izzy Higginbottom drops career high 26 pts, Arkansas State women’s basketball wins Saturday in OT
Izzy Higginbottom dropped a career-high 26 points as the Arkansas State women’s basketball team shut out Kansas City in overtime en route to a 79-68 victory Saturday inside First National Bank Arena. A-State (3-3) closed the contest on a 22-4 run over the final five minutes of regulation and...
Nov. 28: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. As people head back to work and school, you will have nice weather to return to. Partly cloudy skies will prevail today with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. All eyes are looking...
Black Friday shoppers hunting for deals
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Black Friday caused many to flock to their favorite stores to bag deals. Some places had everything 50% off, and lines at some stores formed around 5 a.m. Black Friday is not what it used to be said by one Target employee. With all the same...
Tornadoes, severe storms possible Tuesday
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Parts of Region 8 are bracing for strong to severe storms that could bring possible tornadoes. Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry said Monday morning that the greatest threat of severe weather will arrive Tuesday afternoon and evening. While we might see some showers and storms during the day,...
Austin L. Schroeder, 25, Hillsboro
Austin L. Schroeder, 25, of Hillsboro died Nov. 18, 2022, in Arnold. Mr. Schroeder was a manager in the food service industry. He was born Jan. 22, 1997, in St. Louis, the son of Kim (Holmer) Schroeder of Arnold and Ron Schroeder of Hillsboro. In addition to his parents, he...
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Nov. 20 - 26:. 1. First United Methodist Church Jonesboro's disaffiliation denied. The vote is in for the First United Methodist Church Jonesboro’s disaffiliation agreement. After church leadership denied...
9 Things to Do in Craighead County
Craighead County is located in northeast Arkansas and includes the cities of Jonesboro, Bono, Black Oak, Bay, Brookland, Cash, Caraway, Claunch, Egypt, Lake City and Monette. The county was created in 1859 and is unique because both Jonesboro and Lake City serve as county seats thanks to an 1883 act that created eastern and western judicial districts within the county.
Man, woman, child found dead in Arkansas shooting
MADISON, Ark. — A man, woman and 12-year-old girl were found dead Monday in a house near Forrest City, Arkansas, the St. Francis County sheriff confirmed. The victims were listed as Shalonda Barton, JaTerrance Wright and a child who was not named. The relationship between the victims has not been disclosed. They were found shot […]
Pizza delivery driver reports aggravated robbery
Jonesboro, Ark. – A delivery driver for Pizza Hut was the victim of a robbery Saturday night in Jonesboro, a report states. It happened between 6:30 PM and midnight Saturday, the report states. The police report lists the incident location at the 900-block of S. Caraway Road, at the Pizza Hut location itself. A 21-year-old delivery driver reported a suspect stole pizzas from him. The report was filed around noon Sunday.
Christmas in the square lights up Monette
MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - Using Christmas joy to bring one community closer together. Sunday evening Monette hosted its Christmas on The Square. It celebrates the true meaning behind Christmas. After the lighting of the Christmas tree on the square, the community had service around it. Santa made an appearance and...
Arkansas college gets green light for state's 1st dental program
Batesville, Ark.-based Lyon College was recently approved to offer a doctor of medical dentistry by the Higher Learning Commission Institutional Actions Council, Talk Business & Politics reported Nov. 22. The school announced its plans to launch a dental school in Little Rock, Ark., in April. It would be the first...
City treasurer placed as acting mayor
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - A new person is acting as mayor in Trumann. According to Trumann’s mayor, Barbara Lewallen, she is placing Ted Walker in as the acting mayor. Walker currently serves as the city’s treasurer. We spoke with Lewallen Sunday night after receiving reports of her resigning....
I-555 lanes in Craighead County to have a new traffic arrangement
Jonesboro, Arkansas – The traffic lanes on Interstate 555 in Jonesboro will be switched around. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ADOT), the traffic lanes going south will be shifted over to the newly constructed lanes going south in that direction. The new traffic pattern is expected to...
BRTC to offer career, technical certifications in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (TBP/KAIT) – If you’re in Clay County, you will soon have a chance to learn and get ready for a job in manufacturing. According to content partner Talk Business and Politics, Black River Technical College dedicated the Armory at BRTC in Piggott. Officials said the...
