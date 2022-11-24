Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
UNK women’s basketball extinguishes Flames in non-conference finale
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Redshirt junior guard Sarah Schmitt and redshirt junior forward Lexi Moes both had career-high point totals to help No. 28 Nebraska Kearney roll past the College of St. Mary, 78-33, Saturday evening at the Health & Sports Center. UNK finishes up the non-con slate at...
KSNB Local4
Hastings takes part in Small Business Saturday
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Businesses throughout downtown Hastings saw an influx of visitors during Small Business Saturday. The day after Black Friday the nation turns towards the mom and pop shops to help support shopping local and showing people what the businesses of Hastings have to offer. People from neighboring...
KSNB Local4
A rather tranquil start to the week turns windy and wintry on Tuesday
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - After a cool and cloudy day, things will be quiet overnight with mostly clear skies. Lows tomorrow morning will be rather seasonal ranging from the mid to upper 20s. We will see one more decent day tomorrow before the weather takes a wintry turn. Look for mostly sunny skies to start the work week with high temperatures climbing back into the mid to upper 50s. The cooler spot will be far north where highs will only be in the upper 40s where a cold front passes through early in the afternoon. The front will pass through south central spots late afternoon and early evening. Behind the front will come much colder air which will set the stage for snow during the day on Tuesday. Thicker clouds will move in during the evening and overnight Monday. Expect lows Tuesday morning in the upper teens northwest to mid 30s southeast.
KSNB Local4
Jeremy Nunes is coming to Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - Jeremy Nunes will be performing live on Saturday, December 3rd, at the Hastings City Auditorium. This event will serve as a fundraiser MentoringWorks. Stand-up comedian Jeremy Nunes is changing the way the comedy world does business. For 20 years, Jeremy Nunes has been performing his...
KSNB Local4
‘Bargain Barn’ enjoys Black Friday success in first year
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A new Grand Island store hopes to help Nebraskans who are looking for a deal for this holiday. The Bargain Barn is a new retail store that sells overstock items. They’ve been open a little more than four months and are open from Friday-Tuesday from...
KSNB Local4
State Fire Marshall investigating a possible arson in Buffalo County
BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Fire Marshall is investigating a fire that happened in Buffalo County on Saturday night. According to the Buffalo County Sheriff, the fire started in a pasture about three miles west of the Minden Interchange, and just south of I-80. BSC said there was no real damage from the fire.
KSNB Local4
Flooring Company closes after 36 years
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A downtown flooring company is closing its doors for good. Abbey Carpet ‘N’ More will be closing after 36 years of service. The establishment was originally named ‘Carpets ‘N’ More. About 25 years ago they became affiliated with the Abbey Buying Group.
