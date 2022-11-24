ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WAAY-TV

Local business enjoys Small Business Saturday

Alabamians shopped small to support local small businesses. Small business Saturday is a great opportunity for residents to support local small businesses. Waay31 caught up with LJ'z Backyard Bayou in Harvest. "I hear just about daily how people are looking for small businesses, how they want to come and support,"...
HARVEST, AL
southerntorch.com

Alabama Student wins $10,000+ BERNINA Sweepstakes Prize!

HUNTSVILLE, AL., Nov. 21, 2022 – A dream comes true today for Alabama student Lacee Culpepper, who will travel to Barb’s Sewing Center in Huntsville to collect over $10,000 in prizes as a part of the BERNINA $100k+ Dream Studio Sweepstakes. For the 24-year-old Rainsville resident and aspiring...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Decatur man fulfils his late mother’s wishes by sending her ashes to space

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A former Morgan County teacher passed away and her son is sending her off in the most astronomical way ever. Kathy Joseph, who was a gifted students teacher for 25 years, died earlier this year at the age of 68. Her time teaching was spent educating youth on the excitement she felt growing up during the Space Race.
DECATUR, AL
The Daily South

Alabama Friends Team Up To Surprise Waffle House Waitress With $1,125 Tip

Tanya Ragsdale and her friends love to give back. This Thanksgiving, for the second year in a row, they celebrated their good fortunes by treating an unsuspecting restaurant worker to an extra-large tip. After surprising a waitress at Cracker Barrel with a few hundred dollars last year, they set their sights on the local Waffle House.
CULLMAN, AL
gadsdenmessenger.com

Koch Foods manager recognized by state

Photo: Dot Lane poses for a photo outside Koch Foods of Gadsden. (Courtesy of the Alabama Poultry and Egg Association) Koch Foods of Gadsden Purchasing Manager Dot Lane was recently awarded by Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill for her 55 years of dedicated service in the poultry industry. Since...
GADSDEN, AL
travelawaits.com

6 Incredible Holiday Lights Displays Not To Miss In Alabama

After living in Southern California for the first 28 years of my life, I discovered the wonders of Alabama when my family moved to the northern part of my husband’s home state. Used to sunny Christmas days in the high 70s, I was delighted to find cooler, but not frigid, holiday temperatures, making the season all the more magical.
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

Huntsville Police Investigating After Walmart Shooting

HPD is investigating after one was critically injured in a shooting at the Sparkman Drive Walmart. Huntsville Police Investigating After Walmart Shooting. HPD is investigating after one was critically injured in a shooting at the Sparkman Drive Walmart. Huntsville Police investigating after one injured …. HPD was called out to...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

A, B, C, easy as 1, 2, 3 for this reading toddler!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - At just 12 months old, Diego Jr. was learning how to read. Now, the 3-year-old is practicing with flash cards and spelling out basic words. During the pandemic, his mom, Colette, was spending much of her time finding new ways to teach through a...
