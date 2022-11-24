Read full article on original website
Popular record-holding store chain opens another new location in AlabamaKristen WaltersAthens, AL
The 2022 Rocket City Christmas Light Show Returns to Huntsville & Madison area at Toyota Field for a Lot of Family FunZack LoveHuntsville, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Rules for Thee But Not for Me | Alabama Mayor Ignores City OrdinanceJameson StewardDecatur, AL
5 Things to Do with Your Family in Athens, AlabamaJameson StewardAthens, AL
WAAY-TV
Local business enjoys Small Business Saturday
Alabamians shopped small to support local small businesses. Small business Saturday is a great opportunity for residents to support local small businesses. Waay31 caught up with LJ'z Backyard Bayou in Harvest. "I hear just about daily how people are looking for small businesses, how they want to come and support,"...
WAFF
Local businesses hope to bring in new clientele following Small Business Saturday
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, there’s Small Business Saturday, a chance for local shops to have their time in the spotlight. But small businesses often come with their own hardships. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 18 percent of businesses fail within...
Alabama State Black Chamber of Commerce hosts Credit and Wealth Tour in Huntsville
The Huntsville Metro Black Chamber of Commerce will host the Alabama State Black Chamber of Commerce's Credit and Wealth Tour on November 29.
Christmas on the Square coming soon in Moulton
The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce announced that all dates are set for the city's annual Christmas on the Square in front of the Moulton Courthouse.
southerntorch.com
Alabama Student wins $10,000+ BERNINA Sweepstakes Prize!
HUNTSVILLE, AL., Nov. 21, 2022 – A dream comes true today for Alabama student Lacee Culpepper, who will travel to Barb’s Sewing Center in Huntsville to collect over $10,000 in prizes as a part of the BERNINA $100k+ Dream Studio Sweepstakes. For the 24-year-old Rainsville resident and aspiring...
WAFF
Decatur man fulfils his late mother’s wishes by sending her ashes to space
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A former Morgan County teacher passed away and her son is sending her off in the most astronomical way ever. Kathy Joseph, who was a gifted students teacher for 25 years, died earlier this year at the age of 68. Her time teaching was spent educating youth on the excitement she felt growing up during the Space Race.
WAFF
WAAY-TV
Marshall County woman gives kidney to stranger to save her friend's life
Grant's Kate Duncan Smith High School library holds all the classics, plus a tale of love and selflessness never before told. Charlene Pace worked as the school's librarian for 38 years, and she's proud of the relationships she has forged with students — many of whom she still keeps in touch with.
The Daily South
Alabama Friends Team Up To Surprise Waffle House Waitress With $1,125 Tip
Tanya Ragsdale and her friends love to give back. This Thanksgiving, for the second year in a row, they celebrated their good fortunes by treating an unsuspecting restaurant worker to an extra-large tip. After surprising a waitress at Cracker Barrel with a few hundred dollars last year, they set their sights on the local Waffle House.
‘Tis the season: Watch out for these holiday scams in North Alabama
Scammers don't take Christmas off! That's the warning from the Madison County Sheriff's Office as we turn a corner into the holiday season.
HPD: One injured in shooting at Sparkman Drive Walmart
The Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting Sunday afternoon at a local Walmart where one was injured.
gadsdenmessenger.com
Koch Foods manager recognized by state
Photo: Dot Lane poses for a photo outside Koch Foods of Gadsden. (Courtesy of the Alabama Poultry and Egg Association) Koch Foods of Gadsden Purchasing Manager Dot Lane was recently awarded by Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill for her 55 years of dedicated service in the poultry industry. Since...
Popular record-holding store chain opens another new location in Alabama
A popular store chain that holds multiple world records recently opened another new location in Alabama this week. Read on to learn more. On Monday, November 21, 2022, the convenience store chain Buc-ee's, opened its newest Alabama location in Athens.
Permits issued for $9.5 million Decatur 3M, $4 million Huntsville Hospital projects
Expansions at Decatur’s 3M plant and Huntsville Hospital are among the most expensive projects issued building permits in the last week. They are among four projects in the Huntsville area issued permits exceeding $1 million, according to Southern Exposure Information. The city of Decatur issued a permit for a...
Lincoln County homeowner says fungus from Jack Daniels barrel house killing trees, shrubs
A homeowner in Lincoln County says that Jack Daniels, the popular liquor distillery, is building warehouses that are creating an uncontrollable whiskey fungus that’s killing his plants and trees.
travelawaits.com
6 Incredible Holiday Lights Displays Not To Miss In Alabama
After living in Southern California for the first 28 years of my life, I discovered the wonders of Alabama when my family moved to the northern part of my husband’s home state. Used to sunny Christmas days in the high 70s, I was delighted to find cooler, but not frigid, holiday temperatures, making the season all the more magical.
Downtown Huntsville roads to close for World Cup Watch Parties
Several roads in downtown Huntsville will be closed for the World Cup Watch Parties.
WHNT-TV
Huntsville Police Investigating After Walmart Shooting
HPD is investigating after one was critically injured in a shooting at the Sparkman Drive Walmart. Huntsville Police Investigating After Walmart Shooting. HPD is investigating after one was critically injured in a shooting at the Sparkman Drive Walmart. Huntsville Police investigating after one injured …. HPD was called out to...
WAFF
A, B, C, easy as 1, 2, 3 for this reading toddler!
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - At just 12 months old, Diego Jr. was learning how to read. Now, the 3-year-old is practicing with flash cards and spelling out basic words. During the pandemic, his mom, Colette, was spending much of her time finding new ways to teach through a...
Danville teen found, safe after reported missing
HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? A 15-year-old is missing after walking away from a home in Danville.
