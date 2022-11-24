ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thedefiant.io

US ApeCoin Holders Blocked From Official Staking Website

Horizen Labs, the company tasked with developing ApeCoin staking, has released an update regarding the upcoming staking feature. Much to holders’ dismay, residents from several countries including the United States and Canada are prohibited from accessing ApeStake.io, the official website for staking APE tokens. “We are aware that geoblocking...
thedefiant.io

WBTC Depeg Has DeFi Community On Edge

The DeFi community is watching nervously as Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), the leading wrapper for Bitcoin on the Ethereum network, continues to trade at a slight discount to Bitcoin. With arbitrageurs appearing unwilling to step in and trade WBTC’s price back up to parity with Bitcoin, and Alameda Research’s role as...

