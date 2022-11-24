Flying? Get to the airport early

Dashing out of town this week?

Give yourself extra time — especially if you are flying, officials say.

This year, the Federal Aviation Administration expects Tuesday to be the busiest travel day with roughly 48,000 scheduled flights, according to the Associated Press.

About 4.5 million people are flying to their Thanksgiving destination — about an 8% increase over 2021, AAA reported on Nov. 15.

Locally, there will be At Sky Harbor International Airport will have extra staff on hand to help with the travel rush.

Parking at the airport or returning a rental car may require extra time, said Heather Shelbrack, spokeswoman for Sky Harbor International Airport.

Travelers can check security wait times on skyharbor.com or on the flight information screens in the terminals.

“We will be busy,” Shelbrack said. “Travelers should always give themselves extra time, especially during the holiday travel period.”

The most recent stats show Sky Harbor had an uptick — nearly 2% more passengers — compared to September 2019, she said.

2022 isn’t expected to surpass 2019 — the busiest at Sky Harbor on record, Shelbrack said.

“Although passenger traffic continues to tick up, it’s unlikely we will see the increase necessary over the remainder of the year to make 2022 the airport’s busiest year on record,” Shelbrack said. “This is due to the Omicron variant that impacted our first quarter 2022 numbers.”

On Monday, the Transportation Security Administration screened more than 2.6 million travelers — “surpassing the 2.5 million screened the Monday before” Thanksgiving in 2019.

“The same trend occurred Sunday, marking the first year that the number of people catching planes on Thanksgiving week surpassed pre-pandemic levels,” the AP reported.

Last November, Sky Harbor saw a jump in passengers from the year before.

There was an 112% increase in the amount of passengers for Nov. 2021 compared to the same month the year before, according to Sky Harbor statistics. November 2022 stats are not yet available.

In Nov. 2021, there were about 3.87 million travelers compared to 1.81 million in Nov. 2020, the stats show.

You don’t have to circle the block when picking up friends or family.

Instead, residents can take advantage of extra parking at free cell phone waiting lot until the individual(s) is ready to be picked up, Shelbrack said.

“This week is the busiest time of the year on our roadways,” Shelbrack said. “We encourage people to use the 44th Street and Washington Sky Train station for pick-up and drop-off. There is a free cell phone waiting lot there and your party can use the free (train) to connect to the terminals in a matter of minutes. Using the 44th Street Station will help drivers avoid roadway traffic and terminal curb congestion.”

For more information, please visit: https://www.skyharbor.com/ParkingTransportation/CellPhoneLots.