For Michigan football, its win over Ohio State keeps on giving. On Monday, Michigan received a pledge from Jason Hewlett Jr., a three-star ATH from Youngstown, Ohio, who is rated No. 658 overall in the class of 2023, according to 247Sports' composite rankings Hewlett, listed at 6 feet 4 and 220 pounds, tweeted that...

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 26 MINUTES AGO