Workers’ rights case appealed to Supreme Court by Washington think tank
(The Center Square) — Does an employee have a constitutional right to resign from a labor union at any time? That question could be decided by the U.S. Supreme Court if it accepts an appeal filed by Washington state-based think tank the Freedom Foundation. The case in question, Kurk v. Los Rios Classified Employees Association, concerns the enforceability of so-called maintenance of membership requirements in union contracts, which prevent employees from leaving the union except within 30 days of the expiration of a collective bargaining...
Biden monitoring China Covid unrest as US rallies pop up
US President Joe Biden is closely monitoring unrest in China by protesters demanding an end to Covid lockdowns and greater political freedoms, the White House said Monday, as smaller demonstrations spilled over outside the country. Kirby would not describe Biden's reaction to the demonstrators' demands, saying: "The president's not going to speak for protesters around the world.
California AG pushes for Apple to protect user reproductive health data
Apple Inc. is facing mounting pressure to protect the reproductive health information of users in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning of Roe vs. Wade.
