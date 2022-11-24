ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

kagstv.com

A&M football ends regular season with 38-23 upset win over #5 LSU

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Devon Achane rushed for a career-high 215 yards to highlight the Texas A&M offense in Saturday night’s 38-23 upset of the No. 6 LSU Tigers at Kyle Field. After missing the last two games with injury, Achane paced a rushing attack that sullied LSU’s...
BATON ROUGE, LA
coveringkaty.com

Katy routs Summer Creek in playoff win

HUMBLE, TX (Covering Katy News) - Katy defeated Summer Creek 35-7 Friday night at Turner Stadium on a wet field where the Tigers continued their march forward in the Region III-6A Division II playoffs. Katy controlled the first half of Friday night’s game by running the ball. With seven minutes...
HUMBLE, TX
KBTX.com

Madisonville’s season ends in regionals with loss to Silsbee

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Madisonville Mustangs season came to a close with a 60-21 loss to Silsbee at Planet Ford Stadium in Spring. After giving up a safety, the Mustangs responded with a Phillip Green Jr. 31-yard rushing touchdown to give Madisonville a 7-2 lead. However, Silsbee showed off their speed and why they are undefeated on the year with 21 unanswered points in the second quarter.
MADISONVILLE, TX
WacoTrib.com

Plantersville's 'painted church' a gem of its own

If you live around Houston, you may know about “The Painted Churches of Texas.” They are restored churches from the 1800s with paintings, statues, choir lofts with pipe organs and antiques. Many stunning restored churches, both brick or wood, exist throughout Texas. The best known 20 are near...
PLANTERSVILLE, TX
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Marvida Trails, a New-Home Community Within a Highly Desirable Master Plan in Cypress, Texas

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 25, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Marvida Trails, a new, single-family home community in Cypress. Marvida Trails is located within Marvida, a desirable 850-acre master plan that is close to FM-529, the Grand Parkway, Sam Houston Tollway and Highway 290 for an easy commute to major Houston-area employment centers. The community is zoned for the Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221125005005/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Marvida Trails, a new-home community within a highly desirable master plan in Cypress, Texas. (Graphic: Business Wire)
CYPRESS, TX
luxury-houses.net

Listed at $6.5 Million, This French Colonial Home in The Woodlands Texas comes with Unparalleled Attention to Fine Architectural Detail

38 E Shore Drive Home in The Woodlands, Texas for Sale. 38 E Shore Drive, The Woodlands, Texas is a Southern French Colonial estate ideally situated on an acre corner lot has attributes and features that distinguish it from the finest real estate in The Woodlands. This Home in The Woodlands offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 11,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 38 E Shore Drive, please contact Anissa Shah (Phone: 409-789-6698) at Jerry Fullerton Realty, Inc for full support and perfect service.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
KBTX.com

Trio arrested for murder of Madisonville man near Dallas

ROYSE CITY, Texas (KBTX) - Three people have been arrested on charges linked to the murder of a Madisonville in North Texas. The victim, Larry Baker, 43, was found deceased with gunshot wounds on Sunday morning outside a home in Royse City. Police have arrested the suspected gunman, Eric O’Bryant....
ROYSE CITY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Thousands of Houston area Centerpoint customers without power on Thanksgiving

The power went out for most of the Bridgeland planned community in Cypress at about 11 a.m. Thanksgiving birds and their obligatory side items sat on countertops while families crossed their fingers. About 3,100 customers were affected by the outage, which happened during the heavy weather, although Centerpoint could not...
HOUSTON, TX
kagstv.com

HCSO: Man shot, killed after attacking person at ex-wife's house in divorce confrontation in Cypress, Texas

CYPRESS, Texas — A man was shot to death after attacking a person at his ex-wife's house Friday night, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. According to the sheriff, the man showed up at his ex-wife's house in Cypress, Texas upset about the division of property in their divorce proceedings. The man reportedly proceeded to attack an adult at the house who responded by grabbing a pistol and shooting the man, Gonzalez said.
CYPRESS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Texas Executed Barbee

Stephen Barbee, 55, a Texas inmate who killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her seven-year-old son more than 17 years ago, was executed on Wednesday. It came after courts rejected his appeals over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs. Barbee received a lethal injection at the state prison in Huntsville. He was pronounced dead at 7:35 p.m.
TEXAS STATE
bluebonnetnews.com

Accident backs up traffic on US 59 in Cleveland

Motorists traveling southbound on US 59 in the Cleveland area on Tuesday afternoon were caught up in a traffic jam that resulted from a two-vehicle accident near Morgan Cemetery Road (CR 379). According to information shared by Cleveland Fire Department, a person traveling in a Mazda passenger vehicle was trapped...
CLEVELAND, TX

