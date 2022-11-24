Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fort Myers residents are frustrated with how long it is taking to have the debris removed following Hurricane IanLimitless Production Group LLCFort Myers, FL
First Trump, Now Madison Cawthorn – Florida Gets Another Election Loser.Matthew C. WoodruffCape Coral, FL
Iconic Captiva Island Resort First to Reopen After Hurricane IanNOISE Inc.Captiva, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 Florida Cities Mentioned as Among the Happiest in the United StatesL. CaneFlorida State
kagstv.com
A&M football ends regular season with 38-23 upset win over #5 LSU
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Devon Achane rushed for a career-high 215 yards to highlight the Texas A&M offense in Saturday night’s 38-23 upset of the No. 6 LSU Tigers at Kyle Field. After missing the last two games with injury, Achane paced a rushing attack that sullied LSU’s...
coveringkaty.com
Katy routs Summer Creek in playoff win
HUMBLE, TX (Covering Katy News) - Katy defeated Summer Creek 35-7 Friday night at Turner Stadium on a wet field where the Tigers continued their march forward in the Region III-6A Division II playoffs. Katy controlled the first half of Friday night’s game by running the ball. With seven minutes...
KBTX.com
Madisonville’s season ends in regionals with loss to Silsbee
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Madisonville Mustangs season came to a close with a 60-21 loss to Silsbee at Planet Ford Stadium in Spring. After giving up a safety, the Mustangs responded with a Phillip Green Jr. 31-yard rushing touchdown to give Madisonville a 7-2 lead. However, Silsbee showed off their speed and why they are undefeated on the year with 21 unanswered points in the second quarter.
kagstv.com
Justin and Ben break down the Aggies upset win over #5 LSU
Justin Woodard and Ben Peck go over the keys to Texas A&M's 38-23 win over #5 LSU. The Aggies won't go to a Bowl Game, but they end the season in style at Kyle Field.
Jayvon Thomas, 4-star cornerback and Texas A&M pledge, showcases speed with clutch 97-yard touchdown run
South Oak Cliff (Texas) star Jayvon Thomas is rated the nation's No. 8 cornerback, and his future is firmly set on the defensive side of the ball. But at the high school level, it would be unwise to waste his talent by playing him on just one side of the ball. On Friday night, the 5-foot-11, ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas A&M defender, former 4-star recruit, reportedly set to enter transfer portal
Texas A&M is expected to lose a former 4-star recruit and linebacker who was from the 2022 recruiting class. Ish Harris, a 6-foot-3 and 210-pounder from Pilot Point, Texas, announced to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports that he would enter the portal. Harris thanked God, his family, coaches and teammates, and then said his recruitment is open.
WacoTrib.com
Plantersville's 'painted church' a gem of its own
If you live around Houston, you may know about “The Painted Churches of Texas.” They are restored churches from the 1800s with paintings, statues, choir lofts with pipe organs and antiques. Many stunning restored churches, both brick or wood, exist throughout Texas. The best known 20 are near...
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Arrest Houston Man In Town For Thanksgiving For Multiple Driving Violations
A Houston man in Bryan visiting his grandmother on Thanksgiving was booked into the Brazos County jail on multiple driving related charges. Bryan police arrest reports state that an officer reported a Mustang almost hit his patrol car while doing donuts near Westminister Presbyterian church. The car then ran a...
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Marvida Trails, a New-Home Community Within a Highly Desirable Master Plan in Cypress, Texas
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 25, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Marvida Trails, a new, single-family home community in Cypress. Marvida Trails is located within Marvida, a desirable 850-acre master plan that is close to FM-529, the Grand Parkway, Sam Houston Tollway and Highway 290 for an easy commute to major Houston-area employment centers. The community is zoned for the Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221125005005/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Marvida Trails, a new-home community within a highly desirable master plan in Cypress, Texas. (Graphic: Business Wire)
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $6.5 Million, This French Colonial Home in The Woodlands Texas comes with Unparalleled Attention to Fine Architectural Detail
38 E Shore Drive Home in The Woodlands, Texas for Sale. 38 E Shore Drive, The Woodlands, Texas is a Southern French Colonial estate ideally situated on an acre corner lot has attributes and features that distinguish it from the finest real estate in The Woodlands. This Home in The Woodlands offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 11,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 38 E Shore Drive, please contact Anissa Shah (Phone: 409-789-6698) at Jerry Fullerton Realty, Inc for full support and perfect service.
KBTX.com
Trio arrested for murder of Madisonville man near Dallas
ROYSE CITY, Texas (KBTX) - Three people have been arrested on charges linked to the murder of a Madisonville in North Texas. The victim, Larry Baker, 43, was found deceased with gunshot wounds on Sunday morning outside a home in Royse City. Police have arrested the suspected gunman, Eric O’Bryant....
Click2Houston.com
Thousands of Houston area Centerpoint customers without power on Thanksgiving
The power went out for most of the Bridgeland planned community in Cypress at about 11 a.m. Thanksgiving birds and their obligatory side items sat on countertops while families crossed their fingers. About 3,100 customers were affected by the outage, which happened during the heavy weather, although Centerpoint could not...
wtaw.com
Sixth Time A Houston Man Is Booked In The Brazos County Jail Is On Multiple Drug Charges
The sixth time a Houston man has been booked in the Brazos County jail in 13 years, it is on multiple drug charges. Arrest reports from the Brazos County sheriff’s office state that 33 year old Nicholas Govan was in possession of enough cocaine, Xanax, methamphetamine, amphetamine, and marijuana to be considered a dealer.
kagstv.com
HCSO: Man shot, killed after attacking person at ex-wife's house in divorce confrontation in Cypress, Texas
CYPRESS, Texas — A man was shot to death after attacking a person at his ex-wife's house Friday night, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. According to the sheriff, the man showed up at his ex-wife's house in Cypress, Texas upset about the division of property in their divorce proceedings. The man reportedly proceeded to attack an adult at the house who responded by grabbing a pistol and shooting the man, Gonzalez said.
easttexasradio.com
Texas Executed Barbee
Stephen Barbee, 55, a Texas inmate who killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her seven-year-old son more than 17 years ago, was executed on Wednesday. It came after courts rejected his appeals over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs. Barbee received a lethal injection at the state prison in Huntsville. He was pronounced dead at 7:35 p.m.
Texas Student Eats Own Feces After School Staff Deprived Them Of Food
A teacher and two assistants have been charged in connection to the abuse of a student.
bluebonnetnews.com
Accident backs up traffic on US 59 in Cleveland
Motorists traveling southbound on US 59 in the Cleveland area on Tuesday afternoon were caught up in a traffic jam that resulted from a two-vehicle accident near Morgan Cemetery Road (CR 379). According to information shared by Cleveland Fire Department, a person traveling in a Mazda passenger vehicle was trapped...
Texas Gas Station Clerk Opens Fire On Customer Who Broke Jar Of Salsa
Breanna Miranda was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
mocomotive.com
79-year-old man who disappeared on Thanksgiving in Southeast Texas has been found, officials say
A Silver Alert issued in the disappearance of Kenneth Beckham has been discontinued. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Beckham disappeared on Thanksgiving, but was found around 1 p.m. Friday. Further details are limited at this time. Original:. Police officers in Southeast Texas are searching for a 79-year-old…
Texas Man Arrested After Changing Price Of Gas To 1 Cent Per Gallon
The man made off with over 800 gallons of gas for 1 cent/gallon.
