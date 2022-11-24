NAACP, OIC sponsor annual holiday turkey giveaway

The Rocky Mount Branch of the NAACP in partnership with the Opportunities Industrialization Center of Rocky Mount continued its Operation Thanksgiving initiative on Tuesday by distributing 400 turkeys at the OIC corporate office at 402 E. Virginia St.

“Thanks to a generous donation provided to us by the Kefalas Pinto Foundation, this is the twelfth year that Operation Thanksgiving has provided families with turkeys to help them through the holidays,” Rocky Mount NAACP President-elect Cooper Blackwell said.

With inflation and the community still being impacted by the remnants of the COVID pandemic, many local residents said they were elated to be supported by local organizations for the holiday.

“This is a blessing," city resident Frida Moore said. "Things like this are so needed during these times. (I'm) thankful to be able to participate in this event today.”

The NAACP and OIC of Rocky Mount were aided in the effort by members of the local Pan Hellenic Greek Council.

Members of Black Greek organizations volunteer their funds and time each year to help distribute turkeys. Volunteers and contributions from members of the Divine 9 include Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity.

“The mission of the NAACP is to achieve equity, political rights and social inclusion by advancing policies and practices that expand human and civil rights, eliminate discrimination and accelerate the well-being, education and economic security for Black people and all persons of color," Cooper said. "We are proud to be a pillar in Rocky Mount and welcome all citizens to join us in this cause.”

Blackwell was elected on Nov. 15 to succeed outgoing President Andre Knight, who has led the local civil rights organization since 2003.