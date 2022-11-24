ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ouray County, CO

Comments / 0

Related
ouraynews.com

New owners, new name for Ridgway lodge

Chipeta Lodge Resort + Spa proprietors plan to 'enhance' nearly everything. After almost three decades, longtime Chipeta Solar Springs Resort and Spa owners Jack and Patsy Young have sold the Ridgway hotel to buyers, who have plans for upgrades and enhancements throughout the property. Todd and Shari Mezrah, who live in Florida and own a home in Telluride, bought the hotel in September for more than $5.5 million, according to county records. The Youngs built the hotel in…
RIDGWAY, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Paranormal Spirits Haunt Montrose Colorado

Are you a fan of the Paranormal? I've been watching paranormal shows since Ghost Adventures debuted in 2004. My favorites also include Ghost Hunters, Kindred Spirits, Portals to Hell, and Destination Fear. I have many favorite investigators also. Too many to name. Montrose Brings Paranormal Show To Museum. As you...
MONTROSE, CO
coloradosun.com

Silver dream goes bust: Ouray mine faces lawsuits for $10M in unpaid bills

OURAY — The court-appointed receiver for the Revenue Mine is searching for potential buyers, as Ouray Silver Mines, Inc., which aimed to resume production before shutting down last year, is facing multiple lawsuits over more than $10 million in allegedly unpaid bills. According to a report filed with the...
OURAY, CO
KJCT8

First of two snowmakers arriving in the state tonight.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The dry and sunny conditions we have experienced over the past week have changed today. For most of the Western Slope, we started the day with sunshine and clear skies before cloud cover began to move towards the afternoon hours and will continue to be persistent throughout the remainder of the day. The next major story that changes the dry conditions is the snow.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Delta Panthers lose in Class 2A Championship

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Delta Panthers football team lost in the Class 2A Championship to the defending back-to-back champion Eaton Reds at a final score of 21-10. Both teams initially came out slow on offense, the Reds punted the ball on their first possession after not advancing the ball past their 35-yard line.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy