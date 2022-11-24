Read full article on original website
This Colorado Lake Has Water As Clear And Blue As The Tropics
Ok, so Colorado is a LOT of things but I don't think I would use tropical at any point as an adjective to describe our awesome state. However, in this case it kind of applies, because just looking at this place makes me want to check it out and dive in.
ouraynews.com
New owners, new name for Ridgway lodge
Chipeta Lodge Resort + Spa proprietors plan to 'enhance' nearly everything. After almost three decades, longtime Chipeta Solar Springs Resort and Spa owners Jack and Patsy Young have sold the Ridgway hotel to buyers, who have plans for upgrades and enhancements throughout the property. Todd and Shari Mezrah, who live in Florida and own a home in Telluride, bought the hotel in September for more than $5.5 million, according to county records. The Youngs built the hotel in…
Paranormal Spirits Haunt Montrose Colorado
Are you a fan of the Paranormal? I've been watching paranormal shows since Ghost Adventures debuted in 2004. My favorites also include Ghost Hunters, Kindred Spirits, Portals to Hell, and Destination Fear. I have many favorite investigators also. Too many to name. Montrose Brings Paranormal Show To Museum. As you...
coloradosun.com
Silver dream goes bust: Ouray mine faces lawsuits for $10M in unpaid bills
OURAY — The court-appointed receiver for the Revenue Mine is searching for potential buyers, as Ouray Silver Mines, Inc., which aimed to resume production before shutting down last year, is facing multiple lawsuits over more than $10 million in allegedly unpaid bills. According to a report filed with the...
KJCT8
First of two snowmakers arriving in the state tonight.
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The dry and sunny conditions we have experienced over the past week have changed today. For most of the Western Slope, we started the day with sunshine and clear skies before cloud cover began to move towards the afternoon hours and will continue to be persistent throughout the remainder of the day. The next major story that changes the dry conditions is the snow.
Colorado mountain town dubbed one of 'prettiest winter vacation spots' in US
In Colorado, there's no shortage of beautiful mountain towns, especially during the winter when many of them transform into snowy wonderlands. WorldAtlas.com, a website dedicated to travel and geography, recently called Telluride one of the prettiest U.S. towns to visit during winter. Telluride was named sixth on the list of...
Montrose Colorado’s Dream Country Music Festival
As a strong proponent of live music, I went on record a lot during the COVID-19 lockdown I was desperate to see some live music. I believe a direct quote from me in October 2021 was: "Bruno Mars could be playing bongos outside the Coffee Trader, and I'd be happy to see him."
KJCT8
Delta Panthers lose in Class 2A Championship
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Delta Panthers football team lost in the Class 2A Championship to the defending back-to-back champion Eaton Reds at a final score of 21-10. Both teams initially came out slow on offense, the Reds punted the ball on their first possession after not advancing the ball past their 35-yard line.
