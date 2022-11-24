WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Daily Game
2-8-7
(two, eight, seven)
Hit 5
01-04-13-29-33
(one, four, thirteen, twenty-nine, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $205,000
Keno
01-05-08-17-22-26-27-36-39-44-45-47-53-55-62-63-70-74-78-80
(one, five, eight, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-four, forty-five, forty-seven, fifty-three, fifty-five, sixty-two, sixty-three, seventy, seventy-four, seventy-eight, eighty)
Lotto
06-07-08-18-46-49
(six, seven, eight, eighteen, forty-six, forty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $1,700,000
Match 4
12-22-23-24
(twelve, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 284,000,000
Powerball
01-02-31-39-66, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 2
(one, two, thirty-one, thirty-nine, sixty-six; Powerball: twenty-five; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $48,000,000
