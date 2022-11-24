Winning numbers drawn in ‘Double Play’ game

WILSON, N.C. (AP) — A memorial service will be held this weekend for Betty Ray McCain, a longtime North Carolina Democratic Party activist and counselor to former four-time Gov. Jim Hunt. McCain, a Hunt Cabinet secretary who was the first woman to chair the state Democratic Party, died Nov. 23 at her Wilson home, according to Joyner’s Funeral Home & Crematory. She was 91. A Duplin County native who with her husband moved to Wilson in the 1950s, McCain worked on Terry Sanford’s 1960 gubernatorial campaign. Hunt, who also lives in Wilson County, met McCain through Democratic Party activities, leading them to work on projects and campaigns for decades, according to The Wilson Times. Her political career included heading the Democratic Women of North Carolina and serving as state party chairwoman from 1976 to 1979. McCain was named by Hunt as secretary of the Department of Cultural Resources in 1993, remaining in the role through his third and fourth terms as governor.
