The LGBTQ+ Alliance Fund, an initiative of the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona, has announced the creation of its seventh permanent endowment. According to the foundation, supporters Kathy Altman and Ivy Schwartz have devoted significant treasures, personal and professional, to the advancement of LGBTQ+ equity in Pima County. Established in 1999, the Alliance Fund has awarded 219 grants to 75 organizations, totaling $1,131,957.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO