travelawaits.com

My 8 Favorite Places For Mexican Food In San Antonio

We enjoyed simply amazing food on our recent visit to San Antonio. If you’re a foodie of any sort, I highly recommend you put San Antonio on your bucket list. The food scene here is on another level, with fabulous restaurants around every corner. Here are some of my favorites for Mexican food specifically.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Rosario's served customers for the last time at old location

SAN ANTONIO - It’s the end of an era, as Rosario's in Southtown serves up margaritas and Mexican food in the space it's occupied for more than two decades. "I think they're going to be excited I know for many of them it's mixed emotions because so many of them have been coming here for many years. special occasions, anniversaries, wedding engagements, you name it. But I think for most of my customers I think they're excited for a new environment, a new space. there's nothing like having uh a new restaurant especially for my kitchen staff," said Lisa Wong, President and owner of Rosario's.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Families celebrate Christmas season at Ford Holiday River Parade

San Antonio – Thousands of people gathered for the 41st annual Ford Holiday River Parade at the San Antonio River Walk on Friday. This year’s theme highlighted traditions from around the world. One of the multicultural groups present at the event included the Salsa On2 School holiday dancers.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Sunshine finally returns to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - 0.52" of rain reported at SAT Airport overnight. The sun is back!! Lots of sunshine throughout the day. Breezy westerly winds gusting to 25-30mph. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Clear and cool overnight, dropping into the lower to middle 40s. Sunday. A beautiful day....
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

Black Friday 2022 store hours near you in San Antonio – Opening time for Target, Walmart, Best Buy and more!

Black Friday is the biggest shopping day of the year. The holiday season kicks off early Friday morning with huge deals on everything from big-screen TVs to blenders to bed sheets. But finding out when stores open can be tricky. We have compiled for you a VERIFIED list of Black Friday Store Hours in the San Antonio area. Read on to find out more and get ready to snag the best deals out there!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
tpr.org

Not All Edibles Are Created Equal, And Other San Antonio Stories

Edibles wreak havoc in this episode of the Worth Repeating podcast, drawn from the second half of the November storytelling event. The theme for this event was weeds: stories about being in the weeds, pulling up weeds, and smoking weed. Join us for our next live show on December 13th,...
