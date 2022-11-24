ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Georgia Lottery’s “Fantasy 5” game were:

16-27-28-31-36

(sixteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

