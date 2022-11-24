Read full article on original website
This Colorado Lake Has Water As Clear And Blue As The Tropics
Ok, so Colorado is a LOT of things but I don't think I would use tropical at any point as an adjective to describe our awesome state. However, in this case it kind of applies, because just looking at this place makes me want to check it out and dive in.
Colorado Officials Investigating String of Poaching Incidents That Left 8 Deer, Elk to Waste
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is investigating a string of suspected poaching incidents. Officials found eight animals allegedly killed and left to rot. There are eight cases that CPW is looking into. Three cases of mule deer bucks killed in Dry Creek Basin. Another of two bull elk at the Dan Noble State Wildlife Area. An additional bull elk and two cow elk were killed in the Callan Draw area. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, all eight incidents occurred between Oct. 30 and Nov. 15.
ouraynews.com
Fire chief: Log Hill clubhouse 'a total loss'
The former clubhouse on Ponderosa Drive is a "total loss" after a fire broke out Saturday night, Log Hill Volunteer Fire Department Chief John Rogers said. An investigation into the cause of the fire will begin Sunday, the Ouray County Sheriff's Office said. "When we arrived on scene, we had...
coloradosun.com
Silver dream goes bust: Ouray mine faces lawsuits for $10M in unpaid bills
OURAY — The court-appointed receiver for the Revenue Mine is searching for potential buyers, as Ouray Silver Mines, Inc., which aimed to resume production before shutting down last year, is facing multiple lawsuits over more than $10 million in allegedly unpaid bills. According to a report filed with the...
KJCT8
First significant November snowmaker of this year to arrive next week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Today has stayed roughly the same as this week, with sunshine, dry conditions, and temperatures remaining in the forty-degree range. The high temperature in Grand Junction reached 49, while Montrose stayed at 45. We will continue to have clear skies throughout the overnight hours as temperatures will remain in the mid to lower 20s for Grand Junction and Montrose.
Colorado mountain town dubbed one of 'prettiest winter vacation spots' in US
In Colorado, there's no shortage of beautiful mountain towns, especially during the winter when many of them transform into snowy wonderlands. WorldAtlas.com, a website dedicated to travel and geography, recently called Telluride one of the prettiest U.S. towns to visit during winter. Telluride was named sixth on the list of...
Colorado town ranked 1 of best to visit for Christmas in US
Travel site Trips to Discover recently put together a list of the top 21 best small towns to visit at Christmas in the United States.
Montrose Colorado’s Dream Country Music Festival
As a strong proponent of live music, I went on record a lot during the COVID-19 lockdown I was desperate to see some live music. I believe a direct quote from me in October 2021 was: "Bruno Mars could be playing bongos outside the Coffee Trader, and I'd be happy to see him."
