ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ouray, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Colorado Officials Investigating String of Poaching Incidents That Left 8 Deer, Elk to Waste

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is investigating a string of suspected poaching incidents. Officials found eight animals allegedly killed and left to rot. There are eight cases that CPW is looking into. Three cases of mule deer bucks killed in Dry Creek Basin. Another of two bull elk at the Dan Noble State Wildlife Area. An additional bull elk and two cow elk were killed in the Callan Draw area. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, all eight incidents occurred between Oct. 30 and Nov. 15.
COLORADO STATE
ouraynews.com

Fire chief: Log Hill clubhouse 'a total loss'

The former clubhouse on Ponderosa Drive is a "total loss" after a fire broke out Saturday night, Log Hill Volunteer Fire Department Chief John Rogers said. An investigation into the cause of the fire will begin Sunday, the Ouray County Sheriff's Office said. "When we arrived on scene, we had...
OURAY COUNTY, CO
coloradosun.com

Silver dream goes bust: Ouray mine faces lawsuits for $10M in unpaid bills

OURAY — The court-appointed receiver for the Revenue Mine is searching for potential buyers, as Ouray Silver Mines, Inc., which aimed to resume production before shutting down last year, is facing multiple lawsuits over more than $10 million in allegedly unpaid bills. According to a report filed with the...
OURAY, CO
KJCT8

First significant November snowmaker of this year to arrive next week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Today has stayed roughly the same as this week, with sunshine, dry conditions, and temperatures remaining in the forty-degree range. The high temperature in Grand Junction reached 49, while Montrose stayed at 45. We will continue to have clear skies throughout the overnight hours as temperatures will remain in the mid to lower 20s for Grand Junction and Montrose.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy