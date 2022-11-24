HOSCHTON — Another state playoff game brought another lopsided victory for the Mill Creek football team Friday night. The Hawks invoked a running clock for the third time in three postseason games with a 38-14 win over visiting Westlake, and advanced to the state semifinals for the third time in program history — joining the 2015 and 2016 teams. They will travel to face Milton for the Class AAAAAAA Final Four on Friday, Dec. 2 in a rematch of last year’s state quarterfinal game, won by Milton.

HOSCHTON, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO