Norcross, GA

gwinnettprepsports.com

Kario Oquendo, Georgia too strong for East Tennessee State

Kario Oquendo scored 16 points to help Georgia pull away in the second half for a 62-47 victory over visiting East Tennessee State on Sunday in Athens, Ga. Oquendo made 6 of 11 shots from the floor -- including 4 for 8 from 3-point range -- while Justin Hill added 14 points, five rebounds and four assists for Georgia. Terry Roberts added 12 points and a game-high six rebounds and six assists.
ATHENS, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Jania Akins, Norcross girls defeat Grayson

MCDONOUGH — Defending Class AAAAAAA state champion Norcross rolled past Grayson 61-34 Saturday in a matchup of top Gwinnett girls basketball teams at Hoops4Hunter, hosted by Eagle’s Landing. Jania Akins led the victory with 27 points, while Markiesa Lancaster and Mariyah Valrie added eight points each. Norcross is...
NORCROSS, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Mill Creek runs over Westlake, into Class AAAAAAA football semifinals

HOSCHTON — Another state playoff game brought another lopsided victory for the Mill Creek football team Friday night. The Hawks invoked a running clock for the third time in three postseason games with a 38-14 win over visiting Westlake, and advanced to the state semifinals for the third time in program history — joining the 2015 and 2016 teams. They will travel to face Milton for the Class AAAAAAA Final Four on Friday, Dec. 2 in a rematch of last year’s state quarterfinal game, won by Milton.
HOSCHTON, GA

