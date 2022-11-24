ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Florida Lottery’s “Lotto” game were:

18-19-28-29-32-51

(eighteen, nineteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-two, fifty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $35,250,000

FL Lottery

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ These Florida lotteries were drawn Monday:. (one, five, one; FB: six) (five, five, seven, six; FB: six) (two, zero, four, zero, two; FB: six)
FLORIDA STATE
Clingan lifts UConn past Iowa State for Phil Knight title

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Donovan Clingan had 15 points and 10 rebounds to power No. 20 UConn to a 71-53 win over Iowa State in the championship game of the Phil Knight Invitational on Sunday night. Tristen Newton scored 13 points for the Huskies (8-0), who went 20 for 25 at the free-throw line. Alex Karaban and Andre Jackson, Jr. each had 10 points. Osun Osunniyi led Iowa State (5-1) with 14 points. Tamin Lipsey had 12 points and Jaren Holmes finished with 11. “They were the more aggressive team,” Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger said. “We wanted a physical game. We didn’t want a physical game with them getting the rebounds and then also us putting them on the foul line. Lesson that we’ve got to learn is we need to embrace being the aggressor at both ends of the floor at all times.”
AMES, IA
BlockFi seeks protection as FTX collapse rattles crypto

Cryptocurrency lender BlockFi is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as the fallout from the collapse of crypto exchange FTX spreads outward. In a Monday filing for bankruptcy protection in New Jersey, where it is based, BlockFi claimed more than 100,000 creditors and liabilities ranging from $1 billion to $10 billion. “Chapter 11 is a transparent process and we will continue to communicate with our clients to ensure they hear directly from us,” BlockFi said in a tweet. Cryptocurrencies were in retreat Monday in what has already been a disastrous year. Bitcoin, among the most widely traded cryptocurrencies, has plunged almost 70% in 2022 to below $16,000 apiece.
GOP-controlled Arizona county refuses to certify election

PHOENIX (AP) — Republican officials in a rural Arizona county refused on Monday to certify the 2022 election ahead of the deadline amid pressure from prominent Republicans to reject a vote count that had Democrats winning U.S. Senate, governor and other statewide races. State election officials have said they will sue Cochise County if the board of supervisors misses Monday’s deadline to approve the official tally of votes, known as the canvass. The two Republican county supervisors delayed the canvass vote until hearing once more about concerns over the certification of ballot tabulators, though election officials have repeatedly said the equipment is properly approved. Democratic election attorney Marc Elias pledged on Twitter to sue the county. Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs’s office has previously said it would sue if the county misses the deadline. “The Board of Supervisors had all of the information they needed to certify this election and failed to uphold their responsibility for Cochise voters,” Sophia Solis, a spokeswoman for Hobbs, said in an email.
ARIZONA STATE
Service this weekend to recall ex-NC Democratic chair McCain

WILSON, N.C. (AP) — A memorial service will be held this weekend for Betty Ray McCain, a longtime North Carolina Democratic Party activist and counselor to former four-time Gov. Jim Hunt. McCain, a Hunt Cabinet secretary who was the first woman to chair the state Democratic Party, died Nov. 23 at her Wilson home, according to Joyner’s Funeral Home & Crematory. She was 91. A Duplin County native who with her husband moved to Wilson in the 1950s, McCain worked on Terry Sanford’s 1960 gubernatorial campaign. Hunt, who also lives in Wilson County, met McCain through Democratic Party activities, leading them to work on projects and campaigns for decades, according to The Wilson Times. Her political career included heading the Democratic Women of North Carolina and serving as state party chairwoman from 1976 to 1979. McCain was named by Hunt as secretary of the Department of Cultural Resources in 1993, remaining in the role through his third and fourth terms as governor.
WILSON, NC
Hawaii’s Mauna Loa starts to erupt, sending ash nearby

HONOLULU (AP) — The world’s largest active volcano spewed some ash and lava Monday and officials said that Mauna Loa wasn’t threatening communities on Hawaii’s Big Island but people should be prepared for worse. The U.S. Geological Survey warned the island’s 200,000 residents that an eruption “can be very dynamic, and the location and advance of lava flows can change rapidly.” The eruption began late Sunday night in the volcano on the Big Island following a series of fairly large earthquakes, said Ken Hon, the scientist-in-charge at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. There’s been a surge of development on the Big Island in recent decades — its population has more than doubled to 200,000 from 92,000 in 1980 — and many newer residents weren’t around when Mauna Loa last erupted 38 years ago.
HAWAII STATE
3 found dead after fire, but police say blaze not to blame

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Three people were found dead after a house fire in Southern California on Friday but detectives don’t think they were killed by the flames, authorities said. Investigators do not know how or when the people were killed — or why, according to Riverside Police Officer Ryan Railsback. The case is being treated as an apparent triple homicide. The victims’ identities have not been released but authorities believe they were all adults, Railsback said. It was also not immediately clear whether all three lived in the home. Railsback said detectives and arson investigators are looking into the cause of the blaze, which was extinguished quickly.
RIVERSIDE, CA
