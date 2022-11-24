Read full article on original website
Service, generosity were among pharmacist's contributions to Greensburg community
Editor’s Note: This is part of a series about Westmoreland County residents who have been honored as Hometown Heroes. Pharmacist John E. “Joe” Fishell worked 13 out of every 14 days at his Greensburg drug store and was on call on holidays. “There were many times he...
Car Crashes Into Armstrong County Beer Distributor
No serious injuries were reported after a car crashed into a business in neighboring Armstrong County last week. According to State Police, 20-year-old Carley Rosenberger of Ford City was traveling on River Road in Parks Township just before 4am on Thursday (November 24th) when she allegedly crashed into River Road Six Pack.
Out & About: Westmoreland Walks sells out 3 seatings of annual SereniTea
About two dozen women spent a cozy afternoon at The Victorian Lady of Academy Hill, guests of Westmoreland Walks at the annual SereniTea. Held Nov. 19 at the historic mansion in Greensburg, the event was one of three sold-out seatings of the tea, which raises funds for the organization’s scholarship fund.
Penn Hills paramedic dies after ambulance crash in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A Penn Hills paramedic died after the ambulance he was driving crashed Sunday night in Pittsburgh. First responders were called to Fifth Avenue and Morewood Avenue in Shadyside just after 11 p.m. When Pittsburgh medics arrived on the scene, they found Nick Theofilis, 23, in cardiac arrest.
Hailstorm damaged cars and homes across Washington, Fayette and Westmoreland Counties
DONORA, Pa. — A hailstorm damaged cars and homes across Washington, Fayette, and Westmoreland Counties Sunday. Nick Wilkes shared a video with Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 of hail pelting the ground and cars near PennWest University, California. Nathan Utz in Perryopolis found dozens of small dents in his...
Car hauler catches fire on Pennsylvania Turnpike
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A car hauler caught fire on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Sunday morning. According to PennDOT, the vehicle fire was affecting traffic between Exit 67 and Exit 57 on the shoulder right lane. A viewer video shows the blaze erupting from the middle of the carrier. Our...
Police Release Details on Rollover Crash on Route 322 Involving Local Man
ASHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion have released the details of a rollover crash that occurred on Route 322 involving an Oil City man. According to a release issued by Clarion-based State Police on Monday, November 28, the crash happened on U.S. Route 322 in Ashland Township, Clarion County, around 5:24 p.m. on Friday, November 18.
1 person arrested after police chase in Fayette County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was arrested after leading state troopers on a chase through Fayette County on Friday.It started when a trooper tried to pull over David Phillips for a vehicle code violation near Wingrove and Eutsey Road.During the chase, one of the troopers failed to turn and crashed into a yard.KDKA was told the officer was not injured.Phillips was taken into custody.
Body found in Monongahela River identified
A body found in the Monongahela River in Dravosburg last week has been identified as James Aiello, 66. Allegheny County dispatchers said crews were called to the Mansfield Bridge for a river rescue the afternoon of Nov. 23. McKeesport police requested Allegheny County’s homicide unit to investigate, but there is...
Two Motorists Facing Charges Following Traffic Stop in Butler Township
Two Allegheny County residents are facing charges following a traffic stop that occurred late last week in Butler Township. According to State Police, troopers conducted the stop on New Castle Road just before 4pm on Friday. During the stop, police say that they searched the vehicle and found a handgun...
Man led Johnstown police on 3-mile foot pursuit after high-speed chase, report says
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon man is behind bars after he allegedly led police on an 11-mile vehicle pursuit, crashed, and then took off another three miles on foot. On Nov. 27 around 10 a.m., Johnstown police were monitoring a “suspicious person and vehicle” that had arrived in the Solomon Homes area, according […]
This 17-acre estate in Peters Township is for sale for almost $6M - Photos
A 17-acre estate is currently for sale in Peters Township for nearly $6 million. The property is located at 514 Justabout Road. It includes six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, amongst other features. It is listed with Karen Marshall of the Karen Marshall Group, Keller Williams Realty. The Colorado Stone home...
The Best Place To Live In Pennsylvania
Moving to a new state can be stressful, but learning the best place to live can help guide your home search. Here's the best place to live in Pennsylvania.
Parks Township police accuse credit union CEO with using check-kiting scheme to steal $72K
Parks Township police arrested the head of a credit union after auditors accused her of stealing nearly $72,000 by taking out fraudulent loans and reimbursing herself for unauthorized expenses. Anne Hannegan Cruz, 33, of the 1700 block of Wilson Avenue in North Apollo faces eight felony charges: five counts of...
Firefighters rescue trapped person during house fire in Washington County
DUNLEVY, Pa. — Firefighters rescued a trapped person as they battled flames burning through a hoarded house in Washington County. According to the Charleroi Fire Department, emergency crews were called to Church Street in Dunlevy Borough at around 9:45 p.m. Friday night. The fire was originally reported as a...
Somerset County Sunoco robbed, police searching for suspects
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Police are looking for two men who allegedly robbed a Sunoco Gas Station Friday night. In a press release from Pennsylvania State Police, they said the Sunoco Gas Station, located on the 10,000 block of Somerset Pike in Lincoln Township was robbed by two men around 8:40 p.m. Troopers said […]
St. Mary's in New Kensington reopens 2 years after sustaining damage in tornado
Denise Zellefrow’s mother was baptized in this very church 100 years ago. Tillie Stelmach was married in it in 1953. Patty Solobak buried her husband here in 2012. Nearly everyone who attended the reopening of St. Mary of Czestochowa church in New Kensington on Sunday had a personal story about the 110-year-old building and the impact it had on their lives.
Area Man Conned into Depositing $15K into Bitcoin ATM
PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Punxsutawney say an area man was conned into depositing $15,000.00 into an ATM in Punxsutawney. According to a release issued by Punxsutawney-based State Police on Thursday, November 24, the incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 14, near Indiana Street, in Punxsutawney Borough, Jefferson County.
Fight in Pa. bar spilled outside, led to stabbing: report
According to TribLive, police responded to a fight between two men inside a Greensburg, Westmoreland County, bar that spilled out into the street Thursday, resulting in one stabbing and an arrest. Anthony J. Sharp, 21, of Jeannette, admitted to stabbing the man after getting into an altercation with him inside...
Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each month
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
