butlerradio.com

Car Crashes Into Armstrong County Beer Distributor

No serious injuries were reported after a car crashed into a business in neighboring Armstrong County last week. According to State Police, 20-year-old Carley Rosenberger of Ford City was traveling on River Road in Parks Township just before 4am on Thursday (November 24th) when she allegedly crashed into River Road Six Pack.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Police Release Details on Rollover Crash on Route 322 Involving Local Man

ASHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion have released the details of a rollover crash that occurred on Route 322 involving an Oil City man. According to a release issued by Clarion-based State Police on Monday, November 28, the crash happened on U.S. Route 322 in Ashland Township, Clarion County, around 5:24 p.m. on Friday, November 18.
OIL CITY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

1 person arrested after police chase in Fayette County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was arrested after leading state troopers on a chase through Fayette County on Friday.It started when a trooper tried to pull over David Phillips for a vehicle code violation near Wingrove and Eutsey Road.During the chase, one of the troopers failed to turn and crashed into a yard.KDKA was told the officer was not injured.Phillips was taken into custody.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Body found in Monongahela River identified

A body found in the Monongahela River in Dravosburg last week has been identified as James Aiello, 66. Allegheny County dispatchers said crews were called to the Mansfield Bridge for a river rescue the afternoon of Nov. 23. McKeesport police requested Allegheny County’s homicide unit to investigate, but there is...
DRAVOSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Somerset County Sunoco robbed, police searching for suspects

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Police are looking for two men who allegedly robbed a Sunoco Gas Station Friday night. In a press release from Pennsylvania State Police, they said the Sunoco Gas Station, located on the 10,000 block of Somerset Pike in Lincoln Township was robbed by two men around 8:40 p.m. Troopers said […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

St. Mary's in New Kensington reopens 2 years after sustaining damage in tornado

Denise Zellefrow’s mother was baptized in this very church 100 years ago. Tillie Stelmach was married in it in 1953. Patty Solobak buried her husband here in 2012. Nearly everyone who attended the reopening of St. Mary of Czestochowa church in New Kensington on Sunday had a personal story about the 110-year-old building and the impact it had on their lives.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Area Man Conned into Depositing $15K into Bitcoin ATM

PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Punxsutawney say an area man was conned into depositing $15,000.00 into an ATM in Punxsutawney. According to a release issued by Punxsutawney-based State Police on Thursday, November 24, the incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 14, near Indiana Street, in Punxsutawney Borough, Jefferson County.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
PennLive.com

Fight in Pa. bar spilled outside, led to stabbing: report

According to TribLive, police responded to a fight between two men inside a Greensburg, Westmoreland County, bar that spilled out into the street Thursday, resulting in one stabbing and an arrest. Anthony J. Sharp, 21, of Jeannette, admitted to stabbing the man after getting into an altercation with him inside...
GREENSBURG, PA
Jake Wells

Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each month

counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

