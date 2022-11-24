ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kristen Bell Comically Reveals How Telling Her Kids About Doing Magic Mushrooms 'Backfired'

By Nikki Schuster
 4 days ago
Honest to a fault? Kristen Bell is very open and honest with her kids — more so than with her own mother, which seemed to backfire following a recent confession to her brood.

The Good Place actress told Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday, November 22, that one of her children ratted her out to her "more conservative" mom, Lorelei Bell , about her use of hallucinogenic mushrooms when she came into town.

“I overheard my daughter talking to my mom, to [her] grandma, going, ‘I’m actually really glad they share all this stuff with me . Anyway, mom really wanted to try mushrooms,'” Bell recalled hearing her daughter say, as she explained how being "very honest" with her kids "backfired."

DAX SHEPARD SHARES HILARIOUS NAKED PHOTO OF WIFE KRISTEN BELL ON MOTHER'S DAY, SAYS HE AND KIDS HIT THE 'MEGAMOM' LOTTERY — PHOTO

The Frozen star, 42, joked during her Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance that she was "more worried" about her mom finding out about her drug use than daughters Lincoln , 9, and Delta , 7.

Given the fact that their father, Dax Shepard , is in recovery, the couple is very open about alcohol and drug use, saying their children "fully know" what mushrooms are.

“He’s really honest about what alcohol does to your body ," Bell explained, referring to her 46-year-old husband. "How it makes you feel funny and impairs things, and what drugs do to your body and why most drugs are illegal and all that stuff."

And while Bell was hoping to keep her mushroom intake out of earshot from her mom, she did open up about the time Shepard "babysat" her during a prior experience. Talking to “Hypochondriactor” podcast host Dr. Priyanka Wali in May 2021, the mother-of-two joked, "I am very lucky to be married to an ex-drug addict."

THE HONEST TRUTH: DAX SHEPARD REVEALS HE & KRISTEN BELL INITIALLY DIDN'T WANT A SECOND CHILD

“Not only did he know where to get the mushrooms … he got that really nice, quality, organic, set and setting, beautiful mushroom," recalled Bell, noting that her husband took her for a walk around the block after ingesting the mushrooms.

Bell and Shepard are steadfast in their belief that honesty is the best policy when it comes to being open with their offspring. Back in 2018, the Forgetting Sarah Marshall actress explained during an interview, "I have a fundamental rule that I will never lie to them, which is challenging at times."

Page Six reported on Bell's television appearance.

