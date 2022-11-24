ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Mayor Scott to decide fate of the pension plan bill

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An 8 to 5 vote on November 21st passed the Pension Plan Bill, the legislation allowing city council members to receive a pension after only eight years in office. This bill has been supported by the city council president, Nick Mosby, saying it was a direct...
BALTIMORE, MD
marylandmatters.org

Vogel, Long first Gen Zers elected to Maryland General Assembly

Joe Vogel and Jeffrie Long Jr. became the first members of Gen Z elected to the Maryland General Assembly this month. Vogel, a 25-year-old political activist, immigrated from Uruguay to Rockville as a toddler. He’s gay, Jewish and Latino, and each of those aspects of his identity shape his perspective.
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Pilot and Passenger Identified; Maryland State Police Release Additional Information on Sunday Night Plane Crash in Gaithersburg/Montgomery Village

Per the Maryland State Police: Maryland State Police are on the scene of a single engine plane crash in Montgomery County where rescue efforts are underway. The plane involved is a Mooney Mike 20P single engine plane. The pilot is identified as Patrick Merkle, 65, of Washington, D.C. The passenger is identified as Jan Williams, 66, of Louisiana. Both the pilot and the passenger are reportedly unharmed inside the aircraft awaiting rescue.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Murder trial begins in death of Naval Academy mom hit by stray bullet in Annapolis

BALTIMORE -- A murder trial is set to begin Monday in Anne Arundel County for the man accused in the shooting death of a U.S. Naval Academy midshipman's mother last year. Michelle Cummings was struck and killed by a stray bullet while she was sitting outside a hotel in June 2021. The 57-year-old woman was in Annapolis from Texas for her son's induction into the U.S. Naval Academy.Angelo Harrod, a 31-year-old Annapolis man, was taken into custody shortly after and charged two weeks later. He is charged with first and second-degree murder, along with attempted murder charges for the victims he was aiming for. Police believe one bullet missed its intended targets—two people in an SUV—and went through a wooded area—hitting Michelle as she sat on the patio of the Graduate Hotel.At the time of his arrest, Harrod had eight previous criminal convictions and three pending cases. Prosecutors said he cut off his ankle bracelet in May and was wanted when he fatally shot Cummings.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Towerlight

Towson to remain smoke free despite forthcoming marijuana legalization; future of non-smoking consumption remains unknown

While many Towson University students say they support the state’s forthcoming recreational marijuana legalization, university officials say the campus will remain smoke-free and it’s too early to make decisions on non-smoking consumption. Sixty-seven percent of Marylanders voted on Nov. 8 to adopt an amendment to the state’s constitution...
TOWSON, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police identify southeast Baltimore homicide victim

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified a man who was shot and killed last week. Police say 42-year-old Travis Curry was killed on November 23, 2022, in the 500 block of North Rose Street. Police say he was found inside a building, shot in the chest. He...
BALTIMORE, MD
Lancaster Farming

A Mexican Rodeo in Maryland Helps People Find Common Ground

The first Maryland International Agriculture & Environment Conference was held at Rancho Los Magueyes in Odenton, Maryland, last month. Born of the relationship between agricultural professionals from Maryland, and its sister city, Jalisco, Mexico, the conference came complete with an authentic Mexican style lunch, Mariachi Band, and a Charreada — a traditional Mexican rodeo-like event that involves competitive equestrian classes.
ODENTON, MD
thecampuscurrent.com

Adjunct professor loses bid for delegate seat

An adjunct communications professor lost her bid for a seat in the Maryland House of Delegates race this month. Democrat Courtney Buiniskis, who represents AACC’s part-time faculty on the college’s The Faculty Organization, trailed Republican incumbent Seth Howard by 2,430 votes by the time the Anne Arundel County Board of Elections published the official tally this week.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Small plane crash knocks out power to widespread portion of Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. — A small plane crashed Sunday evening into a power line tower, knocking out electricity to a widespread portion of Montgomery County. Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein said the plane came into contact around 5:30 p.m. with a high-tension power line tower in the area of Rothbury Drive and Goshen Road in the Montgomery Village area, which is about 4 miles northwest of the Montgomery County Airpark.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

