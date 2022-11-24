Read full article on original website
Police: suspect dies, human remains found in trunk after Detroit shootout
As officers cleared the scene, they found the suspect in the driver's seat with a gunshot wound and human remains in the trunk of a vehicle.
Lansing stabbing leads to 1 arrest, 2 in hospital
Police said that the person responsible for the stabbing knew both of the victims.
Accused Border-to-Border Trail flasher heads to trial
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A man accused of exposing himself to a woman on a hiking trail and suspected of trying to break into several Dexter-area homes in June is heading to trial. Isaiah Matthew Hopkins waived preliminary examination Tuesday, Nov. 22, sending his case to the Washtenaw County...
Vassar HS Coach receives community support despite pleading guilty to domestic violence, home invasion
A former Vassar High School coach is receiving community support from many prominent Vassar residents, despite being placed on administrative leave in September after it came to light that he was accused of perpetrating domestic violence against a woman he dated and shares a child with. Lawrence “Larry” McGrandy pleaded...
Superintendent, police issue video promoting parental cooperation to discourage school threats
Bloomfield Hills Schools Superintendent Pat Watson has joined area police in releasing a video encouraging parents to partner with authorities to discourage school threats. Joining Watson in the video, released to the community on Tuesday, Nov. 22:. • Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. • Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard. •...
Man caught on camera abusing child enters plea in Pontiac court
A Flint man charged with child abuse after a video emerged on social media reportedly showing him striking a little boy in the face has pleaded guilty. John Wesley Hanley III, 25, entered his plea to the misdemeanor charge on Nov. 22 before 50th District Judge Cynthia Walker. Sentencing information for Hanley wasn’t immediately available, but in Michigan the crime calls for up to a year in jail for a first offense. Penalties are enhanced for repeat offenders.
Michigan state troopers seize firearms
Several illegal firearms were seized after a traffic stop in Eaton County
Police: Family dispute leads to gunfire, arrest
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw woman has been arrested for assault with intent to murder and brandishing a firearm in public, police said. A family dispute between Tanara Williams, her cousin, and her uncle happened on Nov. 22 at a residence nearby Van Etten Street in Saginaw. The argument...
Abandoned Michigan Farm Outside of Ann Arbor Was Site of Gruesome Murder
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This Michigan farm was the location of a gruesome murder, that took place back in the late 1960s. The farm may look familiar to you if you're...
As waitlists grow, Washtenaw County child care centers seek staff to meet demand
CHELSEA, MI - The unique half-wall structure that cuts across the middle of Chelsea’s Mudpies and Lullabies gives those working inside the child care center a bird’s eye view into each of its age-specific areas, where children are watched over with state-required staff-to-child ratios. The child care center...
Detroit Judge in Hot Water for Allegedly Lying About Assault
A Detroit judge is facing a complaint from a judicial panel for allegedly lying that she was assaulted in a confrontation where she was actually the aggressor. The Detroit Free Press reports that Wayne County Judge Demetria Brue got into a dispute with the owner of a Mackinac Island bike-rental shop and, according to the complaint, grabbed a receipt out of his hand and tore it up while acting like he had done that. “You assaulted me," Brue allegedly said. “Did you just assault me? You took my receipt and tore it up. I want the police. Now we need the police. I am going to call them. You snatched my receipt and threw it away and grabbed my hand and you hurt me. You touched my hand with force and violence... I am an African America female. That was racist, and it was disrespectful and it was violent.” Brue allegedly admitted she lied when police confronted her with video of the incident.Read it at Detroit Free Press
Driver dead, body found in trunk after Dearborn police chase ends in crash
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is dead and a person's body was found in the car's trunk following a Dearborn police pursuit that ended in a crash. The incident unfolded Sunday afternoon on Tireman near Wyoming on the Detroit-Dearborn border. Police say they initiated a traffic stop on...
Suspect in 2021 deadly road rage shooting in Phoenix found in Michigan
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say they made an arrest in a road rage shooting last year in Phoenix that left a woman dead. According to investigators, they learned the shooter, who hasn’t been identified, fled to Michigan. Police said after they got a warrant for his arrest, they worked with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office to track him down to his house. They took him into custody on Saturday. The suspect was interviewed and booked into jail. He’ll be extradited to Phoenix on several charges, including murder, police said. His name will be released when he’s booked into jail in Phoenix but it’s unclear when that’ll be.
Husband of Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann Warner Faces Possible Criminal Contempt Proceedings
Dee Ann Warner.Photo byPhoto courtesy of Parker Hardy. Dee Ann Warner was reported missing from her Tecumseh, Michigan farm April 25, 2021. The mother of five, grandmother of six, vanished without a trace without using credit cards, her bank card, or a vehicle. Her family and Billy Little, Jr., nationally recognized investigative attorney, have publicly said they believe Dale Warner, Dee’s husband, is responsible for her disappearance.
Car crashes into Lansing Meijer
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A car crashed into a busy store during the holiday weekend. It happened around 9 p.m. on Sunday during Thanksgiving weekend. The car crashed into the store next to the grocery entrance of the South Pennsylvania Avenue Meijer. Police said no one was injured and that what happened was an accident.
Police: Fatal shooting, crash on EB I-94 at 12 Mile the result of family dispute
Roseville police confirm a fatal crash and shooting occurred Thursday evening on eastbound I-94 at 12 Mile in Macomb County and there was at least one fatality.
Woman critically injured in I-69 crash in Genesee County
GENNESEE COUNTY, MI – A woman was critically injured in a crash that shut I-69 down for nearly two hours Friday evening. The Davison Township woman was driving a Ford Escape when she entered I-69 at Irish Road around 4:50 p.m., Nov. 25, Davison Township Police Chief Jay Rendon told MLive Sunday, Nov. 27. She appears to be the driver that caused the crash with a Chevrolet Silverado, Rendon said.
Grassroots effort to reopen LGBTQ+ nightclub in mid-Michigan seeking support
FLINT, MI – There is no dedicated space for LGBTQ+ nightlife in Genesee County and the surrounding nine counties – yet. Michael Ryan Whitson and Giovanni Ireland are hoping to change that and reopen Club Triangle Flint in the city’s downtown area. If successful, it will serve...
Thanksgiving Day tragedy after family argument turns violent, ends in deadly crash
ROSEVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - One Macomb County family is reeling after a tragedy that started as an argument, escalated to a shooting before ending in a head-on collision on I-94 on Thanksgiving Day. Roseville police said a shooting occurred during a family fight at a townhome Thursday. A person...
Crews rescue man trapped in vehicle after rollover crash in St. Clair County
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, MI – A Flint man was freed from a rolled over vehicle Saturday night and sent to the hospital with critical injuries. The driver of the vehicle, a 34-year-old Grant Township woman, was also injured. Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office.
