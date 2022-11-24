ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, MI

Related
The Oakland Press

Superintendent, police issue video promoting parental cooperation to discourage school threats

Bloomfield Hills Schools Superintendent Pat Watson has joined area police in releasing a video encouraging parents to partner with authorities to discourage school threats. Joining Watson in the video, released to the community on Tuesday, Nov. 22:. • Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. • Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard. •...
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI
The Oakland Press

Man caught on camera abusing child enters plea in Pontiac court

A Flint man charged with child abuse after a video emerged on social media reportedly showing him striking a little boy in the face has pleaded guilty. John Wesley Hanley III, 25, entered his plea to the misdemeanor charge on Nov. 22 before 50th District Judge Cynthia Walker. Sentencing information for Hanley wasn’t immediately available, but in Michigan the crime calls for up to a year in jail for a first offense. Penalties are enhanced for repeat offenders.
PONTIAC, MI
WNEM

Police: Family dispute leads to gunfire, arrest

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw woman has been arrested for assault with intent to murder and brandishing a firearm in public, police said. A family dispute between Tanara Williams, her cousin, and her uncle happened on Nov. 22 at a residence nearby Van Etten Street in Saginaw. The argument...
SAGINAW, MI
TheDailyBeast

Detroit Judge in Hot Water for Allegedly Lying About Assault

A Detroit judge is facing a complaint from a judicial panel for allegedly lying that she was assaulted in a confrontation where she was actually the aggressor. The Detroit Free Press reports that Wayne County Judge Demetria Brue got into a dispute with the owner of a Mackinac Island bike-rental shop and, according to the complaint, grabbed a receipt out of his hand and tore it up while acting like he had done that. “You assaulted me," Brue allegedly said. “Did you just assault me? You took my receipt and tore it up. I want the police. Now we need the police. I am going to call them. You snatched my receipt and threw it away and grabbed my hand and you hurt me. You touched my hand with force and violence... I am an African America female. That was racist, and it was disrespectful and it was violent.” Brue allegedly admitted she lied when police confronted her with video of the incident.Read it at Detroit Free Press
DETROIT, MI
KOLD-TV

Suspect in 2021 deadly road rage shooting in Phoenix found in Michigan

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say they made an arrest in a road rage shooting last year in Phoenix that left a woman dead. According to investigators, they learned the shooter, who hasn’t been identified, fled to Michigan. Police said after they got a warrant for his arrest, they worked with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office to track him down to his house. They took him into custody on Saturday. The suspect was interviewed and booked into jail. He’ll be extradited to Phoenix on several charges, including murder, police said. His name will be released when he’s booked into jail in Phoenix but it’s unclear when that’ll be.
PHOENIX, AZ
Tracy Stengel

Husband of Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann Warner Faces Possible Criminal Contempt Proceedings

Dee Ann Warner.Photo byPhoto courtesy of Parker Hardy. Dee Ann Warner was reported missing from her Tecumseh, Michigan farm April 25, 2021. The mother of five, grandmother of six, vanished without a trace without using credit cards, her bank card, or a vehicle. Her family and Billy Little, Jr., nationally recognized investigative attorney, have publicly said they believe Dale Warner, Dee’s husband, is responsible for her disappearance.
TECUMSEH, MI
WILX-TV

Car crashes into Lansing Meijer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A car crashed into a busy store during the holiday weekend. It happened around 9 p.m. on Sunday during Thanksgiving weekend. The car crashed into the store next to the grocery entrance of the South Pennsylvania Avenue Meijer. Police said no one was injured and that what happened was an accident.
LANSING, MI
The Flint Journal

Woman critically injured in I-69 crash in Genesee County

GENNESEE COUNTY, MI – A woman was critically injured in a crash that shut I-69 down for nearly two hours Friday evening. The Davison Township woman was driving a Ford Escape when she entered I-69 at Irish Road around 4:50 p.m., Nov. 25, Davison Township Police Chief Jay Rendon told MLive Sunday, Nov. 27. She appears to be the driver that caused the crash with a Chevrolet Silverado, Rendon said.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI

