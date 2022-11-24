December is just right around the corner, which means that the NBA trade market could soon be heating up. Right now, the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Clippers are two teams that could be looking to use the trade market to fortify their respective squads ahead of what they’re hoping will be a deep playoff run this season. It now seems that both teams have been keeping tabs on a particular young stud from the Detroit Pistons.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO