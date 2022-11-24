Read full article on original website
Devils HC Lindy Ruff reflects on coaching career after historic 800th win
On Saturday, New Jersey Devils head coach Lindy Ruff won his 800th career game. And prior to the team’s next game on Monday, the 62-year-old bench boss took a moment to reflect. Only four other head coaches in NHL history have won 800 career games. Scotty Bowman (1,244), Joel...
Erik Karlsson enjoying hot-streak never seen in Sharks history
San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson is the subject of trade rumors as teams begin to actively search the market. If his recent play is any indication, the star defenseman should have no shortage of interested suitors. The Sharks lost to the Vancouver Canucks in overtime on Sunday. However, Karlsson...
Padres sign former Braves All-Star in surprise move
The San Diego Padres are adding some depth to their starting pitching staff in the form of a former MLB All-Star. Ex-Atlanta Braves SP Julio Teheran is returning to MLB after spending the 2022 campaign playing ball in Mexico. According to Jon Heyman, Teheran is signing a minor-league deal with the Padres which could be worth as much as $6 million if he is added to the MLB roster.
Jets CB Sauce Gardner throws shade at Zach Wilson after Mike White takes flight vs. Bears
Following a disastrous loss against the New England Patriots in Week 11, the New York Jets found themselves embarrassed and needed significant change. However, with quarterback Mike White under center in Week 12, the Jets emerged victorious over the Chicago Bears by a score of 31-10 on Sunday. Following the game, Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner threw shade in the direction of recently-benched quarterback Zach Wilson, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.
Celtics handed worrisome Jayson Tatum injury news
The Boston Celtics are taking a cautious approach to Jayson Tatum’s sprained left ankle, and rightfully so. The team released its injury report for Sunday’s game against the Washington Wizards on Saturday, with the superstar forward listed as out due to his balky left ankle. Tatum was questionable...
Pete Nance gets real on Tar Heels’ shocking loss to Iowa State
After coming in this week being ranked as the No. 1 team in the country, the UNC Tar Heels suffered a shocking, 70-65, loss on Friday to the Iowa State Cyclones in the semifinals of the Phil Knight Invitational. After the game, UNC graduate student Pete Nance exclaimed that the Tar Heels can’t get too down about the loss as per Andy Katz of NCAA.com.
4 Clemson football people most to blame for South Carolina loss
The Clemson Tigers saw their 40-game home winning streak snapped after being upset by the South Carolina Gamecocks, 31-30, in Week 13 of the 2022 College Football season. It was only Clemson football’s second loss this year, but it practically dashed any hope they would still enter the College Football Playoff. Here are the four people most to blame for the Clemson Tigers’ loss to South Carolina in Week 13.
Jaylen Brown fires stern Celtics warning to NBA after latest win without Jayson Tatum
The Boston Celtics continue to prove they are the best team in the NBA after their latest win against the Washington Wizards, but Jaylen Brown thinks they have yet to reach their peak. Brown has every reason to say that, though, as the Celtics took down the Bradley Beal-led Wizards...
LeBron James makes history with unreal game against the Spurs
LeBron James recently returned to the Los Angeles Lakers lineup after dealing with an adductor strain and on Saturday he just added to his list of accomplishments. His statline of 39 points, 11 rebounds and seven made three-pointers made him the oldest player in NBA history to put up a game of at least 35 […] The post LeBron James makes history with unreal game against the Spurs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Mavs, Clippers linked to potential trade for Pistons’ young stud
December is just right around the corner, which means that the NBA trade market could soon be heating up. Right now, the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Clippers are two teams that could be looking to use the trade market to fortify their respective squads ahead of what they’re hoping will be a deep playoff run this season. It now seems that both teams have been keeping tabs on a particular young stud from the Detroit Pistons.
Houston Astros add to embarrassment of riches with Jose Abreu signing
The Houston Astros, fresh off winning their second World Series title, have made a big free agency signing aimed at
Jose Abreu joins Astros for 2023 World Series defense in free agency bombshell
The Houston Astros are still celebrating their World Series victory, but that hasn’t stopped the front office from fortifying the roster as they attempt to run it back for another title in 2023. In a major free agency bombshell on Monday, Bob Nightengale reports that the Astros have agreed to terms with former AL MVP […] The post Jose Abreu joins Astros for 2023 World Series defense in free agency bombshell appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sixers would be fools not to make a run at trading for Knicks’ Immanuel Quickley
The Philadelphia 76ers would certainly benefit from some upgrades on the bench, especially with so many of them having increased roles amid injuries to Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey. One of the Sixers’ divisional rivals, the New York Knicks, could give them that upgrade in the form of Immanuel Quickley.
Andy Reid doesn’t pull punches on benching of Skyy Moore in win over Rams
We might not see Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore returning punts anytime soon for the team — or perhaps never again. Against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Moore had another misplay while trying to return a punt. It’s the third fumbled punt for Moore, which also probably dooms his chances of returning […] The post Andy Reid doesn’t pull punches on benching of Skyy Moore in win over Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Austin Reaves roasts LeBron James after 39-point outburst in Lakers win vs. Spurs
The Los Angeles Lakers are finally starting to show some promise. They have won five of their last six games, including a tight win over the San Antonio Spurs. LeBron James delivered a masterpiece with a season-high 39 points on 11-21 shooting. James came through with a massive performance against...
Twitter erupts after Iowa State upsets No. 1 UNC basketball in shocking fashion
Iowa State pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the 2022 college basketball season after taking down no. 1 UNC basketball during Friday’s showdown at the Phil Knight Invitational tournament. Naturally, it sent the whole Twitterverse buzzing. The Iowa State Cyclones have Caleb Grill to thank for the...
Jayson Tatum's Status For Hornets-Celtics Game
Jayson Tatum is not on the injury report for Monday's game between the Charlotte Hornets and Boston Celtics.
Bulls star Nikola Vucevic slaps critics with harsh reality over desire to undo trade with Magic
Last week, the Chicago Bulls suffered a tough loss to the Orlando Magic, 108-107. It was an opportunity for Nikola Vucevic to face off against his former team, which unsurprisingly, drew out all sorts of narratives pertaining to his previous spell with Orlando. The critics went hard on Vucevic and the Bulls after the loss, […] The post Bulls star Nikola Vucevic slaps critics with harsh reality over desire to undo trade with Magic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Jose Abreu free agency takes a homey twist
Ever since arriving stateside in 2014 after years of plying his trade in Cuba, Jose Abreu has been one of the premier power-hitting first basemen in the entire MLB. Abreu, in nine seasons for the Chicago White Sox, has hit 243 home runs and has driven in 863 runs, and he’s been good for a .860 career OPS.
NBA Odds: Cavaliers vs. Raptors prediction, odds and pick – 11/28/2022
The Cleveland Cavaliers will travel across the border to take on the Toronto Raptors in a Monday night NBA matchup at Scotiabank Arena. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Cavaliers-Raptors prediction and pick, laid out below. Cleveland has...
