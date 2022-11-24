Get everyone together and celebrate the holiday season with a visit to some magical attractions and festive events to see dazzling Christmas lights in Los Angeles!. Christmas cheer comes alive when festive events and holiday lights start rising in almost every corner of Los Angeles. Nothing can put you in a holiday mood more than the glittering lights and twinkling trees that light up your spirits and smiles. And while Los Angeles may not have the winter weather charm, they do a fantastic job of making its sunny warm weather feel like having a white Christmas. Kids are undoubtedly excited to visit their favorite spot, wander through the dazzling displays of color, light, and sound, and have a mesmerizing experience this yuletide season!

