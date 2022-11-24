ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KGET

BEST EATS: Bagels and pastrami sandwiches in Culver City

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The bagels offered at Wise Sons Jewish Deli are correctly made, given a bath in boiling water before baked. Some places simply steam before baking; that’s not a real bagel. Wise Sons, with multiple California locations (I visited the one in Culver City), offers an excellent salt and pepper bagel with […]
CULVER CITY, CA
discovering-la.com

Polanco, A Modern Mexican Steakhouse In The Ayres Hotel

Hotel restaurants aren’t usually a destination for those not staying there. These restaurants are typically owned and operated by a large corporation and usually lack the creative flair of a passionate chef. My wife and I recently learned about Polanco, a modern Mexican steakhouse inside the Ayres Hotel in Hawthorne.
HAWTHORNE, CA
PLANetizen

Lyft Pulls Micromobility From Los Angeles Area

Lyft announced its decision to remove its shared bicycles and scooters from the Los Angeles region, saying its operations were stymied by short-term contracts and multiple operators. Matthew Hall reports on the story for the Santa Monica Daily Press. According to Lyft, “experiences in multiple North American markets has reinforced...
LOS ANGELES, CA
cohaitungchi.com

Amazing Hikes With Views Found In The Inland Empire Area

Skip the hiking trails in Los Angeles and head to the Inland Empire area to experience hikes with the most stunning views. This is because much (but not all) of the Inland Empire, also called the IE, is located in the foothills of the Angeles National Forest and San Gabriel Mountains. Here you can expect some zigzagging bends, trudging gently uphill for expansive views of the IE.
LOS ANGELES, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

San Gabriel Nursery & Florist Gets Into the Holiday Season

San Gabriel Nursery & Florist is a family-owned and operated business that has been serving the gardening needs of Southern California residents since its founding in 1923 and looking forward to celebrating its centennial in 2023. The nursery’s many years of experience include extensive knowledge about the plants, climate and...
SAN GABRIEL, CA
beverlyhillscourier.com

Builder’s Remedy May Shake Up Beverly Hills

On Oct. 20 real estate developer Leo Pustilnikov filed with the city of Beverly Hills plans to build a 16-story, 200-unit apartment tower on the 100 block of Linden Drive. The project defies city zoning law to say nothing of Beverly Hills’ careful development approval process. But Pustilnikov might...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
4kids.com

Best Places to See Holiday and Christmas Lights in Los Angeles with Kids

Get everyone together and celebrate the holiday season with a visit to some magical attractions and festive events to see dazzling Christmas lights in Los Angeles!. Christmas cheer comes alive when festive events and holiday lights start rising in almost every corner of Los Angeles. Nothing can put you in a holiday mood more than the glittering lights and twinkling trees that light up your spirits and smiles. And while Los Angeles may not have the winter weather charm, they do a fantastic job of making its sunny warm weather feel like having a white Christmas. Kids are undoubtedly excited to visit their favorite spot, wander through the dazzling displays of color, light, and sound, and have a mesmerizing experience this yuletide season!
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

SoCal shoppers brave long lines at Honey Baked Ham stores

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - On Thanksgiving Eve, shoppers across Los Angeles County scrambled to get traditional staples in time for the holiday. For many, the ultimate centerpiece for Thanksgiving is the protein and for some, buying a pre-made ham or turkey is the better and more convenient option – even if it means temporarily practicing more patience.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

