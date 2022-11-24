Read full article on original website
BEST EATS: Bagels and pastrami sandwiches in Culver City
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The bagels offered at Wise Sons Jewish Deli are correctly made, given a bath in boiling water before baked. Some places simply steam before baking; that’s not a real bagel. Wise Sons, with multiple California locations (I visited the one in Culver City), offers an excellent salt and pepper bagel with […]
discovering-la.com
Polanco, A Modern Mexican Steakhouse In The Ayres Hotel
Hotel restaurants aren’t usually a destination for those not staying there. These restaurants are typically owned and operated by a large corporation and usually lack the creative flair of a passionate chef. My wife and I recently learned about Polanco, a modern Mexican steakhouse inside the Ayres Hotel in Hawthorne.
KTLA.com
Thousands line the streets for 90th anniversary of the Hollywood Christmas Parade
Thousands of people lined the streets of Hollywood Sunday night for the 90th anniversary of the Hollywood Christmas Parade, an event that traditionally kicks off the holiday season in Southern California. Actor Danny Trejo served as this year’s Grand Marshal. Trailing Trejo down Hollywood Boulevard was a giant, inflatable...
Best Things To Do This Thanksgiving Weekend In Los Angeles And SoCal: Nov. 25 - 27
Celebrate the holiday season on Holiday Road or at the Lighting of the Bay. Watch The Nutcracker — performed by puppets. Catch The Three Stooges on the big screen. Add to your vinyl collection with Record Store Day’s Black Friday releases.
New film highlights water struggle between rural high desert and LA
A new film about the transfer of water from the high desert to Los Angeles – called “Without Water” – has just been released on the internet. The film highlights the struggle between the community around Long Valley, which is between Mammoth and Bishop California – and the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.
PLANetizen
Lyft Pulls Micromobility From Los Angeles Area
Lyft announced its decision to remove its shared bicycles and scooters from the Los Angeles region, saying its operations were stymied by short-term contracts and multiple operators. Matthew Hall reports on the story for the Santa Monica Daily Press. According to Lyft, “experiences in multiple North American markets has reinforced...
foxla.com
Hollywood Christmas Parade kicks off holiday season in Socal
The 90th Hollywood Christmas Parade took over the streets of Hollywood Sunday. People camped out for hours to get the best spots along the parade route.
cohaitungchi.com
Amazing Hikes With Views Found In The Inland Empire Area
Skip the hiking trails in Los Angeles and head to the Inland Empire area to experience hikes with the most stunning views. This is because much (but not all) of the Inland Empire, also called the IE, is located in the foothills of the Angeles National Forest and San Gabriel Mountains. Here you can expect some zigzagging bends, trudging gently uphill for expansive views of the IE.
outlooknewspapers.com
San Gabriel Nursery & Florist Gets Into the Holiday Season
San Gabriel Nursery & Florist is a family-owned and operated business that has been serving the gardening needs of Southern California residents since its founding in 1923 and looking forward to celebrating its centennial in 2023. The nursery’s many years of experience include extensive knowledge about the plants, climate and...
knock-la.com
Red Cup Rebellion: Striking Starbucks Workers Shut Down Two Los Angeles Stores
On November 17, unionized Starbucks workers shut down two stores in Los Angeles on what is typically the busiest day of the year, demanding the company come to the table and negotiate with its workers. In the largest coordinated action in Starbucks’ history, workers around the globe demonstrated on Red...
beverlyhillscourier.com
Builder’s Remedy May Shake Up Beverly Hills
On Oct. 20 real estate developer Leo Pustilnikov filed with the city of Beverly Hills plans to build a 16-story, 200-unit apartment tower on the 100 block of Linden Drive. The project defies city zoning law to say nothing of Beverly Hills’ careful development approval process. But Pustilnikov might...
4kids.com
Best Places to See Holiday and Christmas Lights in Los Angeles with Kids
Get everyone together and celebrate the holiday season with a visit to some magical attractions and festive events to see dazzling Christmas lights in Los Angeles!. Christmas cheer comes alive when festive events and holiday lights start rising in almost every corner of Los Angeles. Nothing can put you in a holiday mood more than the glittering lights and twinkling trees that light up your spirits and smiles. And while Los Angeles may not have the winter weather charm, they do a fantastic job of making its sunny warm weather feel like having a white Christmas. Kids are undoubtedly excited to visit their favorite spot, wander through the dazzling displays of color, light, and sound, and have a mesmerizing experience this yuletide season!
foxla.com
SoCal shoppers brave long lines at Honey Baked Ham stores
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - On Thanksgiving Eve, shoppers across Los Angeles County scrambled to get traditional staples in time for the holiday. For many, the ultimate centerpiece for Thanksgiving is the protein and for some, buying a pre-made ham or turkey is the better and more convenient option – even if it means temporarily practicing more patience.
Local history: The story of Long Beach’s ‘bridge to nowhere’
For three and a half years, there were no roads leading to the J.H. Davies Bridge. Mocking headlines ensued: including “Million-Dollar Seagull Roost Gathers Guano.” The post Local history: The story of Long Beach’s ‘bridge to nowhere’ appeared first on Long Beach Post.
foxla.com
California's newest lottery millionaires bought Scratchers at these locations
LOS ANGELES - Four people in California are giving some extra thanks this Thanksgiving as they celebrate being the lottery's newest millionaires!. California Lottery officials on Wednesday revealed the winners purchased their lucky scratchers in Riverside, Lake Forest, El Cajon, and Los Banos. The biggest winner was Simon Maida, who...
Black Friday mall hours in greater Los Angeles and the one mall open on Thanksgiving night
An online survey of the 10 malls listed below shows that only one mall in the greater Los Angeles area is open on Thanksgiving—and that’s the Citadel in Commerce off the 5 freeway near Telegraph Road.
Los Angeles dog named ‘World’s Oldest’ by Guinness World Records
A California dog is now believed to be the “World’s Oldest,” according to Guinness World Records. Gino, a 22-year-old Chihuahua from Los Angeles, was verified to be the oldest living dog on Nov. 15. He was born on Sept. 24, 2000. Alex Wolf, then a college sophomore, adopted Gino from the Humane Society of Boulder […]
