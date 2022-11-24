Read full article on original website
WTAP
Parkersburg South defeats Hurricane, advances to first Class AAA championship since 2003
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The top-seeded Parkersburg South Patriots have advanced to the Super Six for the first time since 2003, as the Patriots knocked off the Hurricane Redskins 58-27 at the Erickson All-Sports Facility on Saturday. Hurricane led 13-7 after the first quarter, but it was all Parkersburg South...
Metro News
Parkersburg South pulls away from Hurricane, 58-27 in Class AAA semis
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Highlights and photo gallery from Parkersburg South’s 58-27 win over Hurricane in the Class AAA semifinals. The No. 1 Patriots (12-1) will face No. 2 Huntington in the title game next Saturday at noon. (Highlights and photo gallery by Teran Malone) (Coverage sponsored by Burdette...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Lori breaks Ohio free throw record in Caldwell win
VINCENT — Twice before he had gotten very close to breaking the All-Time Ohio High School record for consecutive free throws made only to come up a bit short but Saturday night Caldwell senior Bede Lori made it happen when made his 69th consecutive free throw in Caldwell’s 72-66 win over Federal Hocking at The Clash at the Coliseum at Warren High School.
Huntington beats Martinsburg to advance to AAA title game
In a rematch of last year's Class AAA championship game, it was the Highlanders who had the last laugh this time around.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Fort Frye falls in Ohio state semi to Kirtland, 41-6
CANFIELD, Ohio — Tommy Gogolin went off for 357 rushing yards and Rocco Alfieri scored four touchdowns as Kirtland powered its way to a 41-6 victory over Fort Frye in the Division VI state semifinals Saturday at South Range High School. The Hornets (15-0) will play Marion Local (15-0)...
WDTV
High School Football Playoff Highlights - Semifinals
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Our final two area teams were in action last night in the semifinals of the West Virginia state football playoffs. View Highlights below.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Brown has 18 in Ohio's 72-58 victory against Alabama State
ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Miles Brown scored 18 points as Ohio beat Alabama State 72-58 on Sunday. Brown was 7 of 10 shooting (4 for 7 from distance) for the Bobcats (3-3). AJ Clayton added 13 points while going 5 of 10 (1 for 4 from distance), and he also had 11 rebounds and three blocks. Ben Roderick recorded 11 points and shot 3 for 6 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line.
Parkersburg, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Parkersburg. The Hurricane High School football team will have a game with Parkersburg South High School on November 26, 2022, 10:30:00. The Martinsburg High School football team will have a game with Huntington High School on November 26, 2022, 10:30:00.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Williamstown bests Doddridge in state semifinal
PARKERSBURG — No. 2 ranked Williamstown football created its own sequel to the “Fast and Furious” after defeating No. 11 Doddridge County, 53-21, in Friday’s Class A State Semifinal Game at Stadium Field. After punting on its first offensive series, the Yellowjackets responded by converting its...
WSAZ
Huntington advances to title game while Hurricane falls on the road
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington High exacted revenge from the 2021 Class AAA state title game by beating Martinsburg Saturday afternoon in the 2022 semi-finals 28-21. They will play Parkersburg South next Saturday at noon as they defeated Hurricane 58-27. This story will be updated.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Donald N. Harper
Donald N. Harper, 81, of Vienna passed away Nov. 24, 2022, at the Ohio Valley Health Care Center. He was born in Parkersburg on May 28, 1941, the son of the late Everett Lloyd and Loretta Singleton Harper. He was a U.S. Army veteran and was President of Everett L....
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
R. David Goode
R. David Goode, 81, passed away peacefully on Nov. 24, 2022, near his home in Parkersburg, WV. His final days were spent surrounded by his family which he loved so much. He was born on June 19, 1941, to Ralph and Helen (Moore) Goode in Lincoln County, WV. He graduated from Duval High School in Griffithsville, WV in 1959 before going on to graduate from West Virginia University School of Journalism. He was a lifelong fan of the WVU Mountaineers.
WTRF
Power outages across portions of the Northern Panhandle of West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The early slate of showers and thunderstorms Sunday had enough energy to produce some breezy winds that resulted in power outages across our area. Residents across Tyler and Wetzel county who have First Energy as their electric providers are reporting upwards of 2000 residents without power.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Alan Lee Holbert
Alan Lee Holbert, 65, of Fleming, Ohio, passed away on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at University Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio, following complications from open heart surgery. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at the Barlow Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, with Sam Edgell officiating. Visitation will be on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Arthur Wayne Bargeloh
Arthur Wayne Bargeloh, 85, of Mineral Wells died Nov. 26, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born on April 16, 1937, in Mineral Wells, WV, and was the son of the late John “Mason” and Stella Jackson Bargeloh. Wayne graduated from Parkersburg High School with...
connect-bridgeport.com
Holiday Wreck in Southern Part of West Virginia Leads to Three Individuals Killed, Two More Injured on I-79
WDTV reported over the holiday weekend on a deadly crash that occurred Thanksgiving Day morning that was in the southern part of the state. It happened just before 6 a.m. on I-79 South at mile marker 11, near Frame Road. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, an SUV was traveling south when it went off of the right side of the road, entered and exited a ditch, and came to rest along the hillside.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
William C. Kuryla
On Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, William C. Kuryla, loving husband, father, grandfather and community leader, passed peacefully from this life in the arms of his eldest son, Paul, and his wife, Darla. Bill Kuryla was born on Sept.. 3, 1934, to V.A. and Helen Kuryla. He grew up in Cuyahoga...
Metro News
Logan County hunter kills an oldie
LOGAN, W.Va. — Bucky Sargent of Logan is no stranger to the challenges of hunting big bucks. Through the years, Sargent has managed to take a number of Pope and Young record book deer in the archery only counties, but this year’s quest was likely one of the oldest deer he’s ever killed.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Downtown PKB’s Stevens to share her story at West Virginia University at Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG — The executive director of Downtown PKB will speak at the WVU Parkersburg Professional Studies Division’s Fall Speaker Series from 12:15-1 p.m. Nov. 30 in the College Theater. Amanda Stevens became executive director of Downtown PKB in September 2021. Before that, she held two positions at Artsbridge,...
WTAP
UPDATE: Roadway reopens in Parkersburg following a blown transformer
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE: The ramp has reopened and traffic lights are working again following a transformer that blew. The reason for the transformer blowing is unknown. Original Story: The ramp for Route 50 West bound from 5th Street is temporarily closed following a transformer that blew in the...
