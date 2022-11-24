ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

srqmagazine.com

The Surf Signature RV Resort to Host a Grand Opening Event On November 30, 2022

The Surf Signature RV Resort by Zeman announced today that it will host a grand opening celebration on Wednesday, November 30th at 11 a.m. The event is free and open to the public. Located just minutes from the Gulf of Mexico in Palmetto, FL, this luxurious 55+ resort features 449 oversized RV sites with full hook-ups, as well as a variety of world-class amenities and social events.
PALMETTO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

An Alluring Weekend Getaway to Lido Key

Located off the shores of Sarasota in the warm waters of the Gulf, Lido Key is a narrow island lined with powder white beaches, packed with luxury homes and hotels, and filled with some of the best ambience for a... The post An Alluring Weekend Getaway to Lido Key appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
SARASOTA, FL
fox13news.com

Auguste Rodin exhibit first of its kind in Tampa Bay area

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - In a first for the Tampa Bay Area, the Museum of Fine Arts St. Petersburg is showing a new exhibit featuring the works of Auguste Rodin. True Nature: Rodin and the Age of Impressionism arrived this month at the museum and features many sculptures from the French artist who was active in the 19th and early 20th century.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Interim executive director named at Sarasota nonprofit

An interim executive director has been announced for Meals on Wheels of Sarasota. The organization’s board of directors appointed Rhonda Leiberick to the role. While in transition, she will be working with Invest in Incredible consultants to refresh organizational policies by developing growth strategies and processes to determine the impact Meals on Wheels has, a press release states. Invest in Incredible is an initiative of the Gulf Coast Community Foundation.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota Bay Watch hauls fishing line from popular fishing sites

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Volunteers with the Sarasota Bay Watch (SBW) are spending their Sunday on the water fishing for fishing line. The teams are helping the weekend after the holiday with what SBW is calling the “Flocksgiving Monofilament Cleanup.” Together, they’re scouring 26 popular fishing sites around Lido Key to pull left behind fishing materials out of the water.
SARASOTA, FL
getnews.info

Jeff LaBelle Welcomes Visitors to Sarasota, Florida – Still a Beautiful Place to live and visit

Although we are saddened by the devastation south of us from Hurricane Ian, Sarasota was barely scathed. “As a long time resident and business owner in Sarasota, I have watched it grow and thrive”, said Jeffrey LaBelle. It’s beautiful with award winning beach, Siesta Key Beach, and nearby Longboat Key, Lido Key and Casey Key. St. Petersburg, Tampa and Clearwater are all close by. Downtown Sarasota is a vibrant community, with younger families moving in and expanding outside of downtown to Lakewood Ranch and Palmer Ranch.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Missing woman located in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has located a woman reporting as missing and endangered. Debra Nason, a 70-year-old woman with dementia, was reported missing Sunday from an assisted living/rehabilitation facility in Sarasota. She was found later that night.
SARASOTA, FL
nomadlawyer.org

SIESTA BEACH : FEEL THE SAND UNDER YOUR FEET

Located in Florida, Siesta Beach is a popular destination for people who enjoy spending time at the beach. This barrier island is off the coast of Sarasota, Florida and is known for its sandy beaches. The beach has a variety of activities to enjoy, including tennis courts, a playground, and a picnic area. It also offers access to the Point of Rocks, which surrounds tidal pools.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Runners, walkers take off the in the Nathan Benderson Park Turkey Trot 5K

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Runners and walkers burned some calories ahead of Thanksgiving dinner today at the Nathan Benderson Park Turkey Trot. Nearly 3,500 runners and walkers of all ages and abilities — some with strollers, some with dogs — took to Sarasota-Bradenton’s Nathan Benderson Park Thanksgiving morning for the fifth annual Florida Turkey Trot Presented By Publix. It’s the biggest turnout the race has reported so far.
SARASOTA, FL
Modern Globe

Hidden History: Sunken Gardens

Ruth Tuder, Betty C. and Pearl Foster looking at shrubs at Turner's Sunken GardensPhoto byCourtesy, Tampa-Hillsborough County Public Library System. Downtown St. Petersburg is going through some changes. The St. Pete Pier construction is finally finished. Rapid transit is being added. The entire southern waterfront is soon to be revitalized. However, Sunken Gardens remains an oasis of calm in the middle of a busy downtown. Learn about the Sunken Gardens history and how the four acres of gorgeous flora and fauna will remain in the heart of St. Pete for years to come.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
SuncoastPost

What’s On Suncoast? 11.25 – 12.2

The Suncoast Post asks, “What’s On, Suncoast?” Here are some ideas for the area this week of November 25 – December 2, 2022!. Join us Saturday, November 26th, 12:00-7:00 pm for our annual indoor/outdoor Kris Kringle Holiday Market, inspired by the 700-year-old tradition of open-air Christmas markets in Europe. Amazing merchants and artists will inspire and delight with festive holiday décor, unique gifts, and expertly crafted treasures. Enjoy live music, food truck fare, and adult beverages from 3:00-7:00 pm. There is something for everyone to get into the holiday spirit at this holiday market!
VENICE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Over the river and through the woods Travel Weather!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Fog possibilities dominate our weather to start Sunday, with low visibilities in some areas. By mid-morning, the fog should lift and the sun makes some appearances for the afternoon. By evening, a cold front eases south across the Suncoast. An isolated shower is possible Sunday evening, but any rain will be very limited. Humidity drops with northerly winds after the front moves south. Drier air will put an end to our morning fog for several days.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Hello north wind, goodbye morning fog

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Showers moved across the Suncoast Sunday night with a cold front. Rainfall totaled 0.15 inches at SRQ, 0.24 inches in Venice, and 0.14 inches at Lakewood Ranch. Northerly winds rule our weather today and that brings in much drier air. By afternoon, dew points will drop...
VENICE, FL
srqmagazine.com

SRQ DAILY Nov 28, 2022

"Unequivocally, my focus is the ensure every decision we are doing is to maintain stability and what is in the best interest of the district and its working and learning environment." [Education] Sarasota School Board Parting Ways With Superintendent. Jacob Ogles, jacob.ogles@srqme.com. A new Sarasota County School Board has been...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

New indoor pickleball club picks up members before it's even opened

After researching what was missing from the game, Brian McCarthy discovered players were looking for some control in the environment. General Contractor: Southern Cross Contracting Inc. Design firm: Balaity Property Enhancement. Project Details. When the Bird Key Yacht Club board of governors went looking for ideas to improve the club,...
SARASOTA, FL

