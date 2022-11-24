Read full article on original website
srqmagazine.com
The Surf Signature RV Resort to Host a Grand Opening Event On November 30, 2022
The Surf Signature RV Resort by Zeman announced today that it will host a grand opening celebration on Wednesday, November 30th at 11 a.m. The event is free and open to the public. Located just minutes from the Gulf of Mexico in Palmetto, FL, this luxurious 55+ resort features 449 oversized RV sites with full hook-ups, as well as a variety of world-class amenities and social events.
Sarasota man jumps in water to save engagement ring after trying to propose
SARASOTA, Fla. — A moment that was supposed to be romantic between a boyfriend proposing to his girlfriend resulted in the man diving into the water in Florida to save the one thing you need for the occasion -- an engagement ring. On his Facebook page, Scott Clyne from...
An Alluring Weekend Getaway to Lido Key
Located off the shores of Sarasota in the warm waters of the Gulf, Lido Key is a narrow island lined with powder white beaches, packed with luxury homes and hotels, and filled with some of the best ambience for a... The post An Alluring Weekend Getaway to Lido Key appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
fox13news.com
Auguste Rodin exhibit first of its kind in Tampa Bay area
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - In a first for the Tampa Bay Area, the Museum of Fine Arts St. Petersburg is showing a new exhibit featuring the works of Auguste Rodin. True Nature: Rodin and the Age of Impressionism arrived this month at the museum and features many sculptures from the French artist who was active in the 19th and early 20th century.
businessobserverfl.com
Interim executive director named at Sarasota nonprofit
An interim executive director has been announced for Meals on Wheels of Sarasota. The organization’s board of directors appointed Rhonda Leiberick to the role. While in transition, she will be working with Invest in Incredible consultants to refresh organizational policies by developing growth strategies and processes to determine the impact Meals on Wheels has, a press release states. Invest in Incredible is an initiative of the Gulf Coast Community Foundation.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota Bay Watch hauls fishing line from popular fishing sites
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Volunteers with the Sarasota Bay Watch (SBW) are spending their Sunday on the water fishing for fishing line. The teams are helping the weekend after the holiday with what SBW is calling the “Flocksgiving Monofilament Cleanup.” Together, they’re scouring 26 popular fishing sites around Lido Key to pull left behind fishing materials out of the water.
getnews.info
Jeff LaBelle Welcomes Visitors to Sarasota, Florida – Still a Beautiful Place to live and visit
Although we are saddened by the devastation south of us from Hurricane Ian, Sarasota was barely scathed. “As a long time resident and business owner in Sarasota, I have watched it grow and thrive”, said Jeffrey LaBelle. It’s beautiful with award winning beach, Siesta Key Beach, and nearby Longboat Key, Lido Key and Casey Key. St. Petersburg, Tampa and Clearwater are all close by. Downtown Sarasota is a vibrant community, with younger families moving in and expanding outside of downtown to Lakewood Ranch and Palmer Ranch.
Mysuncoast.com
Missing woman located in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has located a woman reporting as missing and endangered. Debra Nason, a 70-year-old woman with dementia, was reported missing Sunday from an assisted living/rehabilitation facility in Sarasota. She was found later that night.
natureworldnews.com
Red Tide on Sarasota County Scatters Dead Fish on Beach, Shark Teeth Hunters Clean Up Instead — Florida
Shark teeth hunters in Sarasota County reported only finding dead fish on the shore due to the red tide situation. They wound up cleaning the Florida beach rather than engaging in their intended hunting activity. On Florida's Gulf Coast, state and local officials have been closely monitoring the red tide...
nomadlawyer.org
SIESTA BEACH : FEEL THE SAND UNDER YOUR FEET
Located in Florida, Siesta Beach is a popular destination for people who enjoy spending time at the beach. This barrier island is off the coast of Sarasota, Florida and is known for its sandy beaches. The beach has a variety of activities to enjoy, including tennis courts, a playground, and a picnic area. It also offers access to the Point of Rocks, which surrounds tidal pools.
Mysuncoast.com
Runners, walkers take off the in the Nathan Benderson Park Turkey Trot 5K
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Runners and walkers burned some calories ahead of Thanksgiving dinner today at the Nathan Benderson Park Turkey Trot. Nearly 3,500 runners and walkers of all ages and abilities — some with strollers, some with dogs — took to Sarasota-Bradenton’s Nathan Benderson Park Thanksgiving morning for the fifth annual Florida Turkey Trot Presented By Publix. It’s the biggest turnout the race has reported so far.
Hidden History: Sunken Gardens
Ruth Tuder, Betty C. and Pearl Foster looking at shrubs at Turner's Sunken GardensPhoto byCourtesy, Tampa-Hillsborough County Public Library System. Downtown St. Petersburg is going through some changes. The St. Pete Pier construction is finally finished. Rapid transit is being added. The entire southern waterfront is soon to be revitalized. However, Sunken Gardens remains an oasis of calm in the middle of a busy downtown. Learn about the Sunken Gardens history and how the four acres of gorgeous flora and fauna will remain in the heart of St. Pete for years to come.
What’s On Suncoast? 11.25 – 12.2
The Suncoast Post asks, “What’s On, Suncoast?” Here are some ideas for the area this week of November 25 – December 2, 2022!. Join us Saturday, November 26th, 12:00-7:00 pm for our annual indoor/outdoor Kris Kringle Holiday Market, inspired by the 700-year-old tradition of open-air Christmas markets in Europe. Amazing merchants and artists will inspire and delight with festive holiday décor, unique gifts, and expertly crafted treasures. Enjoy live music, food truck fare, and adult beverages from 3:00-7:00 pm. There is something for everyone to get into the holiday spirit at this holiday market!
Mysuncoast.com
Over the river and through the woods Travel Weather!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Fog possibilities dominate our weather to start Sunday, with low visibilities in some areas. By mid-morning, the fog should lift and the sun makes some appearances for the afternoon. By evening, a cold front eases south across the Suncoast. An isolated shower is possible Sunday evening, but any rain will be very limited. Humidity drops with northerly winds after the front moves south. Drier air will put an end to our morning fog for several days.
Mysuncoast.com
Hello north wind, goodbye morning fog
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Showers moved across the Suncoast Sunday night with a cold front. Rainfall totaled 0.15 inches at SRQ, 0.24 inches in Venice, and 0.14 inches at Lakewood Ranch. Northerly winds rule our weather today and that brings in much drier air. By afternoon, dew points will drop...
This Might Be the Most Magical Ice Skating Rink in all of Florida
There are few things quite as magical as gliding through the ice during the holiday season and Florida offers one of the best and most festive ice skating rinks in the country located right in Pinellas County. Keep reading to learn more.
srqmagazine.com
SRQ DAILY Nov 28, 2022
"Unequivocally, my focus is the ensure every decision we are doing is to maintain stability and what is in the best interest of the district and its working and learning environment." [Education] Sarasota School Board Parting Ways With Superintendent. Jacob Ogles, jacob.ogles@srqme.com. A new Sarasota County School Board has been...
wlrn.org
Ian still haunts Southwest Florida, the future for sea turtles, and America's detention system
Hurricane Ian brought devastation to Southwest Florida, destroying the livelihoods of many and affecting the region’s ecosystem. Weeks after the storm made landfall, residents are still feeling its effects. On this week's special edition of The Florida Roundup, we revisited some of the impactful coverage of Ian's aftermath by...
businessobserverfl.com
New indoor pickleball club picks up members before it's even opened
After researching what was missing from the game, Brian McCarthy discovered players were looking for some control in the environment. General Contractor: Southern Cross Contracting Inc. Design firm: Balaity Property Enhancement. Project Details. When the Bird Key Yacht Club board of governors went looking for ideas to improve the club,...
10NEWS
Scientists say Hurricane Ian runoff is feeding red tide blooms
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Scientists are saying a red tide bloom that’s lingered along the coast for a few weeks is now being fed by nutrients running off the landscape in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Red tide (Karenia brevis) is a naturally occurring organism in the Gulf...
