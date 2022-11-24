Read full article on original website
Related
technewstoday.com
Problem Ejecting USB Mass Storage Device? Try these Fixes
It is generally recommended to right-click the USB device and choose the Eject option before pulling them out of the USB ports on the computer. However, you may encounter the “Problem Ejecting USB Mass Storage Device” error while trying to do so. The error often pops up when...
technewstoday.com
Mouse Keeps Freezing on Windows? How to Fix it
Mouse cursor freezing indicates a problem with the driver or the software side of the peripheral. This problem affects not only the mouse but also the touchpads on laptops. This problem could be caused by connectivity issues, such as a faulty wire or a dead battery. If the mouse settings are misconfigured, this can also cause the mouse to freeze. This is very likely if you are using a mouse control software.
technewstoday.com
6 Ways to Fix Drive Is Not Accessible “Access denied” in Windows 11
“Access denied” error occurs when users try to access the contents of a drive or volume in the device. This essentially stops users from reading, writing, or making modifications to the data inside the affected disk. The error occurs when there is any logical error on the drive or...
technewstoday.com
How To Restart a PC on Windows 11
Restart is a system process that power cycles your device and reboots it. Users may need to restart their device to perform system updates, refresh processes, carry out driver updates, and refresh a frozen PC. With the huge interface overhaul brought by Windows 11, users may feel unfamiliar while navigating...
technewstoday.com
Windows Mail App Not Working? Try These 6 Fixes
If you are a Windows user, there’s a good chance that you use its built-in app Windows Mail to manage your email messages. Along with sending or receiving messages, the app even lets you add several other email services like Gmail, Outlook, Office 365, etc. While the app is...
technewstoday.com
How to Disable Background Apps on Windows
Many applications on Windows have got permission to run in the background. Such apps consume a lot of system resources like CPU and memory, or even battery if you’re using a laptop. Conversely, disabling unnecessary apps from running in your background would help you preserve the extensively utilized resources...
technewstoday.com
How to Enable and Use Game Bar on Windows
Because XBOX and Windows are owned by the same company, Microsoft, some XBOX features have been incorporated into Windows. One such feature is the XBOX Game Bar. Game Bar allows you to take a screenshot, manage computer audio, or record your screen in an instant using a keyboard shortcut. Although...
technewstoday.com
Fix: PCI Data Acquisition and Signal Processing Controller
While trying to clean install Windows or connect with other devices, the Device Manager might list PCI Data Acquisition and Signal Processing error with Yellow Exclamation Mark under Other devices. PCI drivers generally come bundled with the chipset drivers, but sometimes, the drivers can go missing or corrupted, or the...
technewstoday.com
How to Set Static IP Address in Windows
Windows devices, like most other devices, obtain the IP Address dynamically from the DHCP server. Generally, anyway. If you plan to set up a server of any sort or just access the system remotely, setting a static IP is a good idea. Do note that we’re talking about static private...
technewstoday.com
7 Effective Ways to Fix iTunes Error 0xE800000A on Windows
Usually, when you plug an iPhone into your PC, the “Trust This Computer” prompt appears on the mobile. Then, once you tap the “Trust” option, the device appears in the iTunes application. However, when your device has issues connecting to the Windows system, you get the...
technewstoday.com
How to Fix NVIDIA Installer Failed Error?
If you use an NVIDIA graphics card, you may be familiar with the process of installing its driver. You will need to download the executable driver file and install it separately. If the installation is successful, the PC will automatically use the graphics card to display. However, the installation process...
technewstoday.com
How to Install Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL2)
If you wanted to run Linux alongside Windows, the only option back in the day was to use a Virtual Machine. Sure, a dual-boot worked too, but it wasn’t quite what most users wanted. In 2016, Microsoft introduced the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) feature. This allowed users to...
technewstoday.com
How to Fix Err Proxy Connection Failed Error
The “err_proxy_connection_failed” error on a web browser indicates a proxy setting that is not configured correctly. So, if you are a proxy user, you should know the exact proxy configuration from your service provider and learn how to set up a proxy server properly. Meanwhile, if you are...
technewstoday.com
Microsoft Store Blocked in Windows 11? Here’s How to Fix it
Microsoft Store is used to install Microsoft-certified applications on your system. However, you may encounter the Microsoft Store is blocked error message when attempting to open it in Windows 11. This problem occurs if your policies prevent you from using the Microsoft Store app. Typically, a domain administrator will implement...
technewstoday.com
How to Fix Apex Legends Stuck on Infinite Loading Screen
The Apex Legends infinite-loading screen bug isn’t one most player experience on a regular basis, but it isn’t the least common issue either. When it happens, you can’t get past the initial loading screen on the game; therefore, you can’t actually play or access your content. Like many issues with modern games, the cause won’t be immediately obvious. You’ll have to try a few different solutions to find a cure.
technewstoday.com
How to Delete Hard Drive Partition on Mac
Partitioning a Mac’s hard drive splits the drive into multiple volumes. Each of these volumes has dedicated storage space, which most of us usually use to install a new OS or to manage our computer libraries. However, we can add all these volumes back together by deleting the partitions...
technewstoday.com
Windows Update Failed to Install or Download? Here’s How to Fix It
It’s always a good idea to keep your Windows system fully updated, both to prevent unnecessary issues as well as to get new features on your system. However, sometimes Windows fails to download or install the update. It can occur due to various reasons such as issues with services,...
technewstoday.com
Where is Steam Screenshot Folder Located
It could be a photo of a hard-fought victory, incredible feats, or bugs to report. Taking screenshots of your game is one of the most popular features of Steam, and some users may have thousands of them. While taking screenshots in Steam is as easy as pressing the F12 button,...
technewstoday.com
9 Ways How You Can Speed Up Firefox
Browsers can suddenly slow down for a lot of reasons. If you love to multitask, having lots of tabs open can be heavy on the browser. Or, if you love customization and have multiple extensions and various themes, they can also make the browser slow. If the webpages you have opened have a lot of content and media, it can also take your browser some time to load.
Comments / 0