Read full article on original website
Related
technewstoday.com
Mouse Keeps Freezing on Windows? How to Fix it
Mouse cursor freezing indicates a problem with the driver or the software side of the peripheral. This problem affects not only the mouse but also the touchpads on laptops. This problem could be caused by connectivity issues, such as a faulty wire or a dead battery. If the mouse settings are misconfigured, this can also cause the mouse to freeze. This is very likely if you are using a mouse control software.
technewstoday.com
How to Enable and Use Game Bar on Windows
Because XBOX and Windows are owned by the same company, Microsoft, some XBOX features have been incorporated into Windows. One such feature is the XBOX Game Bar. Game Bar allows you to take a screenshot, manage computer audio, or record your screen in an instant using a keyboard shortcut. Although...
technewstoday.com
Problem Ejecting USB Mass Storage Device? Try these Fixes
It is generally recommended to right-click the USB device and choose the Eject option before pulling them out of the USB ports on the computer. However, you may encounter the “Problem Ejecting USB Mass Storage Device” error while trying to do so. The error often pops up when...
technewstoday.com
How to Set Static IP Address in Windows
Windows devices, like most other devices, obtain the IP Address dynamically from the DHCP server. Generally, anyway. If you plan to set up a server of any sort or just access the system remotely, setting a static IP is a good idea. Do note that we’re talking about static private...
technewstoday.com
6 Ways to Fix Drive Is Not Accessible “Access denied” in Windows 11
“Access denied” error occurs when users try to access the contents of a drive or volume in the device. This essentially stops users from reading, writing, or making modifications to the data inside the affected disk. The error occurs when there is any logical error on the drive or...
technewstoday.com
How to Take Scrolling Screenshot in Windows
Scrolling screenshots are an efficient way to capture information that exceeds your screen view. This way, you can avoid the hassle of taking multiple screenshots. While Windows doesn’t currently offer the built-in feature for scrolling screenshots, you can capture screenshots on web browsers. In this article, we will be...
technewstoday.com
5 Ways To Stop Pop-Ups On Windows 11
Pop-ups are primarily used as an information center, providing users with notifications and promotional offers. However, these pop-ups can be a major distraction while using our computers or browsing the internet. Users can, fortunately, disable such notifications and ad-related pop-ups on Windows. Windows 11 also include options to disable the...
technewstoday.com
Windows File Explorer Keeps Crashing? Try These 9 Fixes
Windows is not unfamiliar to many common errors, and issues with File Explorer is also one of them. However, there are variations of it. For instance, you might experience the Explorer crashing more often when simply moving or creating a new folder. Or while you’re merely surfing through the folders.
technewstoday.com
Windows Mail App Not Working? Try These 6 Fixes
If you are a Windows user, there’s a good chance that you use its built-in app Windows Mail to manage your email messages. Along with sending or receiving messages, the app even lets you add several other email services like Gmail, Outlook, Office 365, etc. While the app is...
technewstoday.com
Fix: Microsoft Windows Search Indexer High CPU
When you are searching for something on your Windows PC, Search Indexer is what makes the searching process faster and quicker. But it can be problematic when this service consumes a higher CPU and makes the entire computer sluggish. While we cannot overlook the fact that the CPU usage may...
technewstoday.com
Windows Update Failed to Install or Download? Here’s How to Fix It
It’s always a good idea to keep your Windows system fully updated, both to prevent unnecessary issues as well as to get new features on your system. However, sometimes Windows fails to download or install the update. It can occur due to various reasons such as issues with services,...
technewstoday.com
How to Fix Err Proxy Connection Failed Error
The “err_proxy_connection_failed” error on a web browser indicates a proxy setting that is not configured correctly. So, if you are a proxy user, you should know the exact proxy configuration from your service provider and learn how to set up a proxy server properly. Meanwhile, if you are...
technewstoday.com
9 Ways to Fix “Unidentified Network” or No Internet in Windows
The “Unidentified Network No Internet Access” error occurs due to both hardware and software-end causes. A bad network controller on your PC, the router, or any components in between the two can cause this connection problem. If you’re only facing the problem on one connection (Wi-Fi or Ethernet),...
technewstoday.com
How to Delete Files on iCloud
The free plan on iCloud only gives you 5 GB of storage, which is usually not enough to store all your data. You can upgrade the iCloud storage with a premium subscription plan anytime. But, if you want to maintain the free storage plan, the best option is to delete files or backups you don’t need regularly.
technewstoday.com
Microsoft Store Blocked in Windows 11? Here’s How to Fix it
Microsoft Store is used to install Microsoft-certified applications on your system. However, you may encounter the Microsoft Store is blocked error message when attempting to open it in Windows 11. This problem occurs if your policies prevent you from using the Microsoft Store app. Typically, a domain administrator will implement...
technewstoday.com
Google Chrome Sound Not Working? Here’s How to Fix It
When you have sound issues on Chrome, it most likely means either the sound isn’t coming from a particular Chrome tab or it’s disabled all over the Chrome app. In both cases, a misconfigured Chrome setting called “Don’t allow sites to play sound” is the major reason. So, using the correct settings should resolve the problem right away.
technewstoday.com
How to Fix “Adobe Flash Player is No Longer Supported” Error
If you’ve recently tried to access Adobe flash content, you have surely gotten the “Adobe flash player is no longer supported” error. It is because Adobe flash was deprecated in 2017 and officially shut down in 2020. However, there is a simple workaround to fixing this issue....
technewstoday.com
Fix: PCI Data Acquisition and Signal Processing Controller
While trying to clean install Windows or connect with other devices, the Device Manager might list PCI Data Acquisition and Signal Processing error with Yellow Exclamation Mark under Other devices. PCI drivers generally come bundled with the chipset drivers, but sometimes, the drivers can go missing or corrupted, or the...
technewstoday.com
How to Delete Hard Drive Partition on Mac
Partitioning a Mac’s hard drive splits the drive into multiple volumes. Each of these volumes has dedicated storage space, which most of us usually use to install a new OS or to manage our computer libraries. However, we can add all these volumes back together by deleting the partitions...
technewstoday.com
How to Pull IPs on Xbox?
The Xbox has a hefty network menu, allowing you to easily see and change your IP address. Seeing someone else’s IP is not as easy, though. We’re guiding you through both processes. In other words, we can teach you to find your IP and change your IP. And before that, we’re teaching you to find the IP address of another player. That way, you’ll be able to find your fellow gamers’ internet service providers and their actual location -not the full address, but their country of residence.
Comments / 0