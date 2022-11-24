ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamstown, WV

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Williamstown bests Doddridge in state semifinal

PARKERSBURG — No. 2 ranked Williamstown football created its own sequel to the “Fast and Furious” after defeating No. 11 Doddridge County, 53-21, in Friday’s Class A State Semifinal Game at Stadium Field. After punting on its first offensive series, the Yellowjackets responded by converting its...
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Lori breaks Ohio free throw record in Caldwell win

VINCENT — Twice before he had gotten very close to breaking the All-Time Ohio High School record for consecutive free throws made only to come up a bit short but Saturday night Caldwell senior Bede Lori made it happen when made his 69th consecutive free throw in Caldwell’s 72-66 win over Federal Hocking at The Clash at the Coliseum at Warren High School.
CALDWELL, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Fort Frye falls in Ohio state semi to Kirtland, 41-6

CANFIELD, Ohio — Tommy Gogolin went off for 357 rushing yards and Rocco Alfieri scored four touchdowns as Kirtland powered its way to a 41-6 victory over Fort Frye in the Division VI state semifinals Saturday at South Range High School. The Hornets (15-0) will play Marion Local (15-0)...
KIRTLAND, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

MYERS: WVU ends on a high note

Freshman running back Jaylen Anderson burst onto the scene in the final game of the 2022 season by breaking two third quarter touchdown runs of 54 and 57 yards within three minutes of playing time turning a deficit into an eventual upset of Oklahoma State 24-19. For much of the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Brown has 18 in Ohio's 72-58 victory against Alabama State

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Miles Brown scored 18 points as Ohio beat Alabama State 72-58 on Sunday. Brown was 7 of 10 shooting (4 for 7 from distance) for the Bobcats (3-3). AJ Clayton added 13 points while going 5 of 10 (1 for 4 from distance), and he also had 11 rebounds and three blocks. Ben Roderick recorded 11 points and shot 3 for 6 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line.
MONTGOMERY, AL
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Oklahoma State Gameday Prediction

Stillwater, Oklahoma – The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-7, 2-6) travel to play the Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-4, 4-4) in the final regular season game for both teams. Here’s how our experts think the game will play out today:. Clark Johnson, Senior Writer, The Voice of Morgantown. See y’all...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Bob Huggins Sits Alone in Third on All-Time Wins List

PORTLAND — With West Virginia’s 89-71 win over Portland State, WVU head coach Bob Huggins sits alone in third for all-time wins. Huggins, who now has 921 wins, tied UConn legend Jim Calhoun last Friday and passed him today. Calhoun won three national championships with the Huskies in...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

BREAKING: Update on AD Situation

West Virginia University is expected to announce their next athletic director sometime in the coming week. The school has conducted a nationwide search, and two names that have continuously come up are Rob Mullens of Oregon and Pat Chun of Washington State. However, it does not appear that either of...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

The Next Few Days Will Tell Us A Lot About the Future of West Virginia Football

Morgantown, West Virginia – Nothing has changed. Neal Brown still deserves to be fired. A win against an average Oklahoma State team with a terrible freshman quarterback doesn’t change the fact that West Virginia has three losing seasons in the past four years. It doesn’t change the fact that Neal Brown is 22-25 in four seasons. And it doesn’t change the fact that Neal Brown has been out-coached over and over again during his time with the Mountaineers.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTAP

This is Home: Racing against the odds

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Thursday we reported on the thousands that showed up for the 44th annual Parkersburg Turkey Trot. We heard from several people before the race and learned how, for some it is a tradition to run and walk each year. Kristin Lambert is a local race enthusiast...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Donald N. Harper

Donald N. Harper, 81, of Vienna passed away Nov. 24, 2022, at the Ohio Valley Health Care Center. He was born in Parkersburg on May 28, 1941, the son of the late Everett Lloyd and Loretta Singleton Harper. He was a U.S. Army veteran and was President of Everett L....
VIENNA, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Bernard Leroy Carpenter

Bernard Leroy Carpenter, 94, of Belpre, Ohio, went to his heavenly home Nov. 23, 2022. He was born on July 12, 1928, to Grace Pickering Carpenter and Joseph Emery Carpenter. He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Margaret Francis Carpenter and two brothers, Robert and Dana. They had three children Penny (John – deceased) of Vincent, Mary Yost (Jean) of Cutler and Bernard Eugene of Belpre. Seven grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren.
BELPRE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Alan Lee Holbert

Alan Lee Holbert, 65, of Fleming, Ohio, passed away on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at University Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio, following complications from open heart surgery. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at the Barlow Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, with Sam Edgell officiating. Visitation will be on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m.
FLEMING, OH

