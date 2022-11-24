Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Williamstown bests Doddridge in state semifinal
PARKERSBURG — No. 2 ranked Williamstown football created its own sequel to the “Fast and Furious” after defeating No. 11 Doddridge County, 53-21, in Friday’s Class A State Semifinal Game at Stadium Field. After punting on its first offensive series, the Yellowjackets responded by converting its...
WTAP
Williamstown defeats Doddridge County, advances to second straight Class A final
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the second straight season, the Williamstown Yellowjackets defeated Doddridge County in the Class A semifinals, and have clinched a trip to Wheeling Island Stadium for the state championship game. The Jackets took down the Bulldogs 53-21, after leading only 22-13 at halftime. The Jackets outscored...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Lori breaks Ohio free throw record in Caldwell win
VINCENT — Twice before he had gotten very close to breaking the All-Time Ohio High School record for consecutive free throws made only to come up a bit short but Saturday night Caldwell senior Bede Lori made it happen when made his 69th consecutive free throw in Caldwell’s 72-66 win over Federal Hocking at The Clash at the Coliseum at Warren High School.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Fort Frye falls in Ohio state semi to Kirtland, 41-6
CANFIELD, Ohio — Tommy Gogolin went off for 357 rushing yards and Rocco Alfieri scored four touchdowns as Kirtland powered its way to a 41-6 victory over Fort Frye in the Division VI state semifinals Saturday at South Range High School. The Hornets (15-0) will play Marion Local (15-0)...
WTAP
Parkersburg South defeats Hurricane, advances to first Class AAA championship since 2003
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The top-seeded Parkersburg South Patriots have advanced to the Super Six for the first time since 2003, as the Patriots knocked off the Hurricane Redskins 58-27 at the Erickson All-Sports Facility on Saturday. Hurricane led 13-7 after the first quarter, but it was all Parkersburg South...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
On to the Island!: Parkersburg South rips Hurricane, advances to Class AAA title game
PARKERSBURG — Barely a glitch throughout the regular season and postseason, Parkersburg South’s offense received a major boost from its brethren on the defensive side of the ball during Saturday afternoon’s Class AAA state semifinal game with fourth-ranked Hurricane. After falling behind for the first time in...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
MYERS: WVU ends on a high note
Freshman running back Jaylen Anderson burst onto the scene in the final game of the 2022 season by breaking two third quarter touchdown runs of 54 and 57 yards within three minutes of playing time turning a deficit into an eventual upset of Oklahoma State 24-19. For much of the...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Brown has 18 in Ohio's 72-58 victory against Alabama State
ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Miles Brown scored 18 points as Ohio beat Alabama State 72-58 on Sunday. Brown was 7 of 10 shooting (4 for 7 from distance) for the Bobcats (3-3). AJ Clayton added 13 points while going 5 of 10 (1 for 4 from distance), and he also had 11 rebounds and three blocks. Ben Roderick recorded 11 points and shot 3 for 6 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line.
WDTV
High School Football Playoff Highlights - Semifinals
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Our final two area teams were in action last night in the semifinals of the West Virginia state football playoffs. View Highlights below.
Parkersburg, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Parkersburg. The Hurricane High School football team will have a game with Parkersburg South High School on November 26, 2022, 10:30:00. The Martinsburg High School football team will have a game with Huntington High School on November 26, 2022, 10:30:00.
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Oklahoma State Gameday Prediction
Stillwater, Oklahoma – The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-7, 2-6) travel to play the Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-4, 4-4) in the final regular season game for both teams. Here’s how our experts think the game will play out today:. Clark Johnson, Senior Writer, The Voice of Morgantown. See y’all...
wvsportsnow.com
Bob Huggins Sits Alone in Third on All-Time Wins List
PORTLAND — With West Virginia’s 89-71 win over Portland State, WVU head coach Bob Huggins sits alone in third for all-time wins. Huggins, who now has 921 wins, tied UConn legend Jim Calhoun last Friday and passed him today. Calhoun won three national championships with the Huskies in...
voiceofmotown.com
BREAKING: Update on AD Situation
West Virginia University is expected to announce their next athletic director sometime in the coming week. The school has conducted a nationwide search, and two names that have continuously come up are Rob Mullens of Oregon and Pat Chun of Washington State. However, it does not appear that either of...
voiceofmotown.com
The Next Few Days Will Tell Us A Lot About the Future of West Virginia Football
Morgantown, West Virginia – Nothing has changed. Neal Brown still deserves to be fired. A win against an average Oklahoma State team with a terrible freshman quarterback doesn’t change the fact that West Virginia has three losing seasons in the past four years. It doesn’t change the fact that Neal Brown is 22-25 in four seasons. And it doesn’t change the fact that Neal Brown has been out-coached over and over again during his time with the Mountaineers.
WTAP
This is Home: Racing against the odds
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Thursday we reported on the thousands that showed up for the 44th annual Parkersburg Turkey Trot. We heard from several people before the race and learned how, for some it is a tradition to run and walk each year. Kristin Lambert is a local race enthusiast...
WATCH: Neal Brown's Postgame Locker Room Speech After Beating Oklahoma State
The West Virginia Mountaineers ended the 2022 season on a high note by snapping a seven-game losing streak to Oklahoma State with a 24-19 win over the Cowboys Saturday afternoon. Following the game, the WVU Football Twitter account posted a video of head coach Neal Brown giving his postgame speech...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Donald N. Harper
Donald N. Harper, 81, of Vienna passed away Nov. 24, 2022, at the Ohio Valley Health Care Center. He was born in Parkersburg on May 28, 1941, the son of the late Everett Lloyd and Loretta Singleton Harper. He was a U.S. Army veteran and was President of Everett L....
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Bernard Leroy Carpenter
Bernard Leroy Carpenter, 94, of Belpre, Ohio, went to his heavenly home Nov. 23, 2022. He was born on July 12, 1928, to Grace Pickering Carpenter and Joseph Emery Carpenter. He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Margaret Francis Carpenter and two brothers, Robert and Dana. They had three children Penny (John – deceased) of Vincent, Mary Yost (Jean) of Cutler and Bernard Eugene of Belpre. Seven grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Alan Lee Holbert
Alan Lee Holbert, 65, of Fleming, Ohio, passed away on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at University Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio, following complications from open heart surgery. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at the Barlow Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, with Sam Edgell officiating. Visitation will be on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m.
WTRF
Power outages across portions of the Northern Panhandle of West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The early slate of showers and thunderstorms Sunday had enough energy to produce some breezy winds that resulted in power outages across our area. Residents across Tyler and Wetzel county who have First Energy as their electric providers are reporting upwards of 2000 residents without power.
