ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Luka Doncic On Jayson Tatum: "He's Not The Future Face Of The League, He Already Is."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
FadeawayWorld.net
FadeawayWorld.net
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=289pEM_0jM5Wxkz00

Luka Doncic has said that Jayson Tatum is already among the faces of the league after another excellent performance.

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum put a show on during the Dallas Mavericks' loss to the Boston Celtics. While Doncic had a sensational 42-point game on good efficiency, the all-around talent on the Celtics, coupled with Jayson Tatum scoring 37 points of his own meant that the Mavs stood no chance in a 112-125 loss.

Doncic has gotten the better of Tatum in head-to-head matches despite Tatum being on the contending Celtics while Luka has carried a worse Mavericks team to wins. These include 2 sensational buzzer-beaters to snatch victory away from the Celtics and a 16-point comeback when they clashed in March 2022. Doncic called Tatum and Jaylen Brown the best duo in the NBA prior to the game.

After this game, Doncic heaped heavy praise on Tatum by calling him an MVP and one of the faces of the league.

Luka is 5-3 in the regular season against Tatum. He has scored under 30 in 3 of these games, with the first 2 coming in his rookie season and the third being a 28-point performance from last season.

The Dallas Mavericks Need To Learn From The Boston Celtics

This loss for the Mavs shows a glaring change of fortunes for these teams since their last encounter in March. At that time, the Mavs and the Celts had the two best records in 2022 and a playoff-caliber matchup, ending with the Mavs completing a massive comeback for the upset win.

The Celtics have actively surrounded Jayson Tatum with a contending core every season of his career. That's why Tatum has been to 3 Conference Finals despite being drafted only one year before Luka. Doncic has dismissed the idea of him leaving the Mavs if help doesn't come, but it is always a possibility.

The Mavericks' supporting cast didn't show up as Luka was left doing everything for the Mavs once again. Meanwhile, Tatum could punctuate his team's great night with a monster individual performance that has swayed many people to bring Tatum into the MVP conversation .

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Commercial Appeal

Why Ja Morant credited Derrick Rose after Memphis Grizzlies' win over Knicks

Pictures of Derrick Rose still hang around Memphis. Whether it's in FedExForum or a restaurant like Ching's Hot Wings, Rose's one season as a Memphis Tigers point guard is etched into the city's history. Ja Morant is now doing the same thing for the Memphis Grizzlies. The similarities between Morant and Rose go far beyond being two of the most celebrated point guards to ever play in Memphis. ...
MEMPHIS, TN
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FadeawayWorld.net

FadeawayWorld.net

New York, NY
15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FadeawayWorld.net provides the top news, rumors and highlights across the NBA.

 https://fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy