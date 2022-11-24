Luka Doncic On Jayson Tatum: "He's Not The Future Face Of The League, He Already Is."

Luka Doncic has said that Jayson Tatum is already among the faces of the league after another excellent performance.

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum put a show on during the Dallas Mavericks' loss to the Boston Celtics. While Doncic had a sensational 42-point game on good efficiency, the all-around talent on the Celtics, coupled with Jayson Tatum scoring 37 points of his own meant that the Mavs stood no chance in a 112-125 loss.

Doncic has gotten the better of Tatum in head-to-head matches despite Tatum being on the contending Celtics while Luka has carried a worse Mavericks team to wins. These include 2 sensational buzzer-beaters to snatch victory away from the Celtics and a 16-point comeback when they clashed in March 2022. Doncic called Tatum and Jaylen Brown the best duo in the NBA prior to the game.

After this game, Doncic heaped heavy praise on Tatum by calling him an MVP and one of the faces of the league.

Luka is 5-3 in the regular season against Tatum. He has scored under 30 in 3 of these games, with the first 2 coming in his rookie season and the third being a 28-point performance from last season.

The Dallas Mavericks Need To Learn From The Boston Celtics

This loss for the Mavs shows a glaring change of fortunes for these teams since their last encounter in March. At that time, the Mavs and the Celts had the two best records in 2022 and a playoff-caliber matchup, ending with the Mavs completing a massive comeback for the upset win.

The Celtics have actively surrounded Jayson Tatum with a contending core every season of his career. That's why Tatum has been to 3 Conference Finals despite being drafted only one year before Luka. Doncic has dismissed the idea of him leaving the Mavs if help doesn't come, but it is always a possibility.

The Mavericks' supporting cast didn't show up as Luka was left doing everything for the Mavs once again. Meanwhile, Tatum could punctuate his team's great night with a monster individual performance that has swayed many people to bring Tatum into the MVP conversation .

