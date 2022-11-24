ESA edges Ascension for State Farm Invitational Title
Boys Basketball Scores
ESA 59, Ascension 52
Clark 65, Church Point 28
Crowley 44, Sacred Heart 31
Jeanerette 47, Hanson Memorial 41
Mamou 49, Elton 47
Ville Platte 57, French Settlement 55
