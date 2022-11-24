ESA edges Ascension for State Farm Invitational Title

Boys Basketball Scores

ESA 59, Ascension 52

Clark 65, Church Point 28

Crowley 44, Sacred Heart 31

Jeanerette 47, Hanson Memorial 41

Mamou 49, Elton 47

Ville Platte 57, French Settlement 55

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel