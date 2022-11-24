Read full article on original website
Orange Park Police Department searching for suspect involved in Bestbet shootingZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Woman Disappears After Police Breakup Domestic DisputeStill UnsolvedGreen Cove Springs, FL
Season Recap: Clay High Blue Devils finish third in districtAnthony SalazarGreen Cove Springs, FL
Oakleaf, Orange Park, Fleming Island high schools rank top 3 in Marching Band State ChampionshipZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Jacksonville man faces charges of grand theft from Clay County Walmart, drug possessionZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Light the World Giving Machine goes live in St. Augustine
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — After visits to New York’s Rockefeller Plaza and London’s Hyde Park in seasons past, the world-famous Light the World Mobile Giving Machine is set to open to the public in historic St. Augustine this Saturday 10 a.m. at Castillo Drive. >>> STREAM ACTION...
travelawaits.com
This Florida City’s Amazing Lights Make It A Magical Holiday Destination
The city of lights is back at it again, but we’re not talking about Paris. Florida has its own little city of lights for the holidays, and it’s one of the country’s biggest and most spectacular displays. St. Augustine, Florida, has launched its annual event that will...
First Coast News
List: Holiday events across the First Coast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — It's the most wonderful time of the year! Are you already in the holiday spirit?. First Coast News has put together a list of holiday events that will delight even The Grinch himself. From stunning light displays, to themed events and photo-ops with Santa, we think...
flaglernewsweekly.com
A Ballet of Boats: 2022 Holiday Boat Parade Holds Record as Largest Community Boat Parade in Florida
At about five o’clock, it begins: a sedate drift of boats scattering lights across the water in Palm Coast’s Cimarron Basin. It is the beginning of the Palm Coast Boat Parade, this year on December 3. As twilight deepens the sky, more boats begin to draw into the gathering area, captains and crews exchanging hearty greetings as they glide past one another in polite aquatic do-si-dos. Along the Intracoastal Waterway even more boats have assembled. This year more than 65 boats are expected, still holding the record for the largest community lighted boat parade in Florida.
The Best Places in Florida to Experience the Christmas Spirit, According to Southern Living
Some might think that Florida is not the place you want to be at Christmastime. After all, you likely won't see any snow. And temperatures may feel slightly cool, but not cold. But that doesn't mean that Florida does not know how to celebrate Christmas or create the atmosphere that makes Christmas special.
nomadlawyer.org
St Augustine Beach :Take all Your Worries to this beach and Wave Them GoodBye
Located on the east coast of Florida, St Augustine Beach is known for its wide, Atlantic Ocean-facing beaches. While the city is small, there are a number of places to visit. From the Ocean Pier, which offers fishing, to the Nature Trail at Ocean Hammock Park, there’s something for everyone.
‘Fame,’ ‘Flashdance’ singer Irene Cara dies at Florida home
Singer Irene Cara has died at her Florida home at the age of 63, according to her publicist.
This Might Be the Most Magical Ice Skating Rink in all of Florida
There are few things quite as magical as gliding through the ice during the holiday season and Florida offers one of the best and most festive ice skating rinks in the country located right in Pinellas County. Keep reading to learn more.
This Is Florida's Best Cake Shop
LoveFood has the scoop on the best cake shop in every state.
First Coast News
Middleburg grower has concerns of Christmas tree farm shortage across Florida
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — Whether the tree is big and tall or short and wide, Mike Songer believes there is a Christmas tree for any family. He admits, he'll have a few "ugly" trees on his farm, but his customers will claim it as their 'Charlie Brown Tree'. Songer's Tree Farm has been around for nearly 40 years and at this point, his job is not considered work but a way of life.
fox13news.com
Sometimes live news doesn't go as planned, on Good Day Tampa Bay
It was a beautiful setup, then it all fell apart. Russell Rhodes really knows his Black Friday shopping traditions. Unfortunately, that's not what we were doing. As usual, the weather man (Jim Weber, this time) saved the day.
2 Cities in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Florida were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
WSVN-TV
RV eviction trouble for mobile home residents in Florida Keys
(WSVN) - They were told they have less than three months to pack up and leave the RV parks they have called home for years. But for many of the residents, just driving off is not an option. Here’s Kevin Ozebek with tonight’s 7 Investigates. Their favorite feature...
What You Need to Know Before Moving to Florida
Florida is famous for its weather, diverse culture, and beautiful sights. It quickly became the place to be during the pandemic. However, life isn’t always rainbows and butterflies in the South. Most of Florida is extremely hot throughout the summer, crime rates are higher than the national average, and the state is particularly vulnerable to climate change. Americans are still flocking to Florida to get their time in the sunshine.
Citrus County Chronicle
Run in at local eatery turns violent; two arrested
Tensions boiled over last Saturday at the Boil Yard in Crystal River and now two people are facing felony charges in which one person allegedly used a firearm to strike one person repeatedly in the head. William E. Hunter, 50, of Crystal River, was arrested and charged with one count...
fox35orlando.com
Here's when you can watch the next rocket launch from Florida's Space Coast
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. - After weather scrubbed the launch this week, SpaceX will try again this Saturday to send a resupply mission to the International Space Station from Florida. The space agency's Falcon 9 rocket launch of Dragon's 26th Commercial Resupply Services (CRS-26) mission is set to lift off...
Florida woman seeks $5 million in suit over microwavable mac and cheese
A Florida woman is suing the Kraft Heinz Food Company for $5 million, claiming they misled the public about the time it takes to prepare Velveeta microwavable mac and cheese cups.
Global Climate Change Could Impact Florida Real Estate Market
Changes in global climate impacting Florida real estate.Photo byPhoto by Pixabay. In recent times, the world has experienced climate change. It has affected the real estate market in so many ways. From rising prices to a decline in popularity in some regions, the impact of weather and climate change has been significant in the last couple of years. There is no mistake about the effect climate change has on communities worldwide. There are plenty of examples, from the heavy rainfall resulting in widespread flooding and landslides in the Netherlands, Florida, Australia, and vast tracks of the US to the ferocious wildfires and droughts in Greece, Australia, and California. Also, areas like Europe record the hottest temperature of 48.8 degrees Celsius. Unfortunately, the truth is that climate risks are mostly underestimated and mispriced, especially by participants in real estate markets.
St. Johns County man faces 15 counts of felony possession of obscene materials
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office arrests 20-year-old Aaron Charles Seidle for 15 counts of felony possession of obscene materials, according to the warrant affidavit. In May of this year, a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children began an investigation...
Body of missing bicyclist found in Guana River State Park
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Deputies said the body of a missing bicyclist was found in Guana River State Park on the park Tuesday afternoon. The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office identified the bicyclist as Mark Meihofer, 57, of Ponte Vedra. SJSO said no foul play was suspected, but deputies are waiting on an autopsy to determine the official cause of death.
