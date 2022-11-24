Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Ohio State improves to 3-0, cruises to 86-56 win over OhioThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Stain from the Decomposed Body of Margaret Schilling That Could Never Be Cleanedjustpene50Athens, OH
Exploring the old Anchorage Mansion.Rooted ExpeditionsAnchorage, AK
Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Arthur Wayne Bargeloh
Arthur Wayne Bargeloh, 85, of Mineral Wells died Nov. 26, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born on April 16, 1937, in Mineral Wells, WV, and was the son of the late John “Mason” and Stella Jackson Bargeloh. Wayne graduated from Parkersburg High School with...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
R. David Goode
R. David Goode, 81, passed away peacefully on Nov. 24, 2022, near his home in Parkersburg, WV. His final days were spent surrounded by his family which he loved so much. He was born on June 19, 1941, to Ralph and Helen (Moore) Goode in Lincoln County, WV. He graduated from Duval High School in Griffithsville, WV in 1959 before going on to graduate from West Virginia University School of Journalism. He was a lifelong fan of the WVU Mountaineers.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
William C. Kuryla
On Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, William C. Kuryla, loving husband, father, grandfather and community leader, passed peacefully from this life in the arms of his eldest son, Paul, and his wife, Darla. Bill Kuryla was born on Sept.. 3, 1934, to V.A. and Helen Kuryla. He grew up in Cuyahoga...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Harold Jackson Nay
Harold Jackson Nay, 89, of Davisville, WV, went home to be with Jesus on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. Born on March 27, 1933, in Palestine, WV, Jack was the eighth of twelve children born to Grover and Bernice Nay. He was preceded in death by his son Mitchell Nay. Survivors...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Alan Lee Holbert
Alan Lee Holbert, 65, of Fleming, Ohio, passed away on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at University Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio, following complications from open heart surgery. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at the Barlow Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, with Sam Edgell officiating. Visitation will be on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Bernard Leroy Carpenter
Bernard Leroy Carpenter, 94, of Belpre, Ohio, went to his heavenly home Nov. 23, 2022. He was born on July 12, 1928, to Grace Pickering Carpenter and Joseph Emery Carpenter. He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Margaret Francis Carpenter and two brothers, Robert and Dana. They had three children Penny (John – deceased) of Vincent, Mary Yost (Jean) of Cutler and Bernard Eugene of Belpre. Seven grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Laura Luella Carver
Laura Luella Carver, 77, of Parkersburg passed away Nov. 20, 2022, with the compassionate care of Marietta Memorial Hospital. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Charlotte Joan Cooper
Charlotte Joan Cooper, 90, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 5, 1932, in Parkersburg, WV. A daughter of the late George A. and Pauline V. Watson Life. She graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1950...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Donald Lee Harper
Donald Lee Harper, 81, Vienna, died on Nov 24, 2022, at Ohio Valley Health Care. Arrangements are pending at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Thomas G. Amos
Thomas G. Amos, 68, of Marietta, died on Nov. 24, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Downtown PKB’s Stevens to share her story at West Virginia University at Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG — The executive director of Downtown PKB will speak at the WVU Parkersburg Professional Studies Division’s Fall Speaker Series from 12:15-1 p.m. Nov. 30 in the College Theater. Amanda Stevens became executive director of Downtown PKB in September 2021. Before that, she held two positions at Artsbridge,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mary Margaret Fish
Mary Margaret Fish, 77, of Marietta died on Nov. 23, 2022. Services are 11 a.m. Monday at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta. Burial will follow in East Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Monday.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
The Bigger Picture: Mid-Ohio Valley residents, visitors turn out for Small Business Saturday
MARIETTA — Little Hocking resident Elizabeth Bennett planned to support local businesses Saturday and take her time doing so. “I’m going to make my pass through the shops and however long it takes, it takes,” she said as she walked along Front Street in Marietta. “I’m in no hurry today.”
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Teen of the Week: Parkersburg’s Abby Hines struts her stuff
PARKERSBURG — Seventeen-year-old Abby Hines has been dancing at Gel’s Dance Centre since the age of 4. Hines started competitive dance at the age of 7 following encouragement from her parents, to bring her out of her shell. “I was a very shy child, so I think my...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down
UP: To the volunteers who helped prepare this year’s Thanksgiving dinners for organizations such as the Salvation Army or many local churches. In a week-long effort, volunteers prepared food and put together take-away or delivery boxes for hundreds of people. “I think it is important for the Salvation Army to do, because Thanksgiving is such a big day for families and there are many people who don’t have families to gather with,” said Captain Marjorie Rowe, Corps Officer for the Parkersburg Salvation Army. “If we can give them a good solid meal for Thanksgiving then we are going to do it.” Such a sentiment likely holds true for all the organizations and volunteers who fed folks across the Mid-Ohio Valley. For that, we are thankful.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Fort Frye falls in Ohio state semi to Kirtland, 41-6
CANFIELD, Ohio — Tommy Gogolin went off for 357 rushing yards and Rocco Alfieri scored four touchdowns as Kirtland powered its way to a 41-6 victory over Fort Frye in the Division VI state semifinals Saturday at South Range High School. The Hornets (15-0) will play Marion Local (15-0)...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Faith Calendar
A revival with Brother George Griffis will be held 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 4 and 7 p.m. Dec. 5-7 at the Pleasant View Baptist Church, 2176 Pettyvlle Road. Leah Griffis will sing and play the piano. * Tri-County Revival. Doug Eccles will be the guest speaker at the...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Lori breaks Ohio free throw record in Caldwell win
VINCENT — Twice before he had gotten very close to breaking the All-Time Ohio High School record for consecutive free throws made only to come up a bit short but Saturday night Caldwell senior Bede Lori made it happen when made his 69th consecutive free throw in Caldwell’s 72-66 win over Federal Hocking at The Clash at the Coliseum at Warren High School.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Harriet Tubman documentary premieres at Glenville State University
GLENVILLE — The documentary “Harriet Tubman: Visions of Freedom” has debuted at Glenville State University. Held in Glenville State’s Fine Arts Center Auditorium, the Oct. 28 event drew nearly 70 attendees. Glenville State was one of two college’s in the state chosen as a premiere site.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
First Lutheran announces annual candlelight Compline services for Advent
PARKERSBURG — Candlelight Compline services will begin 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at First Lutheran Church, 1701 19th St. The Advent season is annually celebrated with Compline services each Wednesday prior to Christmas and will continue Dec. 7, 14 and 21. A ‘minimal meal’ of soup and bread will be shared at 6 p.m. preceding the services.
Comments / 0