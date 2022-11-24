UP: To the volunteers who helped prepare this year’s Thanksgiving dinners for organizations such as the Salvation Army or many local churches. In a week-long effort, volunteers prepared food and put together take-away or delivery boxes for hundreds of people. “I think it is important for the Salvation Army to do, because Thanksgiving is such a big day for families and there are many people who don’t have families to gather with,” said Captain Marjorie Rowe, Corps Officer for the Parkersburg Salvation Army. “If we can give them a good solid meal for Thanksgiving then we are going to do it.” Such a sentiment likely holds true for all the organizations and volunteers who fed folks across the Mid-Ohio Valley. For that, we are thankful.

PARKERSBURG, WV ・ 17 HOURS AGO