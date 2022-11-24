ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
ClutchPoints

Celtics handed worrisome Jayson Tatum injury news

The Boston Celtics are taking a cautious approach to Jayson Tatum’s sprained left ankle, and rightfully so. The team released its injury report for Sunday’s game against the Washington Wizards on Saturday, with the superstar forward listed as out due to his balky left ankle. Tatum was questionable...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Celtics exec Brad Stevens breaks silence on Jaylen Brown backlash over Kyrie Irving, Kanye West support

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown has been on the receiving end of some heavy criticism over his decision to offer his support for both Kyrie Irving and Kanye West over their respective antisemitic scandals. Brown initially called for understanding after Ye blatantly took shots at Jewish people on Twitter, while the Celtics All-Star has stood behind Kyrie following the latter’s decision to push an antisemitic movie on social media as well as during his subsequent suspension. Unsurprisingly, Brown has taken a lot of stick for his supposed unwillingness to stand up against hate and racism.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics president Brad Stevens speaks on Jaylen Brown's recent entanglements in Ye, Kyrie scandals

Star Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown is no stranger to using his platform for good but has recently found some of his social media activity under scrutiny for ties to people promoting hateful views. This caught the attention of Boston Globe sportswriter Dan Shaughnessy, who wrote that he has “no interest in reading or hearing (Brown’s) well-intentioned words promoting social justice and spreading love” after the incidents in question.
BOSTON, MA
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Pacers Trade Features Myles Turner

Things are not always as they seem. That’s as true for NBA teams as it is for anyone else. Every team enters a season with expectations. Still, every year, teams both exceed and fall short of those expectations. For example, look at the Indiana Pacers this season. Mot expected...
NBC Sports Chicago

Former Bull Markkanen on Utah: 'I'm smarter now'

The way Lauri Markkanen sees things, success doesn’t typically come without struggle. So while his four seasons with the Chicago Bulls definitely produced some highs, they also featured trying times. And all those experiences, both high and low, helped form who he is today. “I have very good memories...
CHICAGO, IL
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Lakers Trade Features Zach LaVine

Sometimes, the decision you don’t make ends up being the best decision of all. NBA teams need to practice similar patience. Let’s say somebody you love offends you. You start writing a text to really let them have it. Before you hit send, you get a follow-up: “OMG. I actually meant this!”. Now, you’re glad you didn’t send that text.
NBC Sports Chicago

10 observations: Dach scores SO winner in return to Chicago

The Blackhawks fell to the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 in a shootout at the United Center on Friday for their sixth straight defeat. 1. Kirby Dach returned to the United Center for the first time since being traded to Montreal over the offseason, and he scored the game-winner in a shootout then put his hand to his ear to the Blackhawks fans. That had to feel good. I think he's really benefiting from the change of scenery. He put a lot of pressure on himself in Chicago, but with the Canadiens, Dach is in a situation where he can start fresh, play free and grow with some of the younger players like Cole Caufield, Juraj Slafkovsky and Nick Suzuki.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Hawks appear to hold players-only meeting after 7th straight loss

The Blackhawks' locker room was closed for 15 minutes after Sunday's 7-2 loss to Winnipeg, and it appears the team had a mini players-only meeting. Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews was at his stall ready to face the media when the doors finally opened and respectfully declined to share any details, but the frustration is clearly starting to boil over after Chicago lost its seventh straight game.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

