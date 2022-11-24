Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Proposal Will Give Alabama Residents Fitting The Eligibility Rules HundredsC. HeslopAlabama State
14 Krispy Kreme stores to close nationwide in 2023Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago to issue one time $500 relief payments to eligible residentsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Village of Hoffman Estates recognizes Sewa Diwali Food Drive in City Council Board MeetingJignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Celtics handed worrisome Jayson Tatum injury news
The Boston Celtics are taking a cautious approach to Jayson Tatum’s sprained left ankle, and rightfully so. The team released its injury report for Sunday’s game against the Washington Wizards on Saturday, with the superstar forward listed as out due to his balky left ankle. Tatum was questionable...
Celtics exec Brad Stevens breaks silence on Jaylen Brown backlash over Kyrie Irving, Kanye West support
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown has been on the receiving end of some heavy criticism over his decision to offer his support for both Kyrie Irving and Kanye West over their respective antisemitic scandals. Brown initially called for understanding after Ye blatantly took shots at Jewish people on Twitter, while the Celtics All-Star has stood behind Kyrie following the latter’s decision to push an antisemitic movie on social media as well as during his subsequent suspension. Unsurprisingly, Brown has taken a lot of stick for his supposed unwillingness to stand up against hate and racism.
Celtics president Brad Stevens speaks on Jaylen Brown's recent entanglements in Ye, Kyrie scandals
Star Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown is no stranger to using his platform for good but has recently found some of his social media activity under scrutiny for ties to people promoting hateful views. This caught the attention of Boston Globe sportswriter Dan Shaughnessy, who wrote that he has “no interest in reading or hearing (Brown’s) well-intentioned words promoting social justice and spreading love” after the incidents in question.
Dejounte Murray called Rockets' Jabari Smith 'too small' in skirmish before Hawks finish big upset
Dejounte Murray and the Atlanta Hawks were involved in a minor altercation against the Houston Rockets on Friday evening. The back-and-forth was mostly involved around Murray and Houston rookie forward Jabari Smith Jr. Murray hit a 3-pointer against Smith, and Smith said Murray tapped him on the head after the shot.
This Bulls-Pacers Trade Features Myles Turner
Things are not always as they seem. That’s as true for NBA teams as it is for anyone else. Every team enters a season with expectations. Still, every year, teams both exceed and fall short of those expectations. For example, look at the Indiana Pacers this season. Mot expected...
This Bulls-Jazz Trade Features DeMar DeRozan
There are a lot of different ways to play basketball. That’s even true at the NBA level. Look around the league, and you’ll see plenty of styles of play. it’s part of what makes the sport and the league, so wonderful. Some teams play through a star...
Fields didn't have 'strength' to protect himself, perform vs. Jets
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ -- Justin Fields took the field at MetLife Stadium roughly two hours before Sunday's kick-off between the Bears and the New York Jets. The second-year quarterback threw some light passes as he tested out his separated left shoulder. The Bears said all week that Fields would have...
NBA Insider Gives An Update On Lonzo Ball's Potential Return Date
A Chicago Bulls insider has given an update on when Lonzo Ball might finally return from his devastating injury.
Jayson Tatum's Status For Hornets-Celtics Game
Jayson Tatum is not on the injury report for Monday's game between the Charlotte Hornets and Boston Celtics.
Did D’Angelo Russell take swipe at teammate Rudy Gobert following loss?
Rudy Gobert continues to look like the least popular guy in the NBA, even among his own teammates. The Minnesota Timberwolves fell in a tight one on Friday to the Charlotte Hornets, who are in 13th place in the East and currently playing without All-Star guard LaMelo Ball. The 110-108 loss dropped the Timberwolves to 10-9 on the season.
Houston Astros add to embarrassment of riches with Jose Abreu signing
The Houston Astros, fresh off winning their second World Series title, have made a big free agency signing aimed at
3 takeaways from the Chicago Bulls’ 123-119 road loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder
DeMar DeRozan scored 30 points but the Bulls lost 123-119 against the Thunder in overtime.
Former Bull Markkanen on Utah: 'I'm smarter now'
The way Lauri Markkanen sees things, success doesn’t typically come without struggle. So while his four seasons with the Chicago Bulls definitely produced some highs, they also featured trying times. And all those experiences, both high and low, helped form who he is today. “I have very good memories...
This Bulls-Lakers Trade Features Zach LaVine
Sometimes, the decision you don’t make ends up being the best decision of all. NBA teams need to practice similar patience. Let’s say somebody you love offends you. You start writing a text to really let them have it. Before you hit send, you get a follow-up: “OMG. I actually meant this!”. Now, you’re glad you didn’t send that text.
10 observations: Dach scores SO winner in return to Chicago
The Blackhawks fell to the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 in a shootout at the United Center on Friday for their sixth straight defeat. 1. Kirby Dach returned to the United Center for the first time since being traded to Montreal over the offseason, and he scored the game-winner in a shootout then put his hand to his ear to the Blackhawks fans. That had to feel good. I think he's really benefiting from the change of scenery. He put a lot of pressure on himself in Chicago, but with the Canadiens, Dach is in a situation where he can start fresh, play free and grow with some of the younger players like Cole Caufield, Juraj Slafkovsky and Nick Suzuki.
Williams gets starry-eyed talking about improved game
The conversation began with a focus on Patrick Williams’ improved 3-point shooting and what happened for it to jump from 35.3 percent on 2.4 attempts per game in October to 50 percent on 3.3 attempts this month. As often happens with a player known on the Chicago Bulls for...
Hawks appear to hold players-only meeting after 7th straight loss
The Blackhawks' locker room was closed for 15 minutes after Sunday's 7-2 loss to Winnipeg, and it appears the team had a mini players-only meeting. Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews was at his stall ready to face the media when the doors finally opened and respectfully declined to share any details, but the frustration is clearly starting to boil over after Chicago lost its seventh straight game.
Fields' absence felt by Bears in blowout loss vs. Jets
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ -- Justin Fields has been the rising tide to lift all the Bears' boats this season. Even when the Bears' defense was getting torched by the Dolphins, roasted by the Cowboys, and ripped apart by the Lions, Fields gave the Bears a chance to win. With Fields...
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0