The Blackhawks fell to the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 in a shootout at the United Center on Friday for their sixth straight defeat. 1. Kirby Dach returned to the United Center for the first time since being traded to Montreal over the offseason, and he scored the game-winner in a shootout then put his hand to his ear to the Blackhawks fans. That had to feel good. I think he's really benefiting from the change of scenery. He put a lot of pressure on himself in Chicago, but with the Canadiens, Dach is in a situation where he can start fresh, play free and grow with some of the younger players like Cole Caufield, Juraj Slafkovsky and Nick Suzuki.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO