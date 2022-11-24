Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
Roman Reigns Names WWE Opponent He Was Most Nervous To Face
In an interview with The Ringer, Roman Reigns noted that he was the most nervous when facing his cousin Jey Uso at WWE Clash of the Champions 2020. The reason for that is due to him believing Jey could be a main-eventer and his desire to make him look good. He said,
ringsidenews.com
Paige VanZant Tries To Break The Internet In Cheeky Photo Drop
Paige VanZant is a very big name in the world of combat sports, largely due to how she looks and not how she competed in the Octagon. VanZant knows what fans want to see and she makes sure to provide it at every given opportunity. In fact, VanZant once again tried to break the internet with her latest thirst trap.
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Doesn’t Care About His Position In The Bloodline After WWE Survivor Series WarGames
Sami Zayn has over-delivered at every gimmick he was given in WWE for well over 8 years now, and the results speak for themselves. Whether it be a babyface or a heel, Zayn will do his best to get himself over with the fans. Following what happened at WWE Survivor Series WarGames, Zayn made it clear he doesn’t care about his position in The Bloodline.
ewrestlingnews.com
Maria Kanellis Reveals Why The Kingdom Decided To Sign With AEW
During a recent interview with Just Alyx, AEW wrestler Maria Kanellis commented on The Kingdom deciding to sign with All Elite Wrestling, how it’s been working with Tony Khan so far, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On why they signed with AEW:...
Scottie Pippen's Ex-Wife And Michael Jordan's Son Went On A Date And Got Screamed At By A Fan In Viral Video
Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen went on a date and got heckled by an overly enthusiastic fan.
wrestleview.com
WWE Hall of Famer returns to the ring for the first time in 12 years, wins trios match
WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat wrestled on Sunday night at the Big Time Wrestling event held at the Dalton Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. Steamboat, who wrestled for the first time in 12 years, teamed with ROH, AAA and NJPW World Tag Team Champions FTR in a trios match against Nick Aldis, Jay Lethal and Brock Anderson (with Arn Anderson). Steamboat and FTR picked up the win when they applied figure four leg-locks on Aldis, Lethal and Anderson, making all of them tap out.
wrestlinginc.com
Braun Strowman Suffers First Loss Since WWE Return, SmackDown World Cup Finals Set
In an upset of monstrous proportions, Braun Strowman suffered a pinfall loss to Ricochet in the semi-final of the "SmackDown" World Cup on Friday's show, his first defeat since returning to WWE in September. As a result, Ricochet advanced to the final of the tourney, where he will wrestle Santos Escobar, who defeated Butch in the other semi-final bout earlier in the show.
DWTS fans stunned after Len Goodman snaps at Tyra Banks for her ‘annoying’ commentary in ‘cringe’ live TV moment
DANCING With the Stars host Tyra Banks has ruffled judge Len Goodman's feathers according to viewers following an awkward exchange. The head-turning moment occurred after Charli D'amelio and Mark Ballas had wrapped up performing their Argentine Tango to a thunderous ovation from fans. As Charli and Mark listened in on...
wrestleview.com
Big Title Change At WWE Survivor Series
Austin Theory is the new WWE United States Champion. Theory defeated Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley in a three-way to win the Championship for a second time at Saturday’s Survivor Series WarGames event. Rollins had held the U.S. Title for 47 days, defeating Lashley on the October 10 episode...
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Gives Fans An Update After Major Surgery
American Pickers star Danielle Colby has been resting after having a hysterectomy to remove her uterus after experiencing “incredibly painful” uterine fibroids. The 46-year-old has been sharing more about her surgery and her recovery process with fans and thanked everyone for their well wishes. Danielle seems to be...
WWE Survivor Series WarGames live results: The Bloodline vs. Team Brutes
WarGames makes its main roster debut at Saturday's PPV from Boston.
wrestlinginc.com
Result Of Team Bianca Vs. Team Damage CTRL Survivor Series: WarGames Match
Saturday night's WWE Survivor Series: WarGames is the final main roster premium live event of the year for WWE. Tonight's premium live event is also the first-ever WarGames matches on the main roster. The event kicked off with the Women's WarGames match, Team Bianca ("Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa...
wrestleview.com
WWE SmackDown Superstar Gets A New Name
Sarah Logan will now be known Valhalla. The name of Valhalla was used in a number of vignettes promoting Logan and The Viking Raiders’ return to WWE television starting back on the October 7 episode of SmackDown. Logan made her return alongside the Raiders on back on the November 11 episode.
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results: Live recap, grades for Sheamus and Drew McIntyre vs. The Usos ahead of Survivor Series
Sheamus and Drew McIntyre vs. The Usos has a direct effect on their WarGames match. Whichever two-person team emerges victorious on WWE SmackDown will earn their five-person squad an advantage at Survivor Series. The final episode of SmackDown before the premium live event begins at 8 p.m. ET on Friday night from Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island.
webisjericho.com
Ash Irvine Says He Hopes His Father Chris Jericho Gets Respect From The Wrestling Community When He Retires
Recently FAU student, WebIsJericho.com columnist, and son of AEW’s Chris Jericho, Ash Irvine, was interviewed by Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald and would cover multiple topics. One of which was being the son of a legendary pro wrestler. And while he acknowledged that he’d taken his father’s fame for granted due to growing up with him as a WWE Superstar, he’d say that when he finally retires from the ring, he hopes he gets recognized by the wrestling community for his contributions.
ewrestlingnews.com
News On Becky Lynch, Paul Heyman, Survivor Series, Sheamus, More
WWEShop.com is selling a new “Box Office Bex” t-shirt for Becky Lynch. You can check that out below:. You can check out the livestream for WWE’s “The Best of Survivor Series” below:. The Bloodline’s Paul Heyman recently took to Instagram to discuss his strategy as...
Prevention
‘Jeopardy!’ Star Matt Amodio Drops Huge Personal News Amid 2022 Tournament of Champions
Matt Amodio is back on Jeopardy! and on social media ... but not in the way fans would expect. The last time fans saw him on TV, he set a record-shattering streak during season 38, playing 39 games and winning over $1.5 million in prize money. This was back in October 2021, and now, the Ohio native is making his highly anticipated return for the 2022 Tournament of Champions alongside fellow season champions Amy Schneider and Mattea Roach.
ComicBook
New United States Champion Crowned at WWE Survivor Series 2022
Austin Theory became a two-time United States Champion at WWE's Survivor Series WarGames on Saturday night, stealing a pin in a triple threat with Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley. Late in the match, Rollins vaulted over a prone Theory to nail a Curb Stomp on Lashley. He then attempted a Superplex into a Falcon Arrow on Theory, only for Lashley to knock the wind out of him with a Spear. Theory fell on top of Rollins and picked up the victory before Lashley could break up the pin.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 Results, Viewing Party & More
Welcome to the live results watch page for WWE SURVIVOR SERIES WARGAMES 2022 pay-per-view!. The event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET with the kickoff, followed by the main show starting at 8 p.m. Follow along here throughout the show for the results of each match as well...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Competes Injured & Sustains Another Injury
On tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown (November 25) one star competed after a vicious backstage attack, reportedly becoming more injured. On tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown (November 25) despite having been attacked before their match, a star went on to compete anyway reportedly furthering their injury. In a...
