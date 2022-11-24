PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (WIBW) - No. 3 Kansas fell in the championship game of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament, 64-50 to No. 22 Tennessee on Friday night. The loss dropped the Jayhawks to 6-1 on the season and also snapped a 17-game winning streak that spanned the first six games of this season and the final 11 games of last season.

