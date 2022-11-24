Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Former Kansas City Detective and Three Others Indicted for Sex TraffickingApril McAbeeKansas City, KS
Hall of Fame Basketball Coach Suspended Amid FBI InvestigationNews Breaking LIVELawrence, KS
KU Suspends Coach Self, Self-Imposes Other Penalties on Men's Basketball TeamEvan CrosbyLawrence, KS
bringonthecats.com
Hello, Arlington! Goodbye, Coach Fritz!
We lead with the VolleyCats, because this is big news. Kansas State is parting ways with longtime volleyball coach Susie Fritz. The school will immediately initiate a national search for her replacement. Over 22 years, Fritz led the Wildcats to a Big 12 title (2003), 13 NCAA Tournament appearances, 12...
K-State volleyball coach will not return for 2023 season
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State volleyball coach Suzie Fritz will not return for the 2023 season, K-State Athletics announced Sunday. Fritz has led the Wildcats since 2001, posting a 393-263 record over her 21 years as coach. The team posted a 15-14 record – including a 6-10 record in conference play – in the 2022 […]
WIBW
3A football: Holton falls to Andale in state title game
HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Holton football’s dominant season came to an end on Saturday, falling to Andale in the 3A State Title game 28-0. The Wildcats have been on fire on offense all season, but were unable to get anything going against the Indians. The win marks Andale’s fourth...
WIBW
8 man Division II football: Axtell wins second straight state championship
NEWTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Axtell High School defeated Thunder Ridge 76-28 Saturday in Newton to capture its second straight state title. With the win in an 11:00 a.m. game Saturday at Newton-Fischer Field in Newton, Kan., Axtell completes a perfect 13-0 season. Thunder Ridge finishes the year 11-2. The Eagles...
KU’s Fitzgerald introduces first recruiting class
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Dan Fitzgerald and staff added 13 players to KU baseball’s roster in their first recruiting class. The class includes 13 players: eight junior college players and five high school recruits. The 18-player transfer class made recruiting in the fall unique. “I think part of the key in college baseball right now is […]
WIBW
Class 2A football: Nemaha Central captures second state title in three years
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nemaha Central High School defeated Kingman in the state title game 33-17 Saturday afternoon in Salina. The Thunder, who won the 2019 state title game over Norton, scored over 20 points in all of their games this season including three 70 point games. Nemaha Central averaged 49 points and allowed just 10.5 points per game during the 2022 season.
Kansas State Wildcats parting ways with longtime volleyball coach Suzie Fritz
Kansas State has decided a change of leadership is needed in volleyball.
WIBW
K-State football takes down KU in the Sunflower Showdown
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State football beat Kansas 47-27 in the 2022 Dillons’ Sunflower Showdown on Saturday night. The win punches the Wildcats’ ticket to the Big 12 Championship game. The Wildcats got off to a dominant start in the first quarter. Malik Knowles started the scoring...
WIBW
K-State football moves to No. 13 in AP rankings
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State football has moved up two spots in the AP Poll following its 47-27 win over Kansas on Saturday night. The Wildcats are now at the No. 13 spot in the country heading into their first postseason game, the Big 12 Championship against TCU. That...
Gardner Edgerton football aiming for first state title in school history
The Gardner Edgerton football team is state bound and hoping to make history by bringing home its first ever Kansas 6A state title.
WIBW
No. 3 KU drops Battle 4 Atlantis title game to No. 22 Tennessee
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (WIBW) - No. 3 Kansas fell in the championship game of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament, 64-50 to No. 22 Tennessee on Friday night. The loss dropped the Jayhawks to 6-1 on the season and also snapped a 17-game winning streak that spanned the first six games of this season and the final 11 games of last season.
WIBW
The 2022 Sunflower Showdown has a little more meaning
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The hours, minutes and seconds are ticking down for one of the biggest games of the year, the Sunflower Showdown. No. 15 Kansas State will welcome KU to Manhattan to close out the regular season. There is a lot on the line for the Wildcats. If...
Quick reaction to Kansas football's loss at K-State
Michael Swain gives some quick thoughts on Kansas football's loss to Kansas State in the Sunflower Showdown.
What Rick Barnes said about Tennessee's win over Kansas
Vols head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media following No. 22 Tennessee's 64-50 win over No. 3 Kansas on Friday night to win this Thanksgiving's Battle 4 Atlantis. Here's everything Barnes had to say about the play of the Vols following the big win. On the defensive performance:
WIBW
A.B.A.T.E of Kansas hosts 39th Annual Toys for Tots ride
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Motorcyclists gathered Sunday at a south Topeka Walmart to join in the tradition at the 39th annual Toys for Tots Ride presented by A.B.A.T.E. of Kansas. The registration fee to ride along in the group was to donate a toy to Toys for Tots. Around 100 bikers showed up in support of the mission.
Nearly $100 million in Kansas Lottery winnings wait to be claimed
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Nearly $100 million in lottery winnings remain unclaimed in Kansas. Millions of dollars worth of lottery winnings lay unclaimed in Kansas, according to the Kansas Lottery. Prizes ranging from just a few thousand to in the millions are still waiting for someone to claim them nearly a year after they were won. […]
WIBW
Family of car crash victim inviting community to fundraiser
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Alexis Ward, 22, was killed in a single vehicle rollover car crash on Highway 24 on November 20th. The family is left to pay for a funeral they never saw coming. “Even if you can’t donate, just spread it, share it, just let everybody know that...
WIBW
Family finds extra reasons to give thanks after son’s sprained ankle leads to 36-day hospital stay
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Timmy Hovestadt loves video games, but the 11-year-old would much rather be on the move. “He’s very active,” his dad, Timm Hovestadt, said. “He’s always wanting to do something, always running around playing, whether it’s playing catch outside or just riding his bike.”
WIBW
Shawnee Co. Sheriff releases photos of Nebraska kidnapping suspect
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff has released photos of the man suspected of kidnapping an Omaha woman. On Monday morning, Nov. 28, the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office released photos of Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka, the man wanted in connection to a missing Nebraska woman.
WIBW
Manhattan man flown to Topeka hospital after severe crash
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was flown to a Topeka hospital after a severe crash over the Thanksgiving weekend. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report that around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Seth Child Rd. and Anderson Ave. in Manhattan with reports of an injury crash.
