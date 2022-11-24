Read full article on original website
East St. Louis runs past Prairie Ridge for Illinois Class 6A championship
By Nathan Grimm | Photos by Ricky Slaughter CHAMPAIGN – It was a triple-option team that denied East St. Louis their 10th state championship title last November. On Saturday, the style was similar. The result was not. Illinois single-season rushing record holder Tyler Vasey and Prairie Ridge were ...
East St. Louis wins program's 10th football state championship
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — The "City of Champions" is going to have to make room in the trophy case. The East St. Louis Flyers captured another football state championship in Illinois 6A on Saturday, with a dominating 57-7 win over Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge at the University of Illinois in Champaign.
Rainfall Reports Across Central Illinois from Saturday Night and Sunday Morning
Some heavy showers swept through the area overnight Saturday and stuck around through Sunday Morning. When the dust settled, some folks ended up with close to 2 inches!. With drought/dry conditions expanding here over the last several weeks, this rain was what we needed to slow things down and get some moisture back in the soil.
Twenty years of Illinois AMBER alerts
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Illinois AMBER Alert Task Force is commemorating the 20th anniversary of the first alert broadcast in Illinois. Illinois' first America’s Missing Broadcast Emergency Response, or AMBER, Alert took place on November 26, 2002 in LaSalle, Illinois. The child was found safe by Chicago Police three days after the alert was issued.
Hunters harvest 52,354 deer in 1st weekend of firearm hunting
Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 52,354 deer during the first weekend of the Illinois firearm deer season Nov. 18-20, according to a news release. Comparatively, hunters took 48,964 deer during the first firearm weekend in 2021. Illinois’ seven-day firearm deer season will conclude Dec. 1-4. Other deer hunting opportunities in the weeks […]
Belleville woman found dead in Washington Park, Illinois
WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. – The Illinois State Police is helping Washington Park authorities after a Belleville woman was found dead in their jurisdiction. St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. confirmed the body of Margaret Stewart was discovered in the 2300 block of N. 52nd Street around 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Stewart was 49.
STATE NEWS BRIEF (11/26/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) With Black Friday in the books, the busiest shopping weekend now turns to Small Business Saturday today, a day to celebrate and support small businesses and all they do for their communities. Folks are encouraged to shop local and help out those who are recovering from the pandemic effects from the past two years.
Discover Central Illinois holiday events this weekend
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Christmas season is about to jump in, and Central Illinois is ready with various holiday events. Here are some ideas on how to celebrate the season this weekend. Meet Santa Claus Nov. 26, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 201 Lincoln Square, Urbana Visit Santa Claus and the giant tree at […]
Illinois continues with worst unemployment rate
A new study shows that Illinois' economy continues to trail the rest of the nation as the Land of Lincoln finished dead last in unemployment rates. Illinois' October unemployment numbers show a slight improvement, but the state is still at the bottom compared to the other state's job markets, marking the second month in a row that Illinois has held the nation’s worst jobless rate.
$550,000 Lottery ticket sold in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The numbers 9-12-16-33-44 in that order don’t mean much to many people, but for one Illinois Lottery player, they are thankful for those numbers ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Freedom Oil gas station in Bloomington sold a Lucky Day Lotto ticket on Sunday. The player matched all five of those numbers […]
More Illinois workers eligible to join state-coordinated retirement program
State Treasurer Mike Frerichs says Illinois businesses that do NOT offer their own retirement savings plans to workers are required to sign up for the state’s Secure Choice program.
Can I legally shoot someone inside my home in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Although Illinois is not among the 38 U.S. states that have a “Stand Your Ground” law, residents do have the right to use a gun to defend themselves in their homes in certain situations. On the books in Illinois is the “Justifiable Use of Force” law, or 750 ILCS 5/7, a […]
One Way To Avoid Getting Your Car Stolen In Illinois This Winter
If you want to prevent your car from being stolen, then avoid doing this during the winter in Illinois. My dad grew up in Chicago. Even back in those days, there was a lot of crime. He learned from an early age how to prevent his things from being stolen. He shared that helpful advice with me.
To The Mysterious Illinois Man Who Disturbed Me In My Sleep, Why?
You've probably seen Ring Doorbell footage of strangers knocking on peoples' front doors at all hours of the night - even if they're harmless intentions, it's a very terrifying experience. I would know. It happened to me just a few nights ago. It was around 11:30pm on a Wednesday, I...
Can I turn left on red in Illinois? It depends
(WTVO) — Most drivers know that certain stoplights allow them to turn right on red, but they may not know that they can turn left on red too sometimes. While Illinois drivers can turn left on red at stop lights, it is only in certain situations, according to the Illinois General Assembly. The state says […]
Ridiculous Illinois Laws That You Won’t Believe Are Real Laws
These laws will make you think twice about throwing a snowball, feeding birds in a park, and kite flying. There are some pretty crazy/weird laws in Illinois, but towns also have their own ordinances that you need to be aware of it you ever visit or move to these towns. If you're planning a trip to Chicago and wanting to fly a kite, you might want to think that through. Kites can't be flown in the city limits of Chicago, according to Neighborhood Newspapers.
Can I be fired for being high at work in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — After recreational marijuana use was made legal in Illinois in 2020, workers may be wondering if they can be fired for use of the drug at work. The Illinois Right to Privacy in the Workplace Act makes it “unlawful for an employer to refuse to hire or to discharge any individual [or […]
Big soybean and corn harvests in parts of Illinois
One Illinois farmer is celebrating a record harvest, but inflation is taking a toll. In Dekalb County, Mark Tuttle, a fifth-generation farmer, said he’s had the best soybean crop he’s ever had in 44 years of farming. “Good yields, good weather, good quality. One of the best bean...
How much marijuana can I have in Illinois?
(WTVO) — Marijuana was made recreationally legal in 2020 in Illinois, leading many residents to hit up their local dispensary and purchase the plant. However, they may still be wondering how much they can have at a time. The amount of marijuana that a person can have depends on if they are from, or out […]
Welch, Poised For Another Term As Speaker, Reflects On Growing House Majority
House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch speaks during a news conference at the Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield in this January 2021 file photo. Welch says that he has enough votes to be House speaker for a second term and he looks forward to working with an even larger supermajority of Democrats than during his first term. | Capitol News Illinois file photo by Jerry Nowicki.
