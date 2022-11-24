ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

WAND TV

Twenty years of Illinois AMBER alerts

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Illinois AMBER Alert Task Force is commemorating the 20th anniversary of the first alert broadcast in Illinois. Illinois' first America’s Missing Broadcast Emergency Response, or AMBER, Alert took place on November 26, 2002 in LaSalle, Illinois. The child was found safe by Chicago Police three days after the alert was issued.
ILLINOIS STATE
Local 4 WHBF

Hunters harvest 52,354 deer in 1st weekend of firearm hunting

Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 52,354 deer during the first weekend of the Illinois firearm deer season Nov. 18-20, according to a news release. Comparatively, hunters took 48,964 deer during the first firearm weekend in 2021. Illinois’ seven-day firearm deer season will conclude Dec. 1-4. Other deer hunting opportunities in the weeks […]
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX2Now

Belleville woman found dead in Washington Park, Illinois

WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. – The Illinois State Police is helping Washington Park authorities after a Belleville woman was found dead in their jurisdiction. St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. confirmed the body of Margaret Stewart was discovered in the 2300 block of N. 52nd Street around 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Stewart was 49.
BELLEVILLE, IL
freedom929.com

STATE NEWS BRIEF (11/26/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) With Black Friday in the books, the busiest shopping weekend now turns to Small Business Saturday today, a day to celebrate and support small businesses and all they do for their communities. Folks are encouraged to shop local and help out those who are recovering from the pandemic effects from the past two years.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Discover Central Illinois holiday events this weekend

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Christmas season is about to jump in, and Central Illinois is ready with various holiday events. Here are some ideas on how to celebrate the season this weekend. Meet Santa Claus Nov. 26, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 201 Lincoln Square, Urbana Visit Santa Claus and the giant tree at […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
advantagenews.com

Illinois continues with worst unemployment rate

A new study shows that Illinois' economy continues to trail the rest of the nation as the Land of Lincoln finished dead last in unemployment rates. Illinois' October unemployment numbers show a slight improvement, but the state is still at the bottom compared to the other state's job markets, marking the second month in a row that Illinois has held the nation’s worst jobless rate.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

$550,000 Lottery ticket sold in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The numbers 9-12-16-33-44 in that order don’t mean much to many people, but for one Illinois Lottery player, they are thankful for those numbers ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Freedom Oil gas station in Bloomington sold a Lucky Day Lotto ticket on Sunday. The player matched all five of those numbers […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
99.5 WKDQ

Ridiculous Illinois Laws That You Won’t Believe Are Real Laws

These laws will make you think twice about throwing a snowball, feeding birds in a park, and kite flying. There are some pretty crazy/weird laws in Illinois, but towns also have their own ordinances that you need to be aware of it you ever visit or move to these towns. If you're planning a trip to Chicago and wanting to fly a kite, you might want to think that through. Kites can't be flown in the city limits of Chicago, according to Neighborhood Newspapers.
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Big soybean and corn harvests in parts of Illinois

One Illinois farmer is celebrating a record harvest, but inflation is taking a toll. In Dekalb County, Mark Tuttle, a fifth-generation farmer, said he’s had the best soybean crop he’s ever had in 44 years of farming. “Good yields, good weather, good quality. One of the best bean...
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

How much marijuana can I have in Illinois?

(WTVO) — Marijuana was made recreationally legal in 2020 in Illinois, leading many residents to hit up their local dispensary and purchase the plant. However, they may still be wondering how much they can have at a time. The amount of marijuana that a person can have depends on if they are from, or out […]
ILLINOIS STATE
vfpress.news

Welch, Poised For Another Term As Speaker, Reflects On Growing House Majority

House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch speaks during a news conference at the Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield in this January 2021 file photo. Welch says that he has enough votes to be House speaker for a second term and he looks forward to working with an even larger supermajority of Democrats than during his first term. | Capitol News Illinois file photo by Jerry Nowicki.
SPRINGFIELD, IL

